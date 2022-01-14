Preview 2022: Airlines

Airlines will likely encounter more turbulence in 2022 as international travel restrictions and the ongoing pandemic continue to impact demand.

Nevertheless, the industry expects to make further strides toward recovery, with some carriers pointing toward profitability and network carriers adding transatlantic flights in expectation of a big U.S.-Europe summer season.

Surain Adyanthaya, who heads travel product management for the airline revenue management software provider Pros, said that if business travel resumes the gradual recovery course that it was on prior to omicron, other airlines will not only grow but begin reorienting route networks in the coming year.

