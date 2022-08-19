Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Prosafe SE
  News
  Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
237.50 NOK   +1.06%
11:14aPROSAFE SE : Grant of share options
GL
02:54aPROSAFE : Q2 2022 results
PU
01:14aPROSAFE : Second quarter and first half 2022 results
PU
Summary 
Summary

Prosafe SE: Grant of share options

08/19/2022 | 11:14am EDT
As part of the Company’s long-term incentive program approved by the General Meeting on 11 May 2022, the Board of Directors has granted the new CFO, Reese McNeel, who joined the company on 01 August 2022, 100,000 options. The options earlier granted to the previous DCEO & CFO, Stig H. Christiansen, were cancelled in connection with his resignation.

Following the grant, Reese McNeel has 100,000 share options and 0 shares in Prosafe SE. The strike price is set as the closing price on 19 August 2022 and the options will vest with 1/3 after 24 months, 1/3 after 36 months and 1/3 after 48 months. Any options not exercised at the date 60 months after 19 August 2022 will be cancelled.

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO and Ryan Stewart, COO were on 10 February 2022 granted 150,000 and 100,000 share options, respectively, at a strike price of NOK 83.00 and with the same vesting conditions as described above. Following the grant, both Jesper K. Andresen and Ryan Stewart own 0 shares.

Please see the attached forms of notification and public disclosure by the PDMRs.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 19 August 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 405 54 490

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


