    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-12-07 am EST
135.60 NOK   -3.42%
Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus contract signed with Petrobras

12/08/2022 | 12:46am EST
Prosafe has signed a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro SA (‘Petrobras’) for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The contract has a firm period commitment of 650 days and an early commencement date of 1 May 2023 has been agreed. The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).

The Safe Zephyrus is one of the world’s most advanced and versatile accommodation vessels, complying with stringent rules in both UK and Norway and with a strong focus on reducing emissions by optimising the engine load. The Safe Zephyrus will commence mobilisation to Brazil soon after conclusion of her current contract in the North Sea mid-December 2022. Certain contract and regulatory compliance scopes will be performed en-route to ensure an efficient contract commencement.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “With both the Safe Notos and Safe Eurus operating on long term contracts with Petrobras, there are clear synergies when introducing the Safe Zephyrus into Brazil. Prosafe very much looks forward to continuing our long standing relationship with Petrobras, in a region where both rates and demand are increasing.”

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 8 December 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 6,43 M - -
Net Debt 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,50 $
Average target price 33,49 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Reese McNeel Chief Financial Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE-11.36%119
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED69.88%72 148
HALLIBURTON COMPANY58.29%32 871
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.37%28 422
NOV INC.54.83%8 241
TECHNIPFMC PLC101.18%5 317