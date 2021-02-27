Prosafe : Safe Boreas to provide accommodation support at Buzzard

Prosafe has signed a contract with CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited for the charter of the Safe Boreas to provide gangway connected operations supporting the Buzzard platform complex in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm duration of the contract commencing mid-April 2021 is 100 days with three 30-day options.
The Safe Boreas will perform the gangway connected work scope using dynamic positioning, providing CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited flexibility in operation.
Total value of the contract excluding the option periods is approximately USD 8.5 million.
Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: 'The Safe Boreas will strive to offer CNOOC the highest level of service. The Safe Boreas has operated extensively in the UKCS and will provide the safest working environment.'
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 27 February 2021
Prosafe SE
