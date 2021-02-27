Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe : Safe Boreas to provide accommodation support at Buzzard

02/27/2021 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prosafe has signed a contract with CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited for the charter of the Safe Boreas to provide gangway connected operations supporting the Buzzard platform complex in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm duration of the contract commencing mid-April 2021 is 100 days with three 30-day options.

The Safe Boreas will perform the gangway connected work scope using dynamic positioning, providing CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited flexibility in operation.

Total value of the contract excluding the option periods is approximately USD 8.5 million.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: 'The Safe Boreas will strive to offer CNOOC the highest level of service. The Safe Boreas has operated extensively in the UKCS and will provide the safest working environment.'

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 27 February 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 13:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROSAFE SE
08:36aPROSAFE : Safe Boreas to provide accommodation support at Buzzard
PU
08:08aPROSAFE SE : Safe Boreas to provide accommodation support at Buzzard
AQ
02/04PROSAFE : Fourth quarter 2020 results
PU
02/04PROSAFE SE : Fourth quarter 2020 results
AQ
02/01PROSAFE : Oslo børs - status companies placed in recovery box
AQ
01/25PROSAFE : Oslo børs - status companies placed in recovery box
AQ
01/21PROSAFE : Q4 2020 results and webcast on 4 February 2021
PU
01/21PROSAFE SE : Q4 2020 results and webcast on 4 February 2021
AQ
01/20PROSAFE : Operational and financial update Q4 2020
PU
01/20PROSAFE SE : Operational and financial update Q4 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -961 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 15,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,63 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE50.83%15
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.85%39 026
HALLIBURTON COMPANY15.50%19 399
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.41%17 719
NOV INC.9.98%5 862
DIALOG GROUP-6.38%4 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