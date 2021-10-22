Log in
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
Prosafe : awarded 2022 contract by TotalEnergies

10/22/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Prosafe has been awarded a contract from TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited ('TotalEnergies') for the Safe Caledonia to provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm duration of the contract commencing mid-March 2022 is 270 days with one 30-day option.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "After the Safe Caledonia safely and efficiently operated for TotalEnergies at Elgin in 2017 and 2021, Prosafe is extremely pleased to be awarded this contract for operations in 2022. We take this as a reflection of the high performance and flexibility that the Safe Caledonia offers."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 20 October 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 12:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 M - -
Net income 2021 -82,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 13,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,24 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSAFE SE15.03%13
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED59.14%47 966
HALLIBURTON COMPANY34.13%22 574
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY16.40%20 107
NOV INC.7.43%5 763
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED31.80%5 008