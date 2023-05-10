Advanced search
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:18 2023-05-10 am EDT
117.00 NOK   +1.74%
Prosafe SE: Key Information regarding the Subsequent Offering

05/10/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Reference is made to the announcement by Prosafe SE (the "Company") on 10 May 2023 regarding the private placement of new shares in the Company with gross proceeds in the amount of approximately USD 30 million (the "Private Placement").

Subject to, inter alia, completion of the Private Placement, approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be summoned, approval and publication of a prospectus and prevailing market price of the Company's shares being higher than the Offer Price as determined by the board of directors, the board of directors proposes to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 427,350 new shares at the Offer Price (the "Subsequent Offering"). A Subsequent Offering shall, if made, and on the basis of the prospectus, be directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 10 May 2023, as registered in the Company's register of shareholders with Euronext Securities Oslo on 12 May 2023, and who (i) were not included in the pre-sounding phase of the Private Placement, (ii) were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders are expected to be granted non-tradable subscription rights. Oversubscription and subscription without subscription rights are not allowed. The subscription period in a Subsequent Offering is expected to commence shortly after publication of the prospectus. The Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or to cancel the Subsequent Offering.


Date for announcement of terms: 10 May 2023

Last day including right to receive subscription rights: 10 May 2023

First day excluding right to receive subscription rights: 11 May 2023

Record date: 12 May 2023

Maximum number of new shares: 427,350

Subscription price: NOK 117 per share

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com).

Prosafe SE
10 May 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 131 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 98,0 M 98,0 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,14 $
Average target price 24,27 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Reese McNeel Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE-10.30%96
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-11.77%67 233
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.81%28 538
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.89%27 156
TECHNIPFMC PLC15.91%6 239
NOV INC.-24.17%6 237
