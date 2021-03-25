MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Oslo Bors > Prosafe SE PRS NO0010861990 PROSAFE SE (PRS) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Oslo Bors - 03/25 11:25:27 am 1.7 NOK --.--% 05:05p PROSAFE : 2020 - Annual Report PU 05:00p PROSAFE SE : Annual report 2020 AQ 03/22 PROSAFE : Oslo børs - status companies placed in recovery box and penalty bench AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Prosafe : 2020 - Annual Report 03/25/2021 | 05:05pm EDT Send by mail :

ANNUAL REPORT 2020 CONTENTS 3 About Prosafe

4 Main events in 2020

5 Key ﬁgures

6 Corporate Governance

21 Directors' report

34 Declaration by the Board of Directors and the CEO

36 Consolidated accounts

81 Parent company accounts

101 Independent auditor's report

107 Environmental, Social and Governance report ABOUT PROSAFE Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. At year-end, Prosafe owned and operated seven semi-submersible accommodation, safety and support vessels and one Tender Support Vessel (TSV). In the beginning of 2021, the Regalia was sold for recycling with commencement of recycling in the ﬁrst quarter of 2021. The Company's versatile ﬂeet of ﬁve dynamically positioned, one anchor moored and one passive position moored vessels are capable of operating in the most demanding oﬀshore environments. In addition, Prosafe has an agreement with COSCO shipyard for ﬂexible delivery terms and long-term ﬁnancing of two new build vessels: Safe Nova and Safe Vega. These vessels are completed and ready for operations. The company's track record comprises operations oﬀshore Norway, UK, Mexico, USA, Brazil, Denmark, Tunisia, West Africa, North-West and South Australia, the Philippines and Russia. Prosafe's operations are related to the support of the lifecycle of oﬀshore installations such as maintenance and modiﬁcation of installations on ﬁelds already in production, hook-up and commissioning of new ﬁelds, tie-backs to existing infrastructure and decommissioning. Prosafe's vessels have accommodation capacity for 159-500 people and oﬀer high quality welfare and catering facilities, storage, workshops, oﬃces, medical services, deck cranes and lifesaving and ﬁre ﬁghting equipment. The vessels are positioned alongside the host installation and are connected by means of a telescopic gangway so that personnel can safely walk to work. Prosafe has a long track record from demanding operations world-wide, with leading operationalperformance and good safety results. The company has extensive experience from operating gangway connected to ﬁxed installations, FPSOs, TLPs, Semis and Spars. The company's track record comprises operations oﬀshore Norway, UK, Mexico, USA, Brazil,Denmark, Tunisia, West Africa, North- West and South Australia, the Philippines and Russia. Prosafe is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. MAIN EVENTS IN 2020 • Covid-19 impacted our business signiﬁcantly, however, the company successfully implemented proper safety measurements at workplaces and vessels to protect people and assets.

• To support its customers to mitigate the consequences of Covid-19 and the oil price collapse, Prosafe agreed with its clients to move two contracts from 2020 to 2021 and temporarily suspend and defer two others during parts of 2020, thereby protecting its order book.

• The ﬂeet utilisation for the year was 20.4% (2019: 50.9%).

• Prosafe secured new contracts for the Safe Boreas or Safe Zephyrus in Norway, for Safe Concordia in Trinidad and Tobago, and a contract extension for Safe Notos in Brazil.

• In February 2020, due to ﬁnancial uncertainty and process risks, Prosafe and Floatel International Ltd agreed to discontinue the merger process that had been initiated in June 2019. • Constructive discussions with the lenders with a view to ensure a long-term ﬁnancial solution were initiated in December 2019 and continued throughout 2020 with support from a majority of lenders while lenders reverse their rights. Although a ﬁnal solution has not been agreed yet, it is anticipated that there will be a signiﬁcant equitization of debt which is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current share-holders.

• The appeal hearings regarding the Stavanger City court's judgement in favour of Prosafe in the dispute between Westcon and Prosafe were concluded in the second and ﬁnal instance (Gulating Lagmannsrett) on 27 November 2020. Judgement is expected in the ﬁrst half of 2021. KEY FIGURES Note 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 56.7 225.4 330.8 283.0 474.0 (9.5) 97.1 166.6 122.9 253.2 (864.3) (342.6) 53.0 (578.2) 52.8 (950.1) (399.9) (114.5) (647.1) 172.6 (10.80) (4.54) (1.30) (7.35) 8.36 587.7 1 480.2 1 736.8 1 947.0 2 686.9 1 509.4 1 397.9 1 243.0 1 347.7 1 390.8 1 349.1 1 199.8 1 102.7 1 115.8 1 185.1 (948.5) 2.4 400.2 497.6 1 129.5 (161.4)% 0.2% 23.0% 26.0% 42.0% 160.3 198.1 277.3 231.9 205.7 (37.8) 57.8 (91.6) 26.2 148.6 (1 279.3) (1 158.2) 58.7 221.3 142.5 10.4 19.7 126.7 118.1 306 1.08 2.11 13.4 12 37 20.4% 50.9% 47.3% 38.4% 43.2% Proﬁt Operating revenues EBITDA Operating proﬁt Net proﬁt Earnings per share (fully diluted) MUSD MUSD MUSD MUSD USD Balance sheet Total assets Interest-bearing debt Net interest-bearing debt Book equity MUSD MUSD MUSD MUSD Book equity ratio Liquidity reserve Net cash ﬂow Net working capital MUSD MUSD MUSD Valuation Market Capitalisation at year-end Share Price MUSD NOK Operations Fleet utilisation rate Notes 1. Operating proﬁt before depreciation and impairment 2. Net proﬁt / Average number of outstanding and potential shares.

EPS restated to reﬂect reverse split in 2016.

3. Interest-bearing debt - Cash and deposits

4. (Book equity / Total assets) * 100

5. Cash and deposits + available liquidity reserve balance under a committed revolving credit facility

6. Currents Assets-Current Liabilities Prosafe's system of corporate governance forms the basis for a transparent business model with clear segregation of roles, responsibilities and accountabilities between shareholders, the Board of directors, Executive Management and the organisation. NORWEGIAN CODE OF PRACTICE Prosafe SE is a European public company (Societas Europaea) listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Corporate governance in the Company follows the principles contained in the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance in its latest version of 17 October 2018 (the "Corporate Governance Code"). The Company is committed to ensuring that high standards of corporate governance are maintained and is in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code. The corporate governance principles and practices as required by the Accounting Act Section 3-3b and the details of how Prosafe complies with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance are accounted for in this report on Corporate Governance. 1. IMPLEMENTATION AND REPORTING ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance covers 15 topics which are designed to ensure that the division of roles between shareholders, the Board of directors and the Company's Executive Management is regulated in a way that strengthens conﬁdence among shareholders, employees, the capital market and other interested parties to ensure control and compliance, equal treatment of shareholders and maximum value creation over time. The Company has accordingly implemented sound corporate governance. The Directors' Report, which is published annually, speciﬁcally refers to a comprehensive Corporate Governance Report included in the annual report and published on Prosafe's website at https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/ 2. THE BUSINESS Prosafe's Articles of association together with its vision, strategy, goals and reporting provide the necessary information which enables shareholders to understand, monitor and anticipate the scope of its activities. The objectives for which Prosafe is established are set out in Article 3 of its Articles of association which can be accessed on Prosafe's website. Prosafe's vision is to be a leading and innovative provider of technology and services in selected niches of the global oil and gas industry. Prosafe's strategy is to be the preferred provider of high end semi-submersible accommodation vessels globally. In order to achieve the strategic ambition, Prosafe reviews and assesses risk in the following categories: strategic, commercial, operational, compliance and legal, ﬁnancial and IT/Cyber security risks. These risk categories and the associated internal control measures are described in more detail at https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/risk-management/ The Company's strategy, commercial outlook, operations, risks, ﬁnancial status, business plans and forecasts as well as clearly deﬁned focus areas are regularly reviewed by the Board on the basis of a deﬁned annual wheel related to regular Board meetings. These are supplemented by ongoing dialogue between the Board and management, monthly reporting and ad hoc / weekly reporting and updates of all signiﬁcant matters. Prosafe's Code of Conduct sets out its corporate values which are reﬂected in its ethical guidelines and the corporate social responsibilities which it undertakes. Prosafe is committed to transparency, respect for employee and human rights and has a zero tolerance policy towards bribery and corruption. This is reﬂected in the various Prosafe policies and procedures, including Prosafe's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy. Prosafe's Code of Conduct and CSR Policy can be accessed on Prosafe's website. 3. EQUITY AND DIVIDENDS Prosafe's consolidated shareholder's equity was negative as at 31 December 2020 following impairments made in the year as a consequence of reassessment of the industry outlook. The Company is in constructive dialogue with its lenders to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution as soon as possible. The Company continues its eﬀorts towards creating a sustainable balance sheet. The process and creditor discussions remain constructive and lenders in general maintain their support for the company to continue to operate on a going concern basis and seek a long-term ﬁnancial solution while reserving their rights. Although it is too early to say what a ﬁnal solution may look like, it is, however, expected that a signiﬁcant equalization of debt will be required to create a sustainable solution. Pending conclusion of the discussions, the company continues to operate on a business as usual basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions. The Company will also continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interest under both of its bank facilities. Payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains subject to ongoing discussions. No dividends have been paid and no equity buy-backs have been declared or undertaken during 2020. The following part conversion of bonds (with reference to the date of the related announcements) in respect of the equity of the Company occurred during 2020 based on conversion notices received: Remaining No. of Con- out- No. of Nominal new version standing out- Nominal Convertible value ordinary price per principles standing value Date bonds ISIN (NOK) shares share (NOK) shares (Euro) 14 Sept. NO 2020 Prosafe has currently two outstanding 5 year convertible bonds (zero coupon), which were issued in 2016. ISIN NO 0010771025 has a conversion price NOK 25 and the remaining outstanding principal of the convertible bonds under this ISIN is NOK 35,706,341. ISIN NO 0010781008 has a conversion price of NOK 30 and the remaining outstanding principal of the convertible bonds under this ISIN is NOK 122,836,000. Outstanding warrants is 3,435,982, each of which gives right to subscribe for one new share in the company at a subscription price of NOK 21.37. The warrants relate to a potential delivery of Safe Nova and Safe Vega, where the lenders have elected either margin increase or warrants in connection with the delivery of the mentioned newbuilds. As at 31 December 2020, the authorised share capital of Prosafe is EUR 9,142,298.4 divided into 91,422,984 shares of EUR 0.10. The issued share capital increased from 81,864,212 ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each to 82,464,212 ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each following part conversion of bonds. Mandates and authorities for diﬀerent purposes such as increase of share capital or share buy-backs are considered separately at each annual general meeting ("AGM") and are generally limited in time and valid to the date of the next AGM. Authority for issuance of shares relating to conversions of convertible bonds are valid for a longer period to ensure, to the extent permissible by law, that they are in place for the entire loan period. 4. EQUAL TREATMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH CLOSE ASSOCIATES Prosafe has one class of shares in issue and all shares are equal in all respects. Each share carries one vote. The nominal value of each share is EUR 0.10. The company treats all shareholders in a non-discriminatory manner ensuring that all relevant information and the proposed resolutions are distributed in the call for the general meeting to allow the shareholders adequate time to prepare for the meeting. Except as referred to in this report, no transactions took place in 2020 between the Company and its shareholders, directors, senior oﬃcers or the close associates of any of these. There are no group companies with minority shareholders. TRANSACTIONS IN TREASURY SHARES There have been no share capital increases in the Company in recent years except for shares issued in connection with the Company's convertible bonds. Should the Board wish to propose that the AGM depart from the pre-emptive right of existing shareholders relating to any capital increase, such a proposal will be justiﬁed by the common interest of the Company and the shareholders, and the reasons for the proposal will be presented in the notice of the AGM as well as publicly disclosed in a separate stock exchange announcement. There were no material transactions with related parties in 2020, but any transaction with close associates is required to be conducted on market terms. Information about transactions with related parties is also disclosed in note 11 of the parent company accounts. Prosafe has implemented rules and procedures to ensure that directors and senior oﬃcers report to the Board if they themselves or their closely related parties have a signiﬁcant interest, directly or indirectly, in any agreement concluded by the Company. The Board must approve any agreement between the company and a member of the Board or the chief executive oﬃcer. The Board must also approve any agreement between the company and a third party in which a member of the Board or the chief executive oﬃcer may have a special interest. Each member of the Board shall also continually assess whether there are circumstances which could undermine the general conﬁdence in a Board member's independence. Potential conﬂicts of interest have been declared by Alf C. Thorkildsen (Director of the Board) through his indirect ownership in North Sea Strategic Investments AS, a key shareholder in the Company. In the event of any potential conﬂict of interest, appropriate action has been taken to protect against such potential conﬂicts which includes e.g. the individual not participating in the relevant part of the Board meeting and/or abstaining from voting on the relevant matter. 5. SHARES AND NEGOTIABILITY Prosafe's articles of association place no restrictions on negotiability. 6. GENERAL MEETINGS The general meeting secures the participation of shareholders in the Company's highest decision-making meeting. All shareholders are entitled to attend, speak and vote at general meetings. The company's Articles of Association are adopted by the general meeting. Shareholders holding at least 5 per cent of the issued and voting shares are entitled to submit matters for inclusion on the agenda of an AGM. The AGM must be held by 30 June every year. In 2021, it is scheduled to take place on 5 May. Written notice of an AGM and a meeting calling for adoption of a special resolution is sent out not later than twenty-one days before the scheduled meeting unless special notice is required by law. Written notice of a meeting other than an AGM or a meeting calling for adoption of a special resolution is sent out not later than fourteen clear days before the meeting. The resolutions and supporting information are suﬃciently detailed, comprehensive and speciﬁc to allow shareholders to form a view on all matters to be considered at the meeting. Both these and any recommendations of the Nomination Committee enabling shareholders to take an informed position on all matters to be discussed are made available within the relevant timeframe on the Company's website. Shareholders wishing to attend the general meeting must notify the company of this intention before the deadline stipulated in the notice. As the Board wishes to facilitate the attendance of as many shareholders as possible, it aims at setting the deadline for notiﬁcation of attendance as close as possible to the meeting date. Shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person are encouraged to appoint a proxy. Prosafe prepares proxy forms and conducts the voting arrangements at the meeting in a form and manner, to the extent possible, which allows the shareholder to vote separately on each matter to be considered by the meeting and for each of the candidates nominated for election to the Board. Prosafe also allows the possibility for shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person to cast votes electronically by correspondence (without appointing a proxy). The relevant forms for this are included in the notice to the general meeting. Traditionally, at least the Chairman (or in exceptional circumstances, another member of the Board), the auditor and at least the Board representative to the Nomination Committee are present at annual general meetings. Prosafe wishes to facilitate a dialogue with shareholders at the general meeting, and therefore encourages all Board members to attend. The annual general meeting shall discuss and decide upon the following: (i) Approval of the annual accounts and annual report, including distribution of dividends.

