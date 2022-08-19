Prosafe SE: Grant of share options

As part of the Company’s long-term incentive program approved by the General Meeting on 11 May 2022, the Board of Directors has granted the new CFO, Reese McNeel, who joined the company on 01 August 2022, 100,000 options. The options earlier granted to the previous DCEO & CFO, Stig H. Christiansen, were cancelled in connection with his resignation.



Following the grant, Reese McNeel has 100,000 share options and 0 shares in Prosafe SE. The strike price is set as the closing price on 19 August 2022 and the options will vest with 1/3 after 24 months, 1/3 after 36 months and 1/3 after 48 months. Any options not exercised at the date 60 months after 19 August 2022 will be cancelled.

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO and Ryan Stewart, COO were on 10 February 2022 granted 150,000 and 100,000 share options, respectively, at a strike price of NOK 83.00 and with the same vesting conditions as described above. Following the grant, both Jesper K. Andresen and Ryan Stewart own 0 shares.



Stavanger, 19 August 2022

Prosafe SE



