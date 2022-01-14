Log in
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/13 04:10:00 pm
30.42 USD   -3.18%
2022 : The year of AI in B2B
PU
PREVIEW 2022 : Airlines
PU
Pros Holdings Updates Q4 Guidance to Include EveryMundo
MT
Preview 2022: Airlines

01/14/2022 | 04:52am EST
Airlines will likely encounter more turbulence in 2022 as international travel restrictions and the ongoing pandemic continue to impact demand.

Nevertheless, the industry expects to make further strides toward recovery, with some carriers pointing toward profitability and network carriers adding transatlantic flights in expectation of a big U.S.-Europe summer season.

Surain Adyanthaya, who heads travel product management for the airline revenue management software provider Pros, said that if business travel resumes the gradual recovery course that it was on prior to omicron, other airlines will not only grow but begin reorienting route networks in the coming year.

Read the full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 09:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 M - -
Net income 2021 -80,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 350 M 1 350 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,42 $
Average target price 44,88 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Leslie J. Rechan Executive VP, Chief Operating & Customer Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-11.80%1 350
ORACLE CORPORATION0.67%234 439
SAP SE-3.52%163 004
SERVICENOW, INC.-19.70%103 728
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.60%36 407
DOCUSIGN, INC.-14.26%25 841