(ii) Any other matters that according to applicable laws or the Articles of Association are to be decided upon by the general meeting. 7. NOMINATION COMMITTEE Pursuant to article 8 of its articles of association, Prosafe has a Nomination Committee comprising two to three members. The majority of the members shall be independent in relation to the board members and the Company management. The general meeting will elect the members of the nomination committee, including the chairperson, for a term of up to two years. In addition, the Board appoints one of its members as a representative to the Nomination Committee. The Board representative participates in the meetings and discussions, but may not vote on any matter. The members are elected by the general meeting for a term of two years unless otherwise agreed by the general meeting. At the 2020 AGM, the members of the Nomination Committee were appointed for a period of one year. The instructions for the Nomination Committee were approved at the AGM that was held on 7 May 2020. The Nomination Committee submits its recommendations for membership of the Nomination Committee and the Board to shareholders, together with the notice of general meeting and recommends the fees to be paid to directors and members of the Nomination Committee. The shareholders at the AGM also elect the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, approve the Committee's remuneration and may decide to approve any applicable guidelines. Relevant deadlines for submitting proposals for candidates to be appointed to the Board or the Nomi-nation Committee are published on the company's website in due time before the AGM takes place. The Nomination Committee held ﬁve meetings in 2020. Average meeting attendance was 100 per cent. Date ﬁrst Date due for Meeting Name Role appointed re-election attendance (%) Thomas Raaschou Chair May 2011 May 2021 100 Annette Malm Justad Member May 2016 May 2021 100 The Chair and other members of the Committee are independent of the Company's Board. Glen Ole Rødland was appointed Board representative to the Nomination Committee at a Board meeting held on 8 February 2017. 8. BOARD OF DIRECTORS: COMPOSITION AND INDEPENDENCE The Board currently consists of four directors. The directors have been appointed to ensure that a broad base of appropriate skills, expertise and experience is reﬂected on the Board. Working constructively together with its Committees and the Company's administration, the Board oversees the strategic direction, targets, reporting, management and control of the Company. Based on the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the General Meeting elects the Directors and the Chairman, and decides on their remuneration. Currently, the directors are appointed for one year and all directors are due for re-election in 2021. The Board held 20 Board meetings in 2020. Average meeting attendance was 91 per cent. Date due for Meeting Date ﬁrst re-election/ date attendance Name Role appointed of resignation (%) Glen Ole Rødland Chair March 2016 May 2021 100 Svend Anton Maier Director November 2016 Resigned May 2020 54 Kristian Johansen Director March 2017 Resigned May 2020 82 Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Director March 2017 May 2021 100 Nina Udnes Tronstad Director May 2019 May 2021 95 Alf C. Thorkildsen Director May 2020 May 2021 89 At each general meeting at which resignations and appointments occur, the Nomination Committee will provide its recommendations for Board composition to shareholders. All newly elected directors are provided with a thorough brieﬁng on the Company's history, business, status and challenges. The Board members are independent of the Company's executive personnel and material business contacts, and save for Alf C. Thorkildsen also independent of the Company's main shareholders. Directors are encouraged to own shares in the Company. Details of share ownership can be found on each director's proﬁle on the Prosafe website. The Board has implemented various policies and procedures to avoid conﬂicts of interest between directors, senior oﬃcers, their close associates and external third parties with whom the Company collaborates. The Board also seeks to ensure that directors possess broad based and in-depth expertise and skill-sets relevant to the Company's business and the diﬀerent market segments served internationally. Information about each Board director is available on Prosafe's website, including whether they hold other directorships, their age, skills and experience, and when they are due for re-election. The requirement to establish a corporate assembly does not apply to the Company as it has less than 200 employees in Norway. 9. THE WORK OF THE BOARD The Board has ultimate responsibility for managing the Company and for monitoring day-to-day management and the Company's business activities. This means that the Board is responsible for organisation, strategy, planning, reporting, and establishing of control systems. Further the Board is responsible for ensuring that Prosafe operates in compliance with laws and regulations, with Prosafe's Code of Conduct, as well as in accordance with the shareholders' expectations of good corporate governance. The Board emphasises the safeguarding of the interests of all shareholders, but also the interests of Prosafe's other stakeholders. The Board has adopted a generic annual plan for its work which is revised with regular intervals. Recurrent items on the Board's annual plan are health, safety and quality issues, the company's operations, corporate strategy issues, business planning, forecasting and contingencies, approval of annual and quarterly results, monthly performance reports, annual reporting, management compensation issues, leadership assessment and succession planning, people and organisational strategy, special project reviews, risk evaluation, review of the company's governing documentation, annual Board evaluation and reviews relating to special topics. At the end of all Board meetings, the Board has a closed session with only Board members attending the discussions and evaluating the meeting. The Board is responsible for making decisions related to inter alia company values and standards, strategy and objectives, overall budgets, corporate and capital structure, ﬁnancial reporting and internal controls, investments and material transactions. The Board has drawn up separate instructions for management and a job description and annual targets for the chief executive oﬃcer (CEO) and deputy executive oﬃcer & chief ﬁnancial oﬃcer (DCEO&CFO) specifying their respective duties, authority and responsibilities in relation to the business. The CEO has a particular responsibility for ensuring that the Board receives precise, relevant and timely information enabling it to discharge its duties. Scheduled Board meetings are normally held six to eight times a year, but the work schedule is ﬂexible and otherwise adaptable so as to take into account relevant commercial, operational and strategic circumstances. Internal segregation of responsibilities and duties between the Board and management is established in a number of various corporate documents including corporate policies and procedures, approval matrices and delegated authorities, Board approvals for budgets and speciﬁc investments, and the grant of speciﬁc powers of attorney in respect of particular transactions. The Chairman has a particular responsibility for ensuring that the Board's work is well organised and eﬃciently conducted. The Chairman of the Board encourages an open and constructive debate within the Board and with management. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Board established an Audit Committee in 2010. The Audit Committee operates on the basis of a generic annual plan and undertakes an examination and evaluation of the adequacy and eﬀectiveness of the organisation's governance, risk management, and internal controls, monitors the ﬁnancial reporting process and prepares the Board's follow up on such issues. The Audit Committee is tasked from time to time with the carrying out of special investigations designed to assess the overall risk management system within the Group. The Audit Committee is a sub-committee of the Board of Directors, and its objective is to act as a preparatory body in connection with the Board's supervisory roles with respect to ﬁnancial reporting and the eﬀectiveness of the company's internal control system. It also attends to other tasks assigned to it in accordance with the instructions for the Audit Committee adopted by the Board of directors. The Audit Committee meets six to eight times a year and holds closed sessions with the appointed auditor on at least an annual basis without the Company's management being present. The appointed auditor participates at all Audit Committee meetings. Proper internal control is ensured through various forms of segregation of duties, guidelines and approval procedures. The company's internal ﬁnancial transactions are subject to special control systems and routines. Financial risk is managed by the Group's ﬁnance function which during 2019 has provided regular ﬁnancial and liquidity forecasts and updates to the Board as well as comprehensive forecasts at each Board meeting. At present, the Audit Committee comprises two members from the Board. The Audit Committee held six meetings in 2020. Average meeting attendance was 100 per cent. Date ﬁrst time Date due for Meeting Name Role appointed re-election attendance (%) Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Chair May 2017 May 2021 100 Kristian Johansen Member Nov 2017 Resigned May 2020 100 Glen O. Rødland Member May 2020 May 2021 100 COMPENSATION COMMITTEE A Compensation Committee was established in 2006 to prepare proposals related to the remuneration of senior oﬃcers. At present, the Compensation Committee comprises of two members. The Compensation Committee held four meetings in 2020. Average meeting attendance was 88.9 per cent. Date ﬁrst time Date due for Meeting Name Role appointed re-election attendance (%) Nina Udnes Tronstad Chair May 2019 May 2020 100 Glen O. Rødland Member May 2016 Resigned May 2020 100 Svend Anton Maier Member Feb 2017 Resigned May 2020 0 Alf C. Thorkildsen Member May 2020 May 2021 100 SAFETY, SUSTAINABILITY AND ETHICS COMMITTEE Prosafe has established a Safety, Sustainability and Ethics Committee which maintains and further develops Prosafe's Code of Conduct and policies, which include guidance on illegal and unethical issues. Concerns about possible breaches of the code or any policy can be reported to the Committee by ordinary mail (addressed to the Ethics Committee, Prosafe AS, P.O. Box 39, N-4031 Stavanger, Norway) or e-mail (conduct@prosafe.com) on a conﬁdential basis. The Committee ensures that alleged breaches are investigated thoroughly and fairly and reported as appropriate to the Board. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' EVALUATION OF ITS OWN WORK The Board has traditionally undertaken an annual self-evaluation of its own performance and expertise, working methods, composition and the manner in which the directors' function, both individually and collectively, in relation to the goals set for their work. In this context, the Board also assesses itself in relation to corporate governance. The assessment is made available to the Nomination Committee as a tool for continuous improvement. 10. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL The Board is responsible for ensuring that sound internal control and risk management systems that are appropriate for the extent and nature of the Company's activities are in place. The Audit Committee assesses the integrity of Prosafe's accounts and follows up on behalf of the Board on issues related to ﬁnancial review and external audit of Prosafe's accounts. Furthermore, the Board and the Audit Committee supervise and verify that eﬀective internal control systems are in place, including systems for risk management and ﬁnancial reporting, and satisfactory routines for following up adherence to the Company's ethical guidelines. Prosafe focuses strongly on regular and relevant management reporting of both operational and ﬁnancial matters, both in order to ensure adequate information for decision making and to quicklyrespond to changing conditions. Evaluation and approval procedures for major capital expenditure and signiﬁcant treasury transactions are established. Prosafe's conduct and development of its business are mainly subject to the following categories of risk: strategic, commercial, operational, compliance and legal, ﬁnancial, and IT/Cyber security risk. These risks and associated sensitivities as well as internal control measures are described in more detail at https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/risk-management/ and in a separate Risk Management Policy. In addition to the ongoing reviews by Executive Management, continuous reviews are also carried out by the Board in respect of risk management and internal control arrangements. The risk management methodology applied by management and the Board is in accordance with industry and market practices generally and as implemented in Prosafe over several years. The risk and opportunity register forms the basis for the action plan. All key risks and opportunities are appropriately discussed and followed up by management and the Board in the form of strategies and mitigating actions. Speciﬁcally, with regards to the internal controls related to the accounting process, this is mitigated by a combination of organisation and segregation of duties, procedures and authority matrix, reporting and analytical controls and continuous reporting and reviews with the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors has systems in place to assess that the CEO exercises appropriate and eﬀective management. Further, the Board and the Audit Committee take steps to ensure that the Company's internal control functions are working as intended and that necessary measures are taken to reduce extraordinary risk exposure. The Company's Audit Committee oversees the Company's routines for ﬁnancial risk management and internal control which includes documentation for internal control and ﬁnancial reporting procedures, hereunder veriﬁes that eﬀective control mechanisms are in place. Neither Prosafe's Executive Management nor its Audit Committee reported any material weaknesses in the related internal control systems at 31 December 2020. 11. REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD The AGM determines directors' fees based on recommendation from the Nomination Committee. Remuneration of the Board reﬂects its responsibilities, expertise, commitment of time, and the complexity of Prosafe's activities. Directors' fees are not related to the Company's performance and none of the current Board directors have a pension scheme or agreement concerning pay after termination of their oﬃce nor have they received any share options. Board Chair Deputy Chair Directors USD 110,000 USD 84,000* USD 68,000 *There is currently no Deputy Chair on Prosafe's Board of Directors In addition, a fee of USD 1,500 is payable for directors, Board Committee members and Board representatives to the Nomination Committee attending Board or Committee meetings held away from their home country. Information relating to the total remuneration for the Board for 2020 is set out in note 6 to the consolidated accounts. The fees payable to the members of the Board Committees are as follows: Members and Board Committee Other Additional USD Nomination Committee USD 7,500 USD 5,000 850 per meeting Compensation Committee USD 15,000 USD 10,000 N/A Audit Committee USD 20,000 USD 10,000 N/A Chair representatives No director or company with which any director is associated (except as disclosed below) takes on speciﬁc assignments for the Company in addition to their appointment as a director. 12. REMUNERATION OF EXECUTIVE PERSONNEL The terms of employment of the CEO and the Executive Management are determined by the Board, based on a detailed annual assessment of their salary and other remuneration. Prosafe aims at providing a competitive total package for Executive Management. The basis for comparison is other listed service companies in the oil and gas sector in the geographic areas where Prosafe pursues its operations. The total remuneration package for the Executive Management comprises three principal elements - base pay, variable pay and other beneﬁts such as pension. The variable pay of the Executive Management is performance related and linked to the operations and development of the company for the purpose of value creation for shareholders. It is aligned to the Company's strategy, as set by the Board and subject to the ethical guidelines and values of the company. The Board reserves the right to reduce or even cancel any variable pay should unforeseen events damage the Company's reputation and/or safe operating record. It is also subject to an absolute limit. For further details relating to remuneration paid to Executive Management, see note 6 to the consolidated accounts and the Declaration of Executive Remuneration as presented by the Compensation Committee and attached to the notice for the AGM in May 2021. 13. INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION Prosafe's calendar for interim ﬁnancial reporting and the general meeting for shareholders can be found on Prosafe's website at https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/ﬁnancial-calendar/ Prosafe presents preliminary annual accounts in early February every year. Complete accounts, the directors' report and annual report are provided to shareholders and other stakeholders. In addition, interim accounts are provided on a quarterly basis. Investor presentations in the form of audiocast or webcast are held in connection with the reporting of annual and interim results. The chief executive oﬃcer and/or the DCEO&CFO use these occasions to review the results and comment on operations, markets, prospects and outlook. The presentation material is available on Prosafe's website. An ongoing dialogue is otherwise maintained with analysts and investors. In order to ensure equal treatment of shareholders, Prosafe aims to provide clear, up-to-date and timely ﬁnancial and other information about the company's operations to the ﬁnancial market. The Company places the greatest emphasis on treating all shareholders and analysts equally. All information distributed to the Company's shareholders is published on Prosafe's website at the same time as it is made available to the shareholders. Guidelines regarding who is entitled to speak on behalf of the Company in respect of certain matters, as well as a contingency plan for managing information so as to respond to certain events are contained in the various corporate procedures. Information available to shareholders is only available in English. As an international company with a broad shareholder base, English is regarded as the most applicable common language. 14. TAKE-OVERS Prosafe's Articles of Association do not contain any defence mechanisms against take-over bids, nor has the company implemented other measures limiting the opportunity to acquire shares in the company. If an oﬀer is made for the Company's shares, the Board will issue a statement evaluating the oﬀer and make a recommendation as to whether shareholders should or should not accept such oﬀer. In such a situation, Prosafe will act professionally and in accordance with the applicable principles for good corporate governance. 15. AUDITOR The Company's appointed registered public accounting ﬁrm is independent in relation to Prosafe and is elected by the general meeting of shareholders. The appointed auditor's fee must be approved by the general meeting of shareholders. KPMG has been the appointed auditor of the Company since May 2015. The auditor always attends Board meetings where the annual accounts are considered. In 2020, auditors' fees for the Group amounted to USD 377,000 and consultancy fees paid to KPMG amounted to USD 13,000. These consultancy fees relate to compliance and pre-liquidation stage services. The Audit Committee is responsible for ensuring that the company is subject to independent and eﬀective external and internal controls. The appointed auditor participates in the Audit Committee meetings and presents a review of the company's internal control environment and assessment of the key judgements/accounting issues at least once a year. In addition, a meeting is held between the appointed auditor and the Board at least once a year (which is not attended by the chief executive oﬃcer or any other member of management). Use of the appointed auditor by the company for services other than audit is limited, however, guidelines have been established to govern such use. 25 March 2021 The Board of Directors of Prosafe SE Glen Ole Rødland Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-executive Chairman Non-executive Director Alf C. Thorkildsen Nina Udnes Tronstad Non-executive Director Non-executive Director Jesper K. Andresen Chief Executive Oﬃcer DIRECTORS' REPORT The directors present their annual report of Prosafe SE (the "Company" or the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group" or "Prosafe") together with the Group's and the Parent Company's audited ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation, safety and support vessels. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY Prosafe's vessels are primarily serving energy companies on various oﬀshore projects in global oﬀshore oil and gas areas. Traditionally, the majority of the work has been related to existing producing ﬁelds ('brownﬁeld'), whereas the remainder has been related to hook-up and commissioning of new developments ('greenﬁeld'). Accommodation vessels may also be used for decommissioning of oﬀshore installations. The main geographical markets for semi-submersible accommodation vessels have typically been the North Sea, Brazil and Mexico. Occasionally semi-submersible accommodation vessels have also been employed in the US Gulf, West Africa, Australia and other areas. The vessels are normally provided on a time charter basis where Prosafe mans and operates the vessels directly. The Parent Company, Prosafe SE, is legally domiciled in Norway and is the ultimate owner of all Group companies. FINANCIAL RESULTS, FINANCING AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE GROUP (The ﬁgures in brackets correspond to the 2019 comparatives) INCOME STATEMENT Operating revenues totalled USD 56.7 million in 2020 (2019: USD 225.4 million), with ﬂeet utilisation1) decreasing to 20.4 per cent (50.9 per cent). The decrease in utilisation reﬂects a signiﬁcant reduction in oil and gas companies' investments and spending following a lower oil price and Covid-19. The decrease in operating revenues is generally due to a shift in the market and the way the industry operates which impacts utilization and day rates, as well as oil and gas companies' reduced spending and deferment of contracts in 2020 due to Covid-19. Operating expenses decreased to USD 66.2 million (USD 128.3 million), which was mainly driven by low activity and cost reduction measures. Depreciation, amortization and impairment amounted to USD 854.8 million (USD 439.7 million) including an impairment charge of USD 810.3 million (USD 346.2 million). As the general recovery across the exploration and production value chain continues to be delayed, the demand for Prosafe vessels remains weak. Management performed an impairment assessment of the Company's vessels in accordance with IFRS. As a result, an impairment charge was made in 2020. For further information relating to the assumptions used in the impairment assessment, refer to note 8 of the consolidated accounts. 1) Utilisation = actual vessel days in operation in the period / possible vessel days in the period x 100 for 100% owned vessels The operating loss amounted to USD 864.3 million (loss of USD 342.6 million). Interest expenses totalled USD 61.8 million (USD 34.6 million). Lower interest expenses in 2019 were mainly contributed by a one-oﬀ and non-cash positive adjustment to amortised cost of interest-bearing debt in the amount of USD 28.7 million. For further information, refer to note 10 and note 15 of the 2020 consolidated accounts. Financial items other than interest expenses amounted to USD 21.6 million negative (USD 17.9 million negative). Taxes for 2020 in the amount of USD 2.4 million (USD 4.8 million) were mainly relating to operations in Brazil. Net loss amounted to USD 950.1 million (net loss of USD 399.9 million), resulting in earnings per share of USD 10.8 negative (USD 4.54 negative). Fully diluted earnings per share were USD 10.8 negative (USD 4.54 negative). FINANCIAL POSITION Total assets amounted to 587.7 million (USD 1,480.2 million) at the end of 2020. Investments in tangible assets totalled USD 2.9 million (USD 77.5 million). The investments in 2020 mainly relate to the ﬁve-yearly Special Periodic Survey (SPS) costs for Safe Concordia, Safe Notos and Safe Zephyrus as well as certain equipment replacements on the Safe Caledonia. As of year-end 2020, the Group had a total liquidity reserve in the form of liquid assets (cash and deposits) of USD 160.3 million (USD 198.1 million). Total restricted cash at year-end 2020 was USD 9.8 million (USD 9.7 million). As a consequence of low activity and a net loss of USD 950.1 million largely due to impairments of USD 810.3 million, total shareholders' equity amounted to USD 948.5 million negative (USD 2.4 million positive), resulting in an equity ratio of 161.4 per cent negative (0.2 per cent positive). Interest-bearing debt amounted to USD 1,509.4 million (USD 1,397.9 million) at year-end. Repayments of debt totalled USD 2 million (USD 37.9 million). The increase in interest-bearing debt was mainly a consequence of accumulated interests and termination of three swaps during 2020. The interest-bearing debt agreements are subject to termination, repayment or buy back clauses in the event of a change of control of the Group (as control is deﬁned in the relevant agreements). The only applicable ﬁnancial covenant at year-end 2020 was minimum cash of USD 65 million and the Group was in compliance with a cash position of USD 160.3 million at year end 2020. Please refer to the Financing section below and note 15 of the 2020 consolidated accounts for further information about the loans, ﬁnancial covenants and ﬁnancial status of the Company. Net cash ﬂow in 2020 was USD 37.8 million negative (USD 57.8 million positive). Net cash ﬂow from operating activities amounted to USD 33.1 million negative (USD 86.6 positive). Total cash investment in tangible assets for 2020 amounted to USD 2.9 million. FINANCING The Group's consolidated book equity turned negative in early 2020, a development that was anticipated following impairment charges of USD 341.4 million in late 2019. In consideration of the outlook and the ﬁnancial implications including anticipated breach of the facilities agreements, the Board of Directors initiated a dialogue with its lenders in December 2019 with a view to ensure suﬃcient ﬁnancial ﬂexibility for the longer term. In Q1 2020, the Group concluded on a revised business plan and announced further impairment charges of USD 810.5 million. The dialogue with lenders has continued in a constructive manner throughout the year with a majority of lenders providing their support to the Group and the process to agree on a sustainable ﬁnancial solution while reserving their rights. As part of the dialogue with lenders, the Group has continued to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities2). Similarly, payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains as reported on 14 April 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders. Total net liabilities for the year amounted to USD 850.8 million (USD 93.3 million). The company's equity was negative as at 31 December 2020 following impairments made in the year as a consequence of reassessment of the industry outlook. The company is in constructive dialogue with its lenders to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution as soon as possible. The Group's goal remains to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution on a consensual and cost-eﬃcient basis as soon as possible. It is still unclear what a ﬁnal solution may look like, but as reported previously, a signiﬁcant equitization of debt is anticipated, which in turn is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE PARENT COMPANY The net loss for the year amounted to USD 944.0 million (USD 412.6 million), which included impairment charges relating to investments in subsidiaries of USD 713.3 million (USD 393.2 million). Net ﬁnancial loss amounted to USD 231.9 million (USD 37.8 million). 