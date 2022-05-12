Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Prosafe SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/11 10:28:41 am EDT
178.00 NOK   -2.41%
01:09aPROSAFE : First quarter 2022 results
PU
01:05aPROSAFE SE : First quarter 2022 results
GL
01:01aPROSAFE SE : First quarter 2022 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe : First quarter 2022 results

05/12/2022 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EBITDA for the first quarter was USD 4.8 million (negative USD 10.1 million), reflecting a higher activity level and the highest first quarter fleet utilisation rate of 68.1 per cent (25.7 per cent) since 2015. Liquidity at the end of the quarter was USD 64.7 million.In addition, a significant increase in the order backlog was secured just after quarter end.

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2021)

Recent highlights

Fleet utilisation and financial results

  • Fleet utilisation of 68.1 per cent (25.7 per cent), the highest first quarter utilisation rate since 2015
  • EBITDA of USD 4.8 million for the quarter (negative USD 10.1 million)
  • Cash flow from operations in Q1 was negative 0.4 million (negative USD 7.6 million) as 2 vessels were ramping up for contracts and one vessel was largely on standby in-field between 2 operating periods
  • Liquidity of USD 64.7 million (USD 141.7 million) at the end of the quarter

Operations and commercial

  • 5 of 7 vessels in operation in all or parts of the quarter
  • Good operating performance and zero incidents in the quarter
  • Safe Notos was awarded a four-year, USD 110 million contract by Petrobras as a result of a bid process conducted in Q1 2022
  • Safe Eurus was announced the winner of a four-year, USD 126 million contract by Petrobras with contract award expected within June
  • Safe Boreas could come into contention for a 650-day contract with Petrobras
  • Significant increase in order backlog

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe's CEO says, "The first months of the year have been characterized by high activity with 5 of 7 vessels in operation in all or part of the quarter, including the ramp-up of Safe Zephyrus and Safe Boreas for contracts. In light of this, I am pleased that our operational performance has been good and without any incidents. I am further pleased to note the significant growth in our order backlog at improving margins, as evidenced by the recent four-year contract award to Safe Notos, and by Safe Eurus having been declared the winner of a bidding process for a four-year contract in Brazil. In addition, we are evaluating possibilities for consolidation and adjacent business development opportunities within the oil and gas industry in order to ensure continued value creation for our shareholders."

A complete version of the Q1 2022 earnings release and the Q1 2022 presentation can be downloaded from https://www.prosafe.com with direct link https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/reports-results/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 12 May 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROSAFE SE
01:09aPROSAFE : First quarter 2022 results
PU
01:05aPROSAFE SE : First quarter 2022 results
GL
01:01aPROSAFE SE : First quarter 2022 results
AQ
05/11PROSAFE SE : Update on Brazil tender
GL
05/11PROSAFE SE : Annual General Meeting held
GL
05/04Prosafe Bags $110 Million Contract From Petrobras for Provision of Semi-Submersible Ves..
MT
05/04PROSAFE SE : Four-year contract awarded from Petrobras for Safe Notos in Brazil
GL
05/03Prosafe SE Announces Four-Year Contract Awarded from Petrobras for Safe Notos in Brazil
CI
04/27PROSAFE : Q1 2022 results and webcast on 12 May 2022
PU
04/27PROSAFE SE : Q1 2022 results and webcast on 12 May 2022
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 178,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE15.15%162
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED26.51%53 556
HALLIBURTON COMPANY51.68%30 938
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY35.04%30 345
NOV INC.26.49%6 697
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-17.41%3 653