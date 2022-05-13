Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Sjækerhatten AS, a company owned by a close associate of Nina Udnes Tronstad, member of the Board of Directors in Prosafe SE, has today acquired 3,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 212.9757 per share.

Following this transaction, Sjækerhatten AS owns 22,406 shares in Prosafe SE.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 13 May 2022

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act