2) USD 144 million credit facility (previously known as the "USD 288 credit facility") OPERATIONS AND PROJECTS As at year-end, the ﬂeet comprised eight fully owned vessels plus options for two completed new builds at a yard in China. In August 2018, Prosafe reached an agreement with Cosco allowing for ﬂexible delivery and long-term ﬁnancing of Safe Eurus, Safe Nova and Safe Vega. The Safe Eurus was delivered in 2019 against a long-term contract in Brazil while the Safe Nova and Safe Vega remain in strategic stacking mode with Cosco in China until Prosafe takes delivery. Seven vessels have been sold by Prosafe for recycling since mid-2016. An eighth unit has been sold for recycling in the beginning of 2021, thereby reducing the ﬂeet to seven fully owned vessels plus the options for the two completed new builds at a yard in China. Speciﬁcations for each of the vessels and details of the current vessel contracts can be found on the Company's website https://www. prosafe.com/ﬂeet/vessels/ Prosafe and EnQuest agreed on a settlement of the cancelled contract for the Safe Zephyrus in 2020 with EnQuest paying Prosafe an adequate compensation. The Safe Zephyrus completed her ﬁve-yearly special periodic survey in Norway at the start of 2021 and commenced operations of the 145-day contract at the Shearwater platform for Shell in the UK in late February 2021. In addition, Shell retains the option to extend the contract after the ﬁrm duration by up to 30 days. Safe Caledonia is currently laid up in the UK. The vessel is scheduled to commence a 162-day contract with a 30-day option for Total at the Elgin platform in the UK from late March 2021. Safe Eurus has been providing safety and maintenance support to Petrobras during a three-year contract since November 2019. As a consequence of Covid-19 the vessel was on standby rate from early August 2020 and resumed operation on 24 September 2020. Safe Concordia was in early January 2021 awarded a contract in Trinidad and Tobago. The vessel is now preparing for this contract which is scheduled to commence in June/July 2021. Safe Scandinavia, Safe Boreas and Regalia were idle in the year and are laid up in Norway. Regalia has been sold for recycling with commencement of recycling in Q1 2021. Although the impact from Covid-19 on the macro environment has been challenging, the company has successfully implemented proper safety measurements at workplaces and vessels to protect people and assets, as well as several cost-saving initiatives to protect liquidity. The original three-year and 222-day ﬁrm contract for the Safe Notos that was due to complete in July 2020 was suspended for 120 days at zero rate from April 2020. The vessel was back on standby rate in early August 2020 and resumed operations in early October 2020. The Safe Notos was oﬀ-hire for the most part of January 2021 conducting her ﬁve-yearly special periodic survey and resumed operations in February 2021 continuing through until mid-November 2021. The Company does not undertake speciﬁc Research & Development activities. However, the Company is increasing its eﬀorts in the area of energy management to adapt to the global ambition to achieve energy eﬃciency, reduced emissions and compliance with ISO 50001. Prosafe is currently adapting to ISO 50001 while undertaking feasibility studies together with third parties in search for energy eﬃciencies and emissions reductions. TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG Total order backlog3) as of 31 December 2020 amounted to USD 162 million (USD 154 million) of which USD 144 million relates to ﬁrm contracts and USD 18 million relates to options. Secured utilisation for 2021 is 45.3 per cent. For 2022, secured utilisation is currently 17.3 per cent. WESTCON DISPUTE On 8 March 2018, the Stavanger City Court issued its judgement in favour of Prosafe in respect of the dispute between Westcon Yards AS (Westcon) and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. relating to the conversion of the Safe Scandinavia into a tender support vessel. The Court decided in favour of Prosafe ordering Westcon to pay Prosafe NOK 344 million plus interest and NOK 10.6 million legal costs. Westcon ﬁled an appeal and Prosafe ﬁled a counter appeal on 28 May 2018. The appeal hearings were concluded in the second and ﬁnal instance (Gulating Lagmannsrett) on 27 November 2020. Judgement is expected in the ﬁrst half of 2021. The Group has treated its claim as a contingent asset in the notes to the accounts. Meanwhile, Prosafe has pursued the best possible security for its claim. DISCONTINUATION OF MERGER PROCESS WITH FLOATEL INTERNATIONAL LTD. parties regrettably decided to discontinue the merger process due to ﬁnancial uncertainty and process risks leading to the conclusion that any near-term completion of the merger seemed unlikely. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND ESG REPORTING Prosafe views Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as an integral part of being an eﬀective and a value-creating business. Prosafe is committed to maintaining high ethical, social, environmental and governance standards, and creating sustainable values for the beneﬁt of its stakeholders and the society at large wherever the Company operates. In 2020, the Group further increased its focus on CSR by amongst others setting clear, quantitative targets for Environmental, Social and Governance key performance indicators. Prosafe's targets, action plans and progress reports are included in a separate ESG report that has also been included in this annual report. OUTLOOK GENERAL The oil and gas industry which the oﬀshore accommodation industry is part of is characterized by high cyclicality and continuous changes which impact activity levels, price levels and planning horizons, requiring continuous risk and opportunity management and adaptability. On 2 January 2020, Prosafe announced that Prosafe and Floatel International Ltd have agreed to extend the long stop date in the share purchase agreement from 31 December 2019 until 30 June 2020. On 13 February 2020, the During the downcycle in recent years, many service segments have seen a signiﬁcant reduction in activity and that includes demand for oﬀshore accommodation vessels. 3) Order backlog = amount of contracted revenue not recognised in income statement yet In addition, there have been structural shifts driven by new ways of working and maintaining and developing oﬀshore ﬁelds, in Norway in particular. The eﬀect is lower manpower intensive work processes, a trend that is expected to continue. and any alternative opportunities elsewhere will impact the attractiveness of this region. Near-term, developments in macro factors like Covid-19 in 2020 have had severe impact on activity levels and earnings through 2020 and the expected growth of the renewable industry will add uncertainty about the longer-term developments. Although such risks and negative impacts have been partially mitigated by governments globally through various support packages and incentives to support viable business and activity, the longer-term eﬀects of the pandemic and such incentives, and the energy transition remain to be seen. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKETS The Brazilian market has remained relatively stable in terms of activity and the Group has had three vessels working for parts of the year, although day rates are under continued pressure. Still, the Brazilian market is expected to oﬀer some opportunities and long-term contracts also in the future although pricing, the cost of moving vessels to the region Activity in the North Sea is expected to improve for semi-submersible oﬀshore accommodation vessels in the near years in 2021 and 2022 driven by a combination of contracts being deferred from 2020 due to Covid-19, the award of long expected hook-up work for Equinor on the Johan Sverdrup ﬁeld and other recent contracts, as well as further prospects still to be concluded. However, despite the increase in near-term opportunities, day rates remain under pressure and the activity increase in the short term does in our opinion not reﬂect any change to the fundamental shift in the way that the industry works in the North Sea, in Norway in particular, and which led the Group to reassess the outlook in early 2020 and realize signiﬁcant impairments. The Mexican market, which used to be a key market for many years, cancelled all require-ments for non-Mexican accommodation equipment in early 2016. The situation remains generally unchanged to date. Despite this, the production ambitions of the new Mexican administration are high, and it is positive that contracts have been awarded to non-Mexican companies in other segments such as drilling. Prosafe continues its eﬀorts in Mexico to be well positioned when opportuni-ties may again arise in the accommodation segment. Demand for semi-submersible oﬀshore accommodation units in other geographical markets is historically more sporadic and opportunities are monitored and pursued on an opportunistic basis. SUPPLY SIDE The supply side has seen a positive develop-ment since 2016 with a reduction in the number of available units, largely supported by Prosafe, which following the sale of the Regalia in January 2021 has sold eight vessels for recycling. By early 2021, two competitors had sold one unit each for recycling . More recycling of vessels and consolidation activities are anticipated and needed over the coming years, while no further newbuilding activity is currently anticipated given the weak status and outlook of the oﬀshore accommodation industry. ENERGY TRANSITION The energy transition is accelerating on the back of Covid-19. Although there has been a steady increase in attention from the capital markets on ESG over the last few years, this has now shifted from focus to action with increased strength. For Prosafe this will provide both opportunities and threats and the Group is actively evaluating how to manoeuvre through this transition both strategically and operationally. Speciﬁcally, the Group is consequently increasing its eﬀorts in the area of energy management and emissions reduction to adapt to the global ambition to achieve energy eﬃciency and reduced emis-sions. Prosafe's view is that these eﬀorts over time - although they will require investments - will provide competitive edge and new business opportunities. STRATEGY AND GOALS The Group's strategy remains to be the preferred supplier of oﬀshore accommodation vessels. Despite the changing landscape and increased uncertainty, Prosafe continues to operate under the assumption that there will be a need for accommodation vessels and a gradual move towards a sustainable market. The Group is, however, of the opinion that the supply side in the industry is too fragmented and in need of a signiﬁcant reduction of the ﬂeet. Meaningful consolidation and continued scrapping are needed to contribute to a faster normalization of the return in our industry. In this perspective, Prosafe will continue to be active in further consolidation of the oﬀshore accommodation industry to protect and create value. Please refer to "Going Concern" on page 32 and "Events after the period end" on page 33 in this annual report. RISK Prosafe categorises its primary risks under the following headings: strategic, commercial, operational, compliance and legal, ﬁnancial and IT/Cyber security related. The Group's Board and senior oﬃcers manage these risk factors through continuous risk assessments, reporting and periodic reviews in Management and Board meetings, and as part of the rolling strategy and planning processes. The Group aims to create shareholder value by allocating capital and resources