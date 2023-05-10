Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Prosafe SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:18 2023-05-10 am EDT
117.00 NOK   +1.74%
10:33aFinancial calendar
AQ
10:33aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
GL
10:32aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe SE: First quarter 2023 results

05/10/2023 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in 2022.)


EBITDA for the first quarter was negative USD 6.4 million, mainly driven by lower utilization with two vessels operating in Brazil during the quarter and costs related to contract preparations for new contracts in Brazil and the US Gulf of Mexico. The demand outlook in Prosafe’s core markets is favourable from 2024 and onwards, and a significant tightening of the market balance for high end vessels is expected.

Operations, HSSE and backlog

  • Q1 2023 utilisation of 28.6 (68.1) per cent, two out of seven vessels operating during the quarter
  • Good operating and HSSE performance on all vessels 
  • Backlog of USD 316 million (USD 117 million) at quarter end

Q1 financials 

  • Revenues of USD 14.3 million (USD 35.5 million) and EBITDA of negative USD 6.4 million (positive USD 4.8 million)
  • Earnings decreased compared to Q1 2022 due to lower utilization and contract preparations
  • Cash flow from operations of USD 6.2 million (negative USD 0.4 million), positively impacted by working capital release as vessels came off contracts
  • Capex of USD 14.8 million and capitalized mobilization cost of USD 4.0 million
  • Liquidity of USD 74.6 million (USD 64.7 million) at end of quarter

Market and outlook

  • Slow 2023 North Sea market as expected
  • Tender activity for 2024 and 2025 increased with additional 1 to 2 tenders expected in the North Sea and a minimum of 2 tenders in Brazil expected for 2024
  • Favourable demand outlook in core markets, with multiple FPSOs coming on stream in Brazil, an all-time high number of new Plans for Development and Operation in Norway, increased maintenance activity in the UK as well as increased oil and gas activity globally
  • 2023 liquidity is impacted by the low activity in the North Sea and capital expenditure plus mobilization spend for new contracts in Brazil and US Gulf of Mexico (GoM)
  • Additional capital will be required to mitigate a covenant breach and potential liquidity shortfall from Q3/Q4 2023. The annual general meeting has granted the board an authorization to raise additional capital and the board is confident that additional capital can be raised ahead of the potential shortfall in Q3

CEO comment
“We had high activity in the quarter related to the successful mobilization of Safe Zephyrus to Brazil, ramp-up of contract preparation activities on Safe Concordia and readying Safe Notos for the upcoming off-hire period. We are particularly pleased that Safe Zephyrus stared its 650-day contract with Petrobras as planned on 1 May 2023,” says Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.  

“We continue to see a soft North Sea market in 2023 with limited prospects for Safe Caledonia and Safe Boreas. While additional contract opportunities cannot be ruled out, we do not expect significant earnings from the two units this year. For 2024 and beyond, activity is increasing with several additional tenders in the North Sea and expectations of further contract opportunities in Brazil for 2024 and beyond in the coming months. Long-term, we are optimistic on the outlook and see significant potential for a market tightening and increased day rates.”

Presentation
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will on 11 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at the Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.

A complete version of the Q1 2023 earnings release and the Q1 2023 presentation is attached and can be downloaded from https://www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 10 May 2023
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


All news about PROSAFE SE
10:33aFinancial calendar
AQ
10:33aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
GL
10:32aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
AQ
10:31aProsafe Se : New date for publication of Q1 2023 results; date for webcast unchanged
GL
10:30aProsafe Se : New date for publication of Q1 2023 results; date for webcast unchanged
AQ
03:23aProsafe Se : Annual General Meeting held
GL
05/03Prosafe Kicks Off Semi-submersible Vessel Contract with Petrobras
MT
05/03Prosafe Se : Safe Zephyrus commences contract with Petrobras
GL
05/03Prosafe Se : Safe Zephyrus commences contract with Petrobras
AQ
04/27Norway's Prosafe CEO to Step Down
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 131 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,16x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 95,6 M 95,6 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,87 $
Average target price 24,27 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Reese McNeel Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE-10.30%96
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-11.77%67 233
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.81%28 538
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.89%27 156
TECHNIPFMC PLC15.91%6 239
NOV INC.-24.17%6 237
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer