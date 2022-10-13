Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Prosafe SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
179.00 NOK   +4.56%
02:26pProsafe Se : Safe Concordia US Gulf contract signed
GL
09/30Prosafe Se : Safe Boreas extended on UK contract
GL
09/30Prosafe SE Announces Safe Boreas Extended on UK Contract
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia US Gulf contract signed

10/13/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With reference to public disclosure dated 22 September 2022, Prosafe has signed a contract with a major operator to provide accommodation services using the Safe Concordia in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The firm duration of the contract, commencing within a window of July through October, is 330 days with up to 6 months of options. The value of the contract firm duration is approximately USD 33 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger,13 October 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about PROSAFE SE
02:26pProsafe Se : Safe Concordia US Gulf contract signed
GL
09/30Prosafe Se : Safe Boreas extended on UK contract
GL
09/30Prosafe SE Announces Safe Boreas Extended on UK Contract
CI
09/22Prosafe Se : First option month exercised for Safe Zephyrus
GL
09/22Prosafe Wins $33 Million Vessel Contract in US Gulf of Mexico
MT
09/22Prosafe Se : Safe Concordia awarded US Gulf project
GL
09/22Prosafe SE Announces Contract Awarded for Safe Concordia US Gulf Project
CI
09/14Prosafe Se : Prosafe presenting at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference
GL
08/19Prosafe Se : Grant of share options
GL
08/19Prosafe SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 189 M - -
Net income 2022 7,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,90 $
Average target price 46,99 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Reese McNeel Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE8.08%140
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED40.30%59 433
HALLIBURTON COMPANY29.25%27 027
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-5.90%22 906
NOV INC.32.03%7 027
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.39%4 293