to the business opportunities that yield the best return relative to the risk involved within its speciﬁed strategic direction. Prosafe seeks to reduce its exposure to opera-tional, ﬁnancial and compliance related risk through proper operating routines, the use of ﬁnancial instruments and insurance policies. Commercial risk comprises macro factors such as oil price and industry speciﬁc factors such as supply/demand balance, competitive position, new development solutions and new ways of executing oﬀshore projects. Demand for accommodation units is among others sensitive to oil price ﬂuctuations and changes in exploration and production spending. Demand is also sensitive to impacts from the energy transition which may pose both opportunities and threats. In addition, the demand for accommodation units is sensitive to other incidents that may impact the general state of the world economy, general activityand spend levels, and demand for natural resources. Global incidents like pandemics with a material impact on capital markets and the oil price may negatively impact activity in the oil and gas industry, and thereby also demand for accommodation services. The Group is exposed to ﬁnancial risks such as currency risk, interest rate risk, ﬁnancing and liquidity risk and credit and counterparty risk. Prosafe reports in USD and generates income primarily in USD, whereas a large part of its operating costs is in other currencies such as GBP, Brazilian Real and NOK. The currency mix will, however, vary with areas of operation. This exposure as identiﬁed based on rolling forecasts is hedged according to the Group's Finance Policy. The interest rate risk is normally hedged by the use of interest rate swaps or cap structures for usually 70 - 100 per cent of the debt. Due to the current ﬁnancial status of the Group and the ongoing process with lenders, the hedging level is currently signiﬁcantly reduced pending normalization once a sustain-able ﬁnancial solution is in place. The Group carries out credit checks on clients as part of its tendering processes and has a history of minimal loss from debtors. There are no material overdue receivables as of year-end. Further information on ﬁnancial risk manage-ment is provided in note 19 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. An account of the main features of Prosafe's risk management process is available on its website at https://www.prosafe.com INTERNAL CONTROLS Internal control is ensured in accordance with Prosafe's policies and procedures which aim to ensure the eﬀectiveness and eﬃciency of its operations, reliability of its ﬁnancial reporting and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. These policies and procedures are designed, inter alia, to safeguard assets and protect from accidental loss or fraud. In addition, the policies and procedures are reinforced by the organisation and the competence of its personnel, segregation of duties, regular risk assessments and internal reporting, Management meetings, Board meetings and the Audit Committee, together with external audit and public reporting and communication. In respect of internal controls relating to the preparation of ﬁnancial statements, the Board of Directors demonstrates independence from Management and exercises oversight of the development and performance of internal control. Management establishes, with Board oversight, structures, reporting lines, and appropriate authorities and responsibilities in the pursuit of objectives. In addition to the ongoing reviews by the senior oﬃcers, annual reviews and assessments are carried out which are approved by the Board in respect of risk management and internal controls. The risk and opportunity register forms the basis for the action plan which further represents a main and continuous agenda item for both Management and the Board to ensure that all key risks and opportunities are appropriately discussed and followed up by Management and the Board in the form of strategies and mitigating actions. Prosafe is committed to attract, develop, and retain competent individuals in alignment with its objectives. The Group holds individuals accountable for their internal control responsibilities in the pursuit of its objectives. The Group identiﬁes and analyses risks which may potentially aﬀect the achievement of its objectives and how these should be managed. It also considers the potential for fraud and identiﬁes and assesses changes that could signiﬁcantly aﬀect the system of internal control. The Group selects, develops and deploys controls for the mitigation of risks related to the achievement of its ﬁnancial reporting objectives, including controls over technology. It deploys these controls through policies and procedures and reporting. The Group carries out regular reviews to ascertain whether the internal controls are present and functioning, and evaluates and communicates any internal control deﬁciencies in a timely manner to those parties responsible for taking corrective action, including senior management and the Board of Directors, as appropriate. Audits carried out by external parties like the ﬁnancial auditor, clients and regulatory authorities and the reporting and follow-up of these are important elements to ensure continuous focus on and improvement of internal controls. HEALTH, SAFETY AND THE ENVIRONMENT (HSE) Robust HSE performance is fundamental to all of Prosafe's operations and is therefore reﬂected in its core values. Consequently, Prosafe works proactively and systematically to reduce incidents, injuries and absence. In 2020, Prosafe recorded zero incidents classiﬁed as a Lost Time Injury (LTI) (2019: 0), i.e. those injuries resulting in an employee being absent from the next work shift due to the injury. The LTI frequency is calculated by multiplying the number of LTIs by 1 million and dividing this by the total number of man-hours worked. Prosafe operates a zero-accident mind-set philosophy which means that no accidents or serious incidents are acceptable. A number of initiatives have been implemented over the years in order to further strengthen the safety culture. These and new initiatives will be continuously developed in order to improve safety performance further. Sick leave was 0.46 per cent in 2020, a reduction from 2.26 per cent in 2019. around the world. The overall voluntary employee turnover in the Group was 8.06 per cent in 2020, compared with 19.2 per cent in 2019. Prosafe operates an equal opportunity policy including gender equality. Men have, however, traditionally made up a greater proportion of the recruitment base for oﬀshore operations, and this is reﬂected in Prosafe's gender breakdown. As of 31 December 2020, women accounted for 25.8. per cent of all employees, compared with 26.0 per cent in 2019. Onshore the proportion of women was 41.7 per cent, as compared to 36.6 per cent in 2019. Prosafe had no accidental discharges to the natural environment in 2020 and continues to actively reduce emissions by modernizing and adapting its ﬂeet and operating procedures and practices. Women constituted 24.4. per cent of the managers as at 31 December 2020, compared with 26.8 per cent at the end of 2019. Women account for 50 per cent of Prosafe´s Board of Directors. In 2020, Prosafe decided to further increase focus on the energy management side of environmental management and started a process to implement the requirements of ISO 50001 Energy Management with the intention to have the system fully implemented in 2021. The impact to the external environment from Prosafe's operations is reported in detail in the ESG report, which is included in this annual report. HUMAN RESOURCES AND DIVERSITY Prosafe had 99 employees at the end of 2020 (average 111), compared with 150 in the previous year (average 313). This reduction in the number of employees reﬂects the adjustment of the organisation, operating model and ways of working in response to a shift in the market and a consequent reassessment of the outlook. Prosafe's global presence was reﬂected in the fact that its employees came from 15 countries Prosafe aims to oﬀer the same opportunities to all and there is no discrimination with respect to recruitment, remuneration or promotion, age, disability, gender, marriage and civil part-nership, pregnancy and maternity, nationality, religion or belief, and sexual orientation. More detailed information can be found in the ESG report included in this annual report. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Corporate governance in the Group is based on the principles contained in the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance of 17 October 2018. There are no deviations between the Code of Practice and the way it has been implemented during 2020. The Group's full corporate governance report is available in a separate section in this annual report. Corporate governance is a key focus for the Group in order to strengthen conﬁdence in Prosafe among shareholders, the capital market and other interested parties, and to help ensure maximum value creation over time in the best interest of shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. At the Annual General Meeting held on 7 May 2020, Alf C. Thorkildsen was elected new Board member replacing Kristian Johansen and Svend A. Maier. All other members of the Board were re-elected. Glen Ole Rødland was re-elected as chairman. The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is disclosed in note 6 to the ﬁnancial statements. As at 31 December 2020, the only director (including associated parties) who held shares in Prosafe was Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, owning 3,000 shares. Glen Ole Rødland has an indirect ownership interest in Prosafe through his ownership interest in HitecVision VII, L.P. and Alf C. Thorkildsen has an indirect ownership interest in Prosafe through his ownership interest in HitecVision VI, L.P and HitecVision VII, L.P. GOING CONCERN USD 810.5 million. Dialogues with lenders have continued in a constructive manner throughout the year with a majority of lenders providing their support to the Group and the process to agree on a sustainable ﬁnancial solution while reserving their rights. As part of the dialogue with lenders, the Group has continued to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities. Similarly, payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains as reported on 14 April 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders. The Group's goal remains to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution with its lenders on a consensual and cost-eﬃcient basis as soon as possible. It is still unclear what a ﬁnal solution may look like, but as reported previously, a signiﬁcant equitization of debt is anticipated which in turn is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders. The Board of Directors conﬁrms that the accounts have been prepared under the assumption that the Company is a going concern. The going concern assumption is considered to be appropriate as it is based on the Board's view that obtaining a long term and sustainable ﬁnancial solution should be achievable by taking into consideration the facts and circumstances described below. Year-end book equity in the parent company and the Group turned negative in early 2020, a development that was anticipated following an impairment charge in the consolidated accounts of USD 341.4 million in late 2019. In consideration of the outlook and the ﬁnancial implications including anticipated breach the facilities agreements, the Board of Directors initiated a dialogue with its lenders in December 2019 with a view to ensure suﬃcient ﬁnancial ﬂexibility for the longer term. In Q1 2020, the Group concluded on a revised business plan and announced further impairment charges of SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE CAPITAL According to the shareholder register as at 31 December 2020, the 20 largest shareholders held a total of 69.26 per cent of the issued shares. The number of shareholders was 3,663. North Sea Strategic Investments AS was the largest shareholder with a holding of 18.77 per cent of the issued shares. Signiﬁcant shareholdings as at 31 December 2020 are presented in note 14 to the ﬁnancial statements and are bi-weekly updated on the Company's website at https://www.prosafe. com/investor-information/shareholder-information/largest-stakeholders/ As at 31 December 2020, Prosafe had an issued share capital of 82,464,212 ordinary shares. In addition, there are 5,522,790 shares to be issued under convertible bond agreements and 3,435,982 shares to be issued under warrant agreements. All at a nominal value of EUR 0.10 each. There are no share incentive schemes or shareholder agreements in place in the Company. The Company's loan agreements include change of control clauses. shares through a combination of share price appreciation and a direct return in the form of dividends. Due to the reduction in industry activity levels and challenging market conditions, no dividend has been paid since August 2015. In 2016, the Company and the Lenders agreed that the Group will not declare any dividends until deferred bank instalments have been prepaid or cancelled and a 12-month ﬁnancial forecast has been provided which conﬁrms compliance with the ﬁnancial covenants. Further information on the share capital and changes thereon are shown in note 14 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD ENDDIVIDENDS Prosafe's longer term ambition is to secure its shareholders a competitive return on their 25 March 2021 The Board of Directors of Prosafe SE Glen Ole Rødland Non-executive Chairman Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-executive Director Reference is made to note 25 to the consolidated accounts for a description of events after the reporting date. Alf C. Thorkildsen Non-executive Director Jesper K. Andresen Chief Executive Oﬃcer Nina Udnes Tronstad Non-executive Director DECLARATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER The Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Oﬃcer have today considered and approved the annual report and ﬁnancial statements for the Prosafe Group and its parent company Prosafe SE for the 2020 calendar year ended on 31 December 2020. This declaration is based on reports and statements from the Chief Executive Oﬃcer, Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Oﬃcer and on the results of the Group's business as well as other essential information provided to the Board of Directors to assess the position of the parent company and the Group. TO THE BEST OF OUR KNOWLEDGE: The 2020 ﬁnancial statements for the parent company and the Group have been prepared in accordance with all applicable accounting standards. The information provided in the ﬁnancial statements gives a true and fair portrayal of the parent company's and the Group's assets, liabilities, ﬁnancial position and results taken as a whole as of 31 December 2020. The Board of directors' report for the parent company and the Group provides a true and fair overview of the development, performance, outlook and ﬁnancial position of the parent company and the Group taken as a whole, and the most signiﬁcant risks and uncertainties facing the parent company and the Group. 