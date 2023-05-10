Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Prosafe SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:18 2023-05-10 am EDT
117.00 NOK   +1.74%
10:33aFinancial calendar
AQ
10:33aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
GL
10:32aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe SE: New date for publication of Q1 2023 results; date for webcast unchanged

05/10/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2023 results on 10 May 2023 at approx. 04:30 p.m. CEST (instead of on 11 May 2023 as earlier announced). The Q1 2023 report and the Q1 2023 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the day after, on 11 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at the Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com


Stavanger, 10 May 2023
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about PROSAFE SE
10:33aFinancial calendar
AQ
10:33aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
GL
10:32aProsafe Se : First quarter 2023 results
AQ
10:31aProsafe Se : New date for publication of Q1 2023 results; date for webcast unchanged
GL
10:30aProsafe Se : New date for publication of Q1 2023 results; date for webcast unchanged
AQ
03:23aProsafe Se : Annual General Meeting held
GL
05/03Prosafe Kicks Off Semi-submersible Vessel Contract with Petrobras
MT
05/03Prosafe Se : Safe Zephyrus commences contract with Petrobras
GL
05/03Prosafe Se : Safe Zephyrus commences contract with Petrobras
AQ
04/27Norway's Prosafe CEO to Step Down
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 131 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,16x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 95,6 M 95,6 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,87 $
Average target price 24,27 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Reese McNeel Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE-10.30%96
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-11.77%67 233
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.81%28 538
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.89%27 156
TECHNIPFMC PLC15.91%6 239
NOV INC.-24.17%6 237
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer