Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Prosafe SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:38 2022-10-18 am EDT
180.00 NOK   +1.58%
10/17Prosafe Submits Bid For $73 Million Vessel Contract By Brazil's Petrobras
MT
10/15Correction : Prosafe SE: Update regarding auction in Brazil
GL
10/15Prosafe Se : Update regarding auction in Brazil
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe SE: Q3 2022 results and webcast on 3 November 2022

10/18/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prosafe SE will release its third quarter 2022 results on 3 November 2022 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. The Q3 2022 report and the Q3 2022 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 18 October 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about PROSAFE SE
10/17Prosafe Submits Bid For $73 Million Vessel Contract By Brazil's Petrobras
MT
10/15Correction : Prosafe SE: Update regarding auction in Brazil
GL
10/15Prosafe Se : Update regarding auction in Brazil
AQ
10/15Prosafe Se : Update regarding auction in Brazil
GL
10/14Prosafe Se : Operational update Q3 2022
GL
10/14Prosafe Se : Operational update Q3 2022
AQ
10/14Prosafe Secures $33 Million Contract For Safe Concordia Vessel
MT
10/13Prosafe Se : Safe Concordia US Gulf contract signed
GL
10/13Prosafe Signs Contract with A Major Operator to Provide Accommodation Services Using th..
CI
09/30Prosafe Se : Safe Boreas extended on UK contract
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 189 M - -
Net income 2022 7,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,80 $
Average target price 46,99 $
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Reese McNeel Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE11.87%148
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED43.11%60 621
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28.60%27 199
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.54%24 211
NOV INC.33.06%7 082
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED4.44%4 323