25 March 2021 The Board of Directors of Prosafe SE Glen Ole Rødland Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-executive Chairman Non-executive Director Alf C. Thorkildsen Nina Udnes Tronstad Non-executive Director Non-executive Director Jesper K. Andresen Chief Executive Oﬃcer CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (USD million) Note 2020 2019 Charter revenues 4 54.3 192.0 Other operating revenues 4, 5 2.4 33.4 Operating revenues 56.7 225.4 Employee beneﬁts 6 (30.8) (68.8) Other operating expenses 7 (35.4) (59.5) Operating (loss)/proﬁt before depreciation and impairment (9.5) 97.1 Depreciation 8 (44.5) (93.5) Impairment 8, 13 (810.3) (346.2) Operating loss (864.3) (342.6) Interest income 10 0.5 2.1 Interest expenses 10 (61.8) (34.6) Other ﬁnancial expenses 9 (22.1) (19.2) Net ﬁnancial items 10 (83.4) (51.7) Share of loss of equity accounted investees 13 0.0 (0.8) Loss before taxes (947.7) (395.1) Taxes 11 (2.4) (4.8) Net loss (950.1) (399.9) Attributable to equity holders of the parent (950.1) (399.9) Earnings per share (USD) 12 (10.80) (4.54) Diluted earnings per share (USD) 12 (10.80) (4.54) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (USD million) Note 2020 2019 Net loss for the year (950.1) (399.9) Other comprehensive (loss)/income to be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss in subsequent periods Foreign currency translation (0.8) 2.2 Other comprehensive (loss)/income to be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss in subsequent periods (0.8) 2.2 Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss in subsequent periods Pension remeasurement (0.1) (0.1) Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss in subsequent periods (0.1) (0.1) Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (951.0) (397.8) Attributable to equity holders of the parent (951.0) (397.8) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Con- Foreign currency Share vertible War- Other trans- Total (USD million) Note capital bonds rants equity lation equity Equity at 31 December 2018 9.0 20.8 6.4 334.0 30.0 400.2 Net loss 0.0 0.0 0.0 (399.9) 0.0 (399.9) Other comprehensive income 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.1) 2.2 2.1 Total comprehensive loss 0.0 0.0 0.0 (400.0) 2.2 (397.8) Conversion of convertible bonds 14 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 Cancellation of warrants 14 0.0 0.0 (6.4) 6.4 0.0 0.0 Equity at 31 December 2019 9.0 20.6 0.0 (59.4) 32.2 2.4 Net loss 0.0 0.0 0.0 (950.1) 0.0 (950.1) Other comprehensive loss 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.1) (0.8) (0.9) Total comprehensive loss 0.0 0.0 0.0 (950.2) (0.8) (951.0) Conversion of convertible bonds 14 0.1 (1.8) 0.0 1.8 0.0 0.1 Equity at 31 December 2020 9.1 18.8 0.0 (1,007.8) 31.4 (948.5) The legal form of the share capital and the share premium accounts are reﬂected in the statement of changes in equity of the accompanying parent ﬁnancial statements. Other equity includes share premium reserve, capital reduction reserve and retained earnings. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (USD million) Note 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 ASSETS Vessels 8 412.3 1,204.6 New builds 8, 23 1.1 60.7 Other tangible assets 8 2.1 1.9 Total non-current assets 415.5 1,267.2 Cash and deposits 18, 20 160.3 198.1 Debtors 18, 19 6.9 8.0 Other current assets 18, 21 5.0 6.9 Total current assets 172.2 213.0 Total assets 587.7 1,480.2 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 14 9.1 9.0 Convertible bonds 14 18.8 20.6 Other equity (976.4) (27.2) Total equity (948.5) 2.4 Interest-bearing non-current liabilities 15, 18, 19 78.7 76.7 Derivatives 18, 19 3.7 27.6 Other non-current liabilities 18 2.3 2.3 Total non-current liabilities 84.7 106.6 Interest-bearing current debt 15, 18, 19 1,430.7 1,321.2 Accounts payable 18 1.4 3.1 Taxes payable 11 9.0 13.3 Other current liabilities 16, 18 10.4 33.6 Total current liabilities 1,451.5 1,371.2 Total equity and liabilities 587.7 1,480.2 On 25 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Prosafe SE approved and authorised these ﬁnancial statements for issue. Glen Ole Rødland Non-executive Chairman Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-executive Director Alf C. Thorkildsen Non-executive Director Jesper K. Andresen Chief Executive Oﬃcer Nina Udnes Tronstad Non-executive Director CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (USD million) Note 2020 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before taxes (947.7) (395.1) Loss/(Gain) on sale of non-current assets 0.4 (0.2) Depreciation and impairment 8 854.8 439.7 Interest income (0.5) (2.1) Interest expenses 61.8 34.6 Share of loss of equity accounted investee 0.0 0.8 Taxes paid (6.7) (6.2) Change in working capital (22.0) (0.5) Other items from operating activities 26.8 15.6 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (33.1) 86.6 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net (payments)/proceeds from sale of tangible assets (0.3) 0.2 Acquisition of tangible assets (2.9) (77.5) Interest received 0.5 2.1 Net cash used in investing activities (2.7) (75.2) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from new interest-bearing debt 0.0 155.0 Repayments of interest-bearing debt (2.0) (37.9) Interest paid 0.0 (70.7) Net cash used in ﬁnancing activities (2.0) 46.4 Net cash ﬂow (37.8) 57.8 Cash and deposits at 1 January 198.1 140.3 Cash and deposits at 31 December 20 160.3 198.1 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOTE 1: CORPORATE INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY Prosafe SE (the 'Company') is a public limited company domiciled in Norway. The registered oﬃce of the Company is Forusparken 2, 4031 Stavanger, Norway. The Company is a leading owner and operator of oﬀshore accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code 'PRS'. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements comprise the ﬁnancial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). The consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 were approved and authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the board of directors on 25 March 2021. NOTE 2: STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE AND BASIS OF PREPARATION The consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') endorsed by the European Union. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for derivative ﬁnancial instruments which are measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements are presented in US dollars (USD), and all amounts have been rounded to the nearest millions, unless otherwise indicated. Adding up rounded ﬁgures and calculating percentage rate of changes may result in slight diﬀerences compared with totals arrived at by adding up component ﬁgures which have not been rounded. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those in the previous ﬁnancial years. CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS The preparation of the Group's consolidated ﬁnancial statements requires Management to make critical judgments, estimates and assumptions that aﬀect the reported amounts of revenue, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities at the end of the reporting period. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset or liability aﬀected in future periods. The estimates and assumptions are assessed on a continuous basis. The estimates and assumptions which have the most signiﬁcant eﬀect on the amounts recognised in the ﬁnancial statements are as follows: GOING CONCERN. The Board of Director conﬁrms that the accounts have been prepared under the assumption that the Group is a going concern. The going concern assumption is considered to be appropriate as it is based on the Board's view that obtaining a long term and sustainable ﬁnancial solution should be achievable by taking into consideration the facts and circumstances described below. Due to a prolonged downturn and weaker outlook in the North Sea in particular, an impairment of USD 341 million was made to book value of vessels in 2019, which resulted in the Group's book equity being marginalised at year end and being anticipated to turn negative early 2020 which would resultin a breach of the facilities agreements. In consideration of the outlook and the ﬁnancial implications, the Board of Directors initiated a dialogue with its lenders with a view to ensure suﬃcient ﬁnancial ﬂexibility for the longer term. The dialogue was formally initiated in December 2019. In Q1 2020, the Group concluded on a revised business plan and announced further impairment charges of USD 810.5 million resulting in a signiﬁcant negative book equity. Throughout 2020 the dialogue with lenders has continued in a constructive manner with support from a majority of lenders while they have reserved their rights. As part of this, the Group has continued to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities. Similarly, payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains as reported on 14 April 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders. The Group's target remains to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution with its lenders on a consensual and cost-eﬃcient basis as early as possible. It is still unclear what a ﬁnal solution may look like, but as previously reported in press releases a signiﬁcant equitization of debt is anticipated which in turn is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders. Please see note 19 and note 25 for further information. DEPRECIATION. Estimated useful life of the Group's accommodation/service vessels is set at 35 years or less dependent on the age at the time of acquisition and subsequent refurbishments and as the economic life varies for the various components on a vessel. Individual components may, however, be depreciated over shorter periods of time. Please refer to note 8. IMPAIRMENT / REVERSAL OF IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS. Management monitors the performance indicators on an ongoing basis. Every vessel is seen as an individual cash generating unit (CGU) as they generate cash inﬂows that are largely independent of those from other assets or groups of assets. At each reporting date, management reviews and determines whether there is any indication of impairment or impairment reversal of the CGU. If any such indication exists, or when annual impairment testing for an asset is required, the asset's recoverable amount is estimated. Changes in the circumstances or expectations of future performance of an individual asset may be an indicator that the asset is impaired, requiring the carrying amount to be written down to its recoverable amount. Impairments are reversed if conditions for impairment are no longer present. Evaluating whether impairment indicators are present, if an asset is impaired or if an impairment should be reversed requires a high degree of judgement and estimates of recoverable amounts may to a large extent depend upon the selection of key assumptions about the future. Where recoverable amounts are based on estimated future cash ﬂows, reﬂecting the Group's or market participants' assumptions about the future and discounted to their present value, the estimates involve complexity. Impairment testing requires long-term assumptions to be made concerning several economic factors such as future vessel day rates, operating costs, utilisation rate and discount rates, in order to establish relevant future cash ﬂows and their discounted amounts. Long-term assumptions for major economic factors are made at a group level. There is a high degree of reasoned judgement involved in establishing these assumptions, in determining other relevant factors such as vessel day rates and long-term growth