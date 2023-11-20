Communiqué officiel de PROSAFE SE

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Prosafe SE (“Prosafe” or the “Company”) published on 16 November 2023 regarding the issue of up to 5,833,333 new shares. The share capital increase has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.



The Company’s new share capital is EUR 21,690,040.00 divided into 17,352,032 shares, each with a par value of EUR 1.25.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 20 November 2023

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886



Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.