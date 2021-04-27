Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PROS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

This Just Got Personal: 3 Strategies for Offering a Tailored Digital Selling Experience

04/27/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
As businesses wade deeper into 2021, organizations are still struggling to shift to e-commerce and fully replace in-person transactions. While the cost and time it takes to implement new solutions may be daunting, customers now expect a personalized, exceptional buying experience, every single time. The pressure to deliver effective offers on digital channels is mounting, and e-commerce isn't going anywhere. In fact, 62% of companies reported an increase in e-commerce sales of at least 25% last year, including 12% that increased sales by more than 75%. With growing customer expectations, B2Bs should consider these tips to adapt to the digital market:

Create a dependable buying experience to gain buyer trust
Fearing their customers will look elsewhere, many organizations have been hesitant to fully commit to a digital selling platform. At the beginning of COVID, PROS found only 1/3 of buyers stated that most of their vendors were well-prepared and had already enabled digital channels.

Read the full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 -82,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 63,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 085 M 2 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,02x
EV / Sales 2022 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,25 $
Last Close Price 47,12 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Leslie J. Rechan Executive VP, Chief Operating & Customer Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-7.19%2 085
ORACLE CORPORATION15.89%214 823
SAP SE10.54%168 845
INTUIT INC.9.23%114 544
SERVICENOW, INC.1.60%109 661
DOCUSIGN, INC.5.43%45 596
