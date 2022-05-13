Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Prosafe SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/13 10:27:26 am EDT
210.00 NOK   -7.49%
03:16aMajor shareholder disclosure in Prosafe
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Prosafe SE, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12PROSAFE : First quarter 2022 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

05/13/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sjækerhatten AS, a company owned by a close associate of Nina Udnes Tronstad, member of the Board of Directors in Prosafe SE, has today acquired 3,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 212.9757 per share.

Following this transaction, Sjækerhatten AS owns 22,406 shares in Prosafe SE.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 13 May 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about PROSAFE SE
03:16aMajor shareholder disclosure in Prosafe
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Prosafe SE, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12PROSAFE : First quarter 2022 results
PU
05/12PROSAFE SE : First quarter 2022 results
GL
05/12PROSAFE SE : First quarter 2022 results
AQ
05/11Prosafe SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11PROSAFE SE : Update on Brazil tender
GL
05/11PROSAFE SE : Annual General Meeting held
GL
05/11Prosafe SE Appoints Halvard Idland as New Director
CI
05/04Prosafe Bags $110 Million Contract From Petrobras for Provision of Semi-Submersible Ves..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 227,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE43.31%203
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.11%55 167
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY32.63%31 418
HALLIBURTON COMPANY51.12%31 172
NOV INC.25.98%6 705
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-17.06%3 641