Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe : Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:30am BST

16 - 17 September 2020

Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

Disclaimer

All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expect" or "anticipate" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as anticipated, believed or expected. Prosafe does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2

Agenda

  • Prosafe anno 2020
  • Update on financial process
  • Strategy & Outlook

3

Prosafe anno 2020

The worlds largest owner of semisubmersible accommodation vessels (flotels)

# vessels per owner (Total: 38)

Largest player in an

Prosafe

10

Outperform since 2016: Market share ~50 %. Achieved with ~25 % of the global fleet

Floatel

5

industry in need of

Cotemar

3

Delivered

POSH

2

consolidation

Best suited to drive consolidation

Pemex

2

At yard

CIMC

2

Macro Offshore

2

Operational ESG initiatives ongoing

Gran Energia

2

10

Others

Prosafe fleet

Core fleet well suited

Five vessels with an average age of 4 years + two units at yard

Scandinavia

Boreas

Vega (at yard)

Regalia

Zephyrus

Nova (at yard)

for core markets

Core fleet well suited to operate in the key markets

Caledonia

Concordia

Notos

Eurus

1980s

2005

2015+

2019+

Prosafe presence

Global presence -

Prosafe is the only flotel operator with a strong track record in all of the three core regions;

diversified earnings

North Sea, Brazil and Mexico -> Ensures best possible fleet utilization, diversification of

potential

earnings and regional arbitrage opportunities

Prosafe SG&A costs per active vessel (excl. bareboats)

Rightsized and preserving cash: SG&A, opex & capex significantly down since 2016

6

7

7

6

Cost leader & modest

Adapting the operating model: Flexible operational cost base which can be adjusted to match

3

2

2

2

capex needs

activity in cooperation with partners

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Prosafe aims to achieve a sustainable balance sheet

Sustainable balance

Business as usual - full support to trade

400.0

EBITDA

Consensual solution pursued

sheet

Agreement before 2021 envisaged

-

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

4

Fleet status: Contracts, wins and extensions

Contract backlog

Contracting update

Safe Notos contract with Petrobras under suspension for 120 days from April 2020 with gangway connected operation anticipated commencement within October 2020

Safe Eurus will recommence gangway connected operations in September 2020

Safe Zephyrus contract with Shell at Shearwater moved to March 2021 for 115 days with front and back end options

Safe Caledonia contract with Total rescheduled to March 2021

Regalia: The process leading to possible recycling of Regalia in 2021 is underway

Safe Vega and Safe Nova: newbuilds at the yard

5

Order backlog per end Q2 2020

2500

2000

878

649

1500

604

610

621

604

598

593

1000

564

1541

1371

500

1239

1111

1024

1084

997

816

703

0

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

14

14

14

15

15

15

15

16

16

518

481

483

38

36

590

36

36

486

449

443

67

67

78

37

375

304

273

45

21

8

11

7

184

232

209

199

156

170

146

127

122

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

19

19

19

20

20

Firm contracts

Options

Prosafe's firm backlog was USD 122 million as at end Q2 2020

6

Agenda

  • Prosafe anno 2020
  • Update on financial process
  • Strategy & Outlook

7

Constructive process with lenders ongoing

  • Prosafe has been engaged in a constructive process with its lenders since Q4 2019
  • The company aims at achieving a sustainable balance sheet in line with many other companies in the oil and gas services industry
    • The company has received continued support from a majority of lenders across the loan facilities while lenders reserve their rights
    • Pending outcome of the process, the company will continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests and to operate on a business as usual basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions
    • The company expects to complete the refinancing process in the second half of 2020
  • Meanwhile the company has sufficient liquidity reserve at USD 178 million per Q2 2020

8

Agenda

  • Prosafe anno 2020
  • Update on financial process
  • Strategy & Outlook

9

Key focus areas

1

2

3

4

Modernize the

Sustainable

Commercial wins

ESG - Energy

fleet

financial solution

Efficiency

Prosafe's most

Constructive

Maintain or improve

Optimizing fuel and

competitive fleet,

process with

commercial out

energy

average age of

lenders ongoing

performance

consumption to

6 years

reduce emissions

10

5

Westcon court case

Court case

ongoing. Final

decision anticipated

Q1 2021

Global oversupply of vessels

- Fleet enhancement and consolidation remains on the agenda

Global supply demand outlook

45

40

35

Years

30

25

Vessel#

20

15

10

5

0

Total Supply: 38 Vessels

Scrapping required to

balance market

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

Committed Vessels

Predicted Demand

Global Vessels

11

Scrapping anticipated to gradually reduce oversupply

- But might take time

Current supply based on year of delivery

Scrapping candidates

Active

Cold-Stacked

Scrapped

40

6

35

38

12

5

30

25

4

Years between cycles:

26

20

3

25 - 30 years

15

2

10

1

5

0

0

1975 1980 1985 1990

1995 2000

2005 2010 2015 2020

# of vessels

Scrapping candidates

Rebalanced

Current supply is 38:

• We expect a gradual replacement of older and less competitive

• 29 of 38 vessels are delivered after 2005

vessels

Average age:

• We have identified 12 scrapping candidates which we believe

• Whole fleet: 11.4 years

have negative or marginal NPV.

• Most competitive fleet: 6.1 years

12

High consolidation potential

Consolidation opportunities

  • Prosafe is well placed to drive consolidation in the industry due to its strong commercial outperformance, cost leadership and global presence
  • Operating 1 - 2 flotels is not efficient

Consolidation opportunities - # of vessels per owner

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

13

Summary

  • 2020 - a lost year from an operational activity and financial results point of view
  • Adapting operating model to a new reality; cost, spend, flexibility and sourcing from partners
  • Working with lenders to arrive at a sustainable financial solution
  • Aim to maintain commercial outperformance
  • ESG: Energy management initiatives ongoing
  • Market outlook:
    • small activity spike expected in 2021 where the deferred 2020 work will come on top of the planned work for 2021
  • Consolidation remains part of the strategic ambition

14

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROSAFE SE
03:30aPROSAFE : Pareto Securities' Energy Conference
PU
09/14PROSAFE : Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issued
PU
09/14PROSAFE SE : Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issued
AQ
09/03PROSAFE SE : Prosafe and Shell agree on 2021 North Sea campaign
AQ
08/20PROSAFE : Q2 2020 results
PU
08/20PROSAFE : Second quarter and first half report 2020
PU
08/06PROSAFE : Q2 2020 results and audio webcast on 20 August 2020
PU
08/03PROSAFE : Operational and financial update Q2 2020
PU
07/31PROSAFE : Update on financial situation and process with lenders
PU
06/30PROSAFE : Update on financial situation and process with lenders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 137 M - 106 M
Net income 2020 -657 M - -510 M
Net Debt 2020 1 272 M - 986 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 11,5 M 8,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,36x
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,05 $
Last Close Price 0,14 $
Spread / Highest target -62,0%
Spread / Average Target -62,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE-40.30%11
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.73%25 027
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-40.99%12 588
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-42.61%9 602
DIALOG GROUP8.99%5 008
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-54.81%4 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group