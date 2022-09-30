Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas extended on UK contract

The client chartering the Safe Boreas to provide gangway connected operations to support a platform shutdown in the UK North Sea has exercised the first of two 15-day options.



The value of the extended period is approximately USD 2.1 million.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 30 September 2022

Prosafe SE



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186



