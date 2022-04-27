Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Prosafe SE
  News
  Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/26 10:25:14 am EDT
181.20 NOK   +1.57%
Prosafe : Q1 2022 results and webcast on 12 May 2022

04/27/2022 | 01:16am EDT
Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2022 results on 12 May 2022 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q1 2022 report and the Q1 2022 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 27 April 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 181,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE12.63%173
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED29.18%54 669
HALLIBURTON COMPANY53.56%31 867
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY30.30%30 266
NOV INC.36.61%7 220
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-23.21%3 626