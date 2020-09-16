Prosafe : Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

Pareto Securities' Energy Conference
Disclaimer
All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expect" or "anticipate" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as anticipated, believed or expected. Prosafe does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
2
Agenda
-
Prosafe anno 2020
-
Update on financial process
-
Strategy & Outlook
Prosafe anno 2020
Fleet status: Contracts, wins and extensions
|
Contract backlog
|
|
Contracting update
|
|
|
Safe Notos contract with Petrobras under suspension for 120 days from April 2020 with gangway connected operation anticipated commencement within October 2020
Safe Eurus will recommence gangway connected operations in September 2020
Safe Zephyrus contract with Shell at Shearwater moved to March 2021 for 115 days with front and back end options
Safe Caledonia contract with Total rescheduled to March 2021
Regalia: The process leading to possible recycling of Regalia in 2021 is underway
Safe Vega and Safe Nova: newbuilds at the yard
5
Order backlog per end Q2 2020
|
2500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2000
|
878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1500
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
604
|
598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
564
|
|
1541
|
1371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
1239
|
1111
|
1024
|
1084
|
997
|
816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
16
|
16
518
|
|
481
|
483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
590
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
486
|
449
|
443
|
|
|
67
|
67
|
78
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
304
|
273
|
45
|
21
|
8
|
11
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
184
|
232
|
209
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
127
|
122
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
16
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
|
|
Firm contracts
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prosafe's firm backlog was USD 122 million as at end Q2 2020
Agenda
-
Prosafe anno 2020
-
Update on financial process
-
Strategy & Outlook
Constructive process with lenders ongoing
-
Prosafe has been engaged in a constructive process with its lenders since Q4 2019
-
The company aims at achieving a sustainable balance sheet in line with many other companies in the oil and gas services industry
-
-
The company has received continued support from a majority of lenders across the loan facilities while lenders reserve their rights
-
Pending outcome of the process, the company will continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests and to operate on a business as usual basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions
-
The company expects to complete the refinancing process in the second half of 2020
-
Meanwhile the company has sufficient liquidity reserve at USD 178 million per Q2 2020
8
Agenda
-
Prosafe anno 2020
-
Update on financial process
-
Strategy & Outlook
Key focus areas
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
Modernize the
|
|
Sustainable
|
Commercial wins
|
ESG - Energy
|
fleet
|
|
financial solution
|
Efficiency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prosafe's most
|
|
Constructive
|
|
Maintain or improve
|
|
Optimizing fuel and
|
|
competitive fleet,
|
|
process with
|
|
commercial out
|
|
energy
|
|
average age of
|
|
lenders ongoing
|
|
performance
|
|
consumption to
|
|
6 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
reduce emissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
5
Westcon court case
Court case
ongoing. Final
decision anticipated
Q1 2021
High consolidation potential
Consolidation opportunities
-
Prosafe is well placed to drive consolidation in the industry due to its strong commercial outperformance, cost leadership and global presence
-
Operating 1 - 2 flotels is not efficient
Consolidation opportunities - # of vessels per owner
12
10
8
6
Summary
-
2020 - a lost year from an operational activity and financial results point of view
-
Adapting operating model to a new reality; cost, spend, flexibility and sourcing from partners
-
Working with lenders to arrive at a sustainable financial solution
-
Aim to maintain commercial outperformance
-
ESG: Energy management initiatives ongoing
-
Market outlook:
-
-
small activity spike expected in 2021 where the deferred 2020 work will come on top of the planned work for 2021
-
Consolidation remains part of the strategic ambition
Disclaimer
Prosafe SE published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:29:06 UTC