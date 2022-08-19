Log in
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:17 2022-08-19 am EDT
252.00 NOK   +7.23%
Prosafe : Q2 2022 results

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
19 August 2022

Q2 2022 results and business update

Disclaimer

All statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expect" or "anticipate" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as anticipated, believed or expected. Prosafe does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2

Agenda

  • Highlights Q2 2022
  • Financial results Q2 2022
  • Commercial update
  • Status and strategy

3

Highlights - Q2 2022

  • Fleet utilisation and financial results
    • The highest quarterly fleet utilisation of 81.0 per cent (65.8 per cent) since Q3 2015
    • EBITDA of USD 22.8 million for the quarter (USD 18.1 million)
    • Cash flow from operations in Q2 was USD 0.4 million (negative USD
      21.9 million). In the quarter, an increase in working capital, driven by increased accounts receivable due to improved vessel activity, offset the improved operating result
    • Liquidity of USD 57.6 million (USD 119.9 million) at quarter end
    • Book equity improved by 36% from last quarter
  • Operations and commercial
    • 5 out of 7 vessels were in full operation throughout the quarter, while Safe Boreas was working part of the quarter
    • Good operating performance and zero incidents in the quarter
    • Two four-year contracts were awarded by Petrobras to Safe Notos and Safe Eurus, and a short duration contract was secured for Safe Boreas in the UK, adding approximately USD 240 million in backlog
    • After the quarter end, BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC exercised all four weeks of options for the Safe Concordia

4

Agenda

  • Highlights Q2 2022
  • Financial results Q2 2022
  • Commercial update
  • Status and strategy

5

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
