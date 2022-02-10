Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Prosafe SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe : Safe Concordia chartered by bp for Cassia C platform

02/10/2022 | 11:43am EST
BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC ('bpTT') has chartered the Safe Concordia to provide gangway connected operations at Cassia C offshore Trinidad.

The firm duration of the contract shall be approximately 160 days in direct continuation of her current contract at Cassia C, estimated 24 March 2022, through to and including 31 August 2022. In addition, bpTT has up to four weeks of options.

The value of the contract firm duration is USD 19.4 million.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "The Safe Concordia has been providing a stable and versatile platform for gangway connected operations at Cassia C and Prosafe is extremely pleased that bp has elected to continue its charter. The flexibility the Safe Concordia offers through high bed capacity, large deck space and dynamic positioning means that bp can continue to plan and execute operations in an efficient manner."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 10 February 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 M - -
Net income 2021 -82,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84,9 M 84,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Ryan Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE-46.40%85
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED29.88%55 293
HALLIBURTON COMPANY38.87%29 338
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY13.72%25 134
NOV INC.20.07%6 357
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED1.71%4 761