rates, and in determining the residual value for computation of the ultimate terminal value of an asset. IMPAIRMENT OF SHARES IN SUBSIDIARIES. The recoverable amount of non-ﬁnancial assets mentioned above impacts the estimated value of shares in vessel-owning subsidiaries. Hence, impairment of shares in subsidiaries is a signiﬁcant estimate required for the preparation of the parent company accounts. MODIFICATION OF LIABILITIES MEASURED AT AMORTISED COST. Under a non-substantial loan modiﬁcation that does not require de-recognition of the ﬁnancial liability, the amortised cost of the ﬁnancial liability is recalculated as the present value of the estimated future contractual cash ﬂows. If there is a change in the timing or amount of estimated cash ﬂows, the amortised cost of the ﬁnancial liability is adjusted in the period of change to reﬂect the revised actual and estimated cash ﬂows, with a corresponding income or expense being recognised in proﬁt or loss. In 2019, some of the warrants issued previously to lenders contingent upon delivery of the Nova and Vega vessel were cancelled and replaced with the conditional increase of the applicable margin of the loan. The terms of the loans have consequently been modiﬁed. The recalculated amortised cost of the liability resulted in a gain recognised in the proﬁt and loss statement. See note 15 for details on the assumptions and cash ﬂow estimate. Based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the changes in contractual cash ﬂows, the change is accounted for as a non-substantial loan modiﬁcation and not an extinguishment. CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Changes to the Standards and interpretations of Standards that are required to be adopted in annual periods beginning on 1 January 2020 did not have any impact on the amounts recognised in prior periods and are not expected to have any signiﬁcant impact to the current or future periods. Standards issued but not yet eﬀective, which the Group has not yet adopted A number of new standards are eﬀective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2020 and earlier application is permitted; however, the Group has not early adopted the new or amended standards in preparing these consolidated ﬁnancial statements. The Group's assessment is that such new standards and interpretations are not expected to have a material impact to the Group in the current or future reporting periods or on foreseeable future transactions upon adoption except as follows: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2 (Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7) - The amendments address issues that might aﬀect ﬁnancial reporting as a result of the reform of an interest rate benchmark, including the eﬀects of changes to contractual cash ﬂows arising from the replacement of an interest rate benchmark with an alternative benchmark rate. The amendments provide practical relief from certain requirements in IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7 relating to changes in the basis for determining contractual cash ﬂows of ﬁnancial assets, ﬁnancial liabilities and lease liabilities. The amendments will require an entity to account for a change in the basis for determining the contractual cash ﬂows of a ﬁnancial asset or ﬁnancial liability that is required by interest rate benchmark reform by updating the eﬀective interest rate of the ﬁnancial asset or ﬁnancial liability. If there are other changes to the basis for determining the contractual cash ﬂows, then a company ﬁrst applies the practical expedient to the changes required by IBOR reform and then other applicable requirements of IFRS 9. At 31 December 2020, the Group has interest bearing liabilities of USD 1,509.4 million, which are US LIBOR secured loans and these will be subject to interbank Oﬀered Rates (IBOR) reform. The lenders are actively involved in the transition with regulators, central banks and industry bodies and havenot as of this date informed the Group on the details of the transition. Once the transition details are available, the Group will assess the impact and consider where there are any modiﬁcation gains or losses arising as a result of updating the eﬀective interest rate of the loans. The impact on the Group leases is not signiﬁcant and the Group does not adopt hedge accounting. The transition in the interest rate benchmark for the parent company ﬂoating rate liabilities will be adopted in the intercompany ﬂoating rate loans. The phase 2 amendments are applied for the annual period beginning on 1 January 2021 and applied retrospectively. However, there is no impact to the Group as the transition change in the interest rate benchmark has not yet been agreed with the lenders. NOTE 3: SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements comprise the ﬁnancial statements of the parent company and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. The ﬁnancial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent company, using consistent accounting policies. Associates are those entities in which the Group has signiﬁcant inﬂuence, but not control or joint control, over the ﬁnancial and operating policies. Interests in associates are accounted for using the equity method and are initially recognised at cost. Subsequent to initial recognition, the consolidated ﬁnancial statements include the Group's share of the proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees, until the date on which signiﬁcant inﬂuence ceases. All intra-group balances, income and expenses, unrealised gains and losses and dividends resulting from intra-group transactions are eliminated in full. The Group's interest in equity-accounted investees comprises interests in an associate. Unrealised gains arising from transactions with equity-accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the Group's interest in the investee. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS AND GOODWILL. Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the aggregate of the consideration transferred, measured at acquisition date fair value. Acquisition related costs incurred are expensed and included in administrative expenses. When the Group acquires a business, it assesses the ﬁnancial assets and liabilities assumed for appropriate classiﬁcation and designation in accordance with the contractual terms, economic circumstances and pertinent conditions as at the acquisition date. Goodwill is initially measured at cost being the excess of the aggregate of the consideration transferred and the amount recognised for non-controlling interest over the net identiﬁable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. If this consideration is lower than the fair value of the net assets of the subsidiary acquired, the diﬀerence is recognised in proﬁt and loss. After initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, from the acquisition date, allocated to each of the Group's cash generating units that are expected to beneﬁt from the combination, irrespective of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquiree are assigned to those units. Where goodwill forms part of a cash generating unit and part of the operation within that unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation. Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative values of the operation disposed of and the portion of the cash generating unit retained. FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION. The presentation currency is USD. This is also the functional currency for the parent company. Transactions in other currencies than the functional currency are translated at the exchange rate prevailing at the transaction date. Monetary items in other currencies than the functional currency are translated to the functional currency at the exchange rate on the reporting date, and the currency diﬀerence is recognised in the proﬁt and loss account. Non-monetary items in currencies other than the functional currency are translated at the exchange rate at the transaction date. When consolidating companies with a functional currency other than USD, proﬁt and loss items are translated at the monthly average exchange rate, while balance sheet items are translated at the exchange rate on the reporting date. Translation diﬀerences are recognised in other comprehensive income. On disposal of a foreign operation, the deferred cumulative amount recognised in other comprehensive income relating to that particular operation, is recognised in the income statement. SEGMENT REPORTING. For management and monitoring purposes, the Group is organised into one segment; chartering and operation of accommodation/service vessels. For geographical information, reference is made to note 4. REVENUE RECOGNITION Type of Product/ Service Charter Income/ Mobilisation Income/ Demobilisation Income/ Lump Sum FeeManagement, crew services, catering and other related income Nature and timing of satisfactionof performance, including signiﬁcant payment terms The Group charters the accommodation vessels to customers for an agreed period. The Group does not convey the right to control the use of the asset to the customers and none of the contracts are accounted for as a lease. The invoices are issued on a monthly basis or based on the contractual terms and are normally payable within 30 days. The activities giving rise to mobilisation, demobilisation and re-phasing are not a distinct performance obligation in itself and are highly interdependent on the charter activities. These activities are necessary for the Group to perform its service in providing the accommodation vessels to the customer. These incomes, together with charter income and bareboat income, are considered as a single performance obligation and the revenue are collectively recognised over the charter period. In addition, any additional fees arising from suspension or deferment of contracts will be deferred and amortised over the charter period when the performance obligations are met. The deferred revenue is included in the contract liabilities. The Group provides optional services upon request from the customer. The invoices are issued on a monthly basis or based on the contractual terms and are payable normally within 30 days. Revenue recognition These incomes are recognised over time when performance obligations are met. The related costs are recognised in proﬁt or loss when they are incurred. The Group has reviewed its contracts with customers and concluded that these contracts do not contain a lease. If another conclusion determined that these contracts contain a lease, there will not be any signiﬁcant diﬀerence in the accounting of revenue. Interest income Interest income is recognised on a time-proportion basis using the eﬀective interest method. Interest income is included in ﬁnancial items in the income statement. Dividend income Dividend income is recognised when the right to receive payment is established. PROVISIONS are recognised when, and only when, the Group has a present obligation as a result of events that have taken place, and it can be proven probable that a ﬁnancial settlement will take place as a result of this liability, and that the size of the amount can be measured reliably. Provisionsare reviewed on each balance sheet date and their level reﬂects the best estimate of the liability. When the Group expects some or all of a provision to be reimbursed, the reimbursement is recognised as a separate asset, but only when the reimbursement is virtually certain. The expense relating to any provision is presented in the income statement net of any reimbursement. For onerous contracts, provisions are made when unavoidable cost of meeting the obligations under the contract exceed the economic beneﬁt to be received under the contract. The unavoidable costs under the contract are the lower of the cost of fulﬁlling the contract and any compensation or penalties arising from failure to fulﬁl the contract. Unavoidable cost are costs that would not incur for the entity if it did not have the contract. TANGIBLE ASSETS are recognised at cost less cumulative depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives, with account taken of their estimated residual value. Management makes annual assessments of residual value, methods of depreciation and the remaining useful life of the assets. Components of an asset which have an estimated shorter life than the main component of the asset are accordingly depreciated over this shorter period. Acquisition cost includes costs directly attributable to the acquisition of the assets. Subsequent expenditures are added to the book value of the asset or accounted for on a separate basis, when it is likely that future beneﬁts would derive from the expenditures. The vessels are subject to a periodic survey every ﬁve years, and associated costs are amortised over the ﬁve-year period to the next survey. Other repair and maintenance costs are expensed in the period they are incurred. Expenditures for new builds are capitalised, including instalments paid to the yard, project management costs, and costs relating to the initial preparation, mobilisation and commissioning until the vessel is placed into service. In accordance with IAS 23, borrowing costs are capitalised on qualifying asset. Tangible ﬁxed assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over their useful lifetime as follows: • Semi-submersible vessels: - Superstructure: 35 years - Living quarters and other equipment: 5 to 35 years - Periodic maintenance: 5 years

• Buildings: 20 to 30 years

• Equipment: 3 to 5 years IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS. The Group assesses at each reporting date whether there is an indication that an asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, or when annual impairment testing for an asset is required, the Group estimates the asset's recoverable amount. An asset's recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's or cash generating unit's fair value less costs to sell and its value in use and is determined for an individual asset, unless the asset does not generate cash inﬂows that are largely independent of those from other assets or groups of assets. Every vessel is seen as an individual CGU. Where the carrying amount of an asset or CGU exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is considered impaired and is written down to its recoverable amount. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash ﬂows are discounted to their present value using a post-tax discount rate that reﬂects current market assessments of the time value of money and risks speciﬁc to the asset. In determining fair value less costs to sell, recent market transactions are taken into account, if available. The Group bases its impairment calculation on a detailed forecast calculation which is prepared for the Group's cash generating units. The forecast calculation is generally covering a period of ﬁve years. In 2019, a long-term terminal growth rate of 1.7% was calculated and applied to projected future cash ﬂows after the ﬁfth year. In 2020, the growth rates were revised as below. Growth rate until the end of 2039 6.6% Reﬂects the Group's assumptions of a gradual normalization of return to reﬂect newbuilding parity in 2039 as a result of an anticipated gradual reduction in supply. Growth rate after 2039 2.0% After a rebalanced market, the growth rate applied is the long-term average growth rate appropriate to the assets of 2%. For non-ﬁnancial assets except goodwill, an assessment is made at each reporting date as to whether there is any indication that previously recognised impairment losses may no longer exist or may have decreased. If such indication exists, the Group estimates the asset's recoverable amount. A previously recognised impairment loss is reversed only if there has been a signiﬁcant change in the assumptions used to determine the asset's recoverable amount since the last impairment loss was recognised. The impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised. FINANCIAL ASSETS Initial recognition Trade receivables are initially recognised when they are originated. All other ﬁnancial assets are initially recognised when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provision of the instrument. A ﬁnancial asset (unless it is a trade receivable without a signiﬁcant ﬁnancing component) is initially measured at fair value plus, for an item not at fair value through proﬁt or loss ("FVTPL"), transaction costs that are directly attributable to its acquisition or issue. A trade receivable without a signiﬁcant ﬁnancing component is initially measured at the transaction price. Classiﬁcation and measurement On initial recognition, a ﬁnancial asset is classiﬁed as measured on following basis: 1) ﬁnancial assets at amortised cost; and 2) ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss "FVTPL". Financial assets are not reclassiﬁed subsequent to their initial recognition unless the Group changes its business model for managing ﬁnancial assets, in which case all aﬀected ﬁnancial assets are reclassiﬁed on the ﬁrst day of the ﬁrst reporting period following the changes in the business model. 1) Financial assets at amortised cost A ﬁnancial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL: - It is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash ﬂows; and

- Its contractual terms give rise on speciﬁed dates to cash ﬂows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. 2) Financial assets at FVTPL All ﬁnancial assets not classiﬁed as measured at amortised cost or FVOCI as described above are measured at FVTPL. This includes all derivative ﬁnancial assets. On initial recognition, the Group may irrevocably designate a ﬁnancial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost of a FVOCI as at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or signiﬁcantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise. Derivative ﬁnancial instruments The Group uses derivative ﬁnancial instruments such as forward currency contracts, interest rate caps, and interest rate swaps to hedge its foreign currency risk and interest rate risk. Such instruments are initially recognised at fair value on the date on which a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured at fair value. Derivatives are carried as ﬁnancial assets when the fair value is positive and as ﬁnancial liabilities when the fair value is negative. The derivative ﬁnancial instruments are mainly used in economic hedges where the changes in fair value are taken directly through proﬁt or loss. The fair value of forward currency contracts is the discounted diﬀerence between the forward exchange rate and the contract price. The fair value of interest rate caps and swaps contracts are calculated using inputs that are from observable market prices. Gains or losses arising from changes in fair value of derivative ﬁnancial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting are taken to the proﬁt and loss account. For cash ﬂow hedges, the eﬀective portion of the gains or losses on the hedging instrument is recognised directly in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the hedging reserve, while the ineﬀective portion is recognised in the proﬁt and loss account. Amounts taken to other comprehensive income are reclassiﬁed to the proﬁt and loss account when the hedged transaction aﬀects the proﬁt and loss account. For fair value hedges, changes in the fair value of the designated hedging instruments are recognised in the proﬁt and loss account. The hedged item is adjusted to reﬂect change in its fair value in respect of the risk hedged, with any gain or loss recognised in the proﬁt and loss account. The Group documents at the inception of the transaction the relationship between the hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as its risk management objective and strategies for undertaking various transactions. The Group also documents its assessment, both at hedge inception and on an ongoing basis, of whether the derivatives designated as hedging instruments are highly eﬀective in oﬀsetting changes in fair value or cash ﬂows of the hedged items. There are currently no hedged items in the periods covered within this ﬁnancial statement. Current versus non-current classiﬁcation Derivative instruments that are not designated and eﬀective hedging instruments are classiﬁed as current or non-current or separated into a current and non-current portion based on an assessment of the facts and circumstances. When the Group holds a derivative as an economic hedge for a period beyond 12 months after the balance sheet date or a derivative instrument is designated as an eﬀective hedging instrument, the fair value of the derivative instrument is classiﬁed as current or non-current consistent with the classiﬁcation of the underlying item. Economic hedges are not treated as hedging for accounting purposes. Subsequent measurement and gains and losses 1) Financial assets at amortised cost These assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the eﬀective interest method. The amortised cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in proﬁt or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognised in proﬁt or loss. 2) Financial assets at FVTPL These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Net gains and losses, including any interest or dividend income, are recognised in proﬁt or loss. Derecognition A ﬁnancial asset is derecognised when the contractual rights to the cash ﬂows from the ﬁnancial asset expire or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash ﬂows in a transaction which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the ﬁnancial asset are transferred or in which the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the ﬁnancial asset. Impairment of ﬁnancial assets The Group recognises loss allowances for expected credit losses on: - Financial assets measured at amortised cost Loss allowances for trade receivables and assets are always measured at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses. When determining whether the credit risk of a ﬁnancial asset has increased signiﬁcantly since initial recognition and when estimating expected credit losses, the Group considers reasonable and supportable information that is relevant and available without undue cost of eﬀort. This includes both quantitative and qualitative information and analysis, based on the Group's historical experience and informed credit assessment and including forward-looking information. The Group considers a ﬁnancial asset to be in default when: - The borrower is unlikely to pay its credit obligations to the Group in full, without recourse by the Group to actions such as realising security (if any is held); or

- The ﬁnancial asset is more than 90 days past due. Measurement of expected credit losses: - For trade receivables, the Group applies the simpliﬁed method of credit reserves, i.e. the reserve will correspond to the expected loss over the whole life of the trade receivable. In order to measure the credit losses, trade receivables are grouped based on credit risk characteristics of its customer. The Group applies forward-looking variables for expected credit losses.

- Expected credit losses are a probability-weighted estimate of credit losses. Credit losses are measured as the present value of all cash shortfalls (i.e. the diﬀerence between the cash ﬂows due to the entity in accordance with the contract and the cash ﬂows that the Group expects to receive).

- Expected credit losses are discounted at the eﬀective interest rate of the ﬁnancial asset. At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether ﬁnancial assets carried at amortised cost are credit-impaired, which is when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash ﬂow of the ﬁnancial asset have occurred. Evidence that a ﬁnancial asset is credit-impaired includes the following observable data: - Signiﬁcant ﬁnancial diﬃculty of the borrower or issuer;

- A breach of contract such as default or being more than 90 days past due;

- The restructuring of a loan or advance by the Group on terms that the Group would not consider otherwise; - It is probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or other ﬁnancial reorganisation; or

- The disappearance of an active market for a security because of ﬁnancial diﬃculties. Loss allowances of expected credit losses for ﬁnancial assets measured at amortised cost are deducted from the gross carrying amount of the assets as in the statement of ﬁnancial position. Derecognition of ﬁnancial assets The gross carrying amount of a ﬁnancial asset is written oﬀ when the Group has no reasonable expectations of recovering a ﬁnancial asset in its entirety or a portion thereof. For customers, the Group individually makes an assessment with respect to the timing and amount of write-oﬀ based on whether there is reasonable expectation of recovery. The Group expects no signiﬁcant recovery from the amount written oﬀ. However, ﬁnancial assets that are written oﬀ could still be subject to enforcement activities in order to comply with the Group's procedures for recovery of amount due. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES Initial recognition Financial liabilities within the scope of IFRS 9 are classiﬁed as ﬁnancial liabilities at fair value through proﬁt or loss and ﬁnancial liabilities measured at amortised cost. The Group determines the classiﬁcation of its ﬁnancial liabilities at initial recognition. Financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value and, in case of loans and borrowings, net of directly attributable costs. The Group's ﬁnancial liabilities include non-derivative ﬁnancial instruments (trade and other payables, loans and borrowings, ﬁnancial guarantee contracts) and derivative ﬁnancial instruments. Subsequent measurement and gains and losses Financial liabilities at fair value through proﬁt and loss are measured at fair value and net gains and losses, including any interest expense, are recognised in proﬁt or loss. Other ﬁnancial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the eﬀective interest method. If there is a change in the timing or amount of estimated cash ﬂows, the amortised cost of the ﬁnancial liability is adjusted in the period of change to reﬂect the revised actual and estimated cash ﬂows, with a corresponding income or expense being recognised in proﬁt or loss. Interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses are recognised in proﬁt or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is also recognised in proﬁt or loss. Derecognition A ﬁnancial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged or cancelled or expires. When an existing ﬁnancial liability is replaced by another from the same lender on substantially diﬀerent terms, or the terms of an existing liability are substantially modiﬁed, such an exchange or modiﬁcation is treated as a derecognition of the original liability and the recognition of a new liability, and the diﬀerence in the respective carrying amounts is recognised in the income statement. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS. The fair value of ﬁnancial instruments that are actively traded in organised ﬁnancial markets is determined by reference to quoted market bid prices at the close of business on the balance sheet date. For ﬁnancial instruments where there is no active market, fair value is determined using valuation techniques. Such techniques may include using recent arm's length market transactions, reference to the current fair value of another instrument that is substantially the same, discounted cash ﬂow analysis or other valuation models. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS. Companies within the Group make contributions to pension schemes that are deﬁned contribution plans. The companies' payments are recognised in the income statement for the year to which the contribution applies. BORROWING COSTS. Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of an asset that necessarily takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale are capitalised as part of the cost of the respective assets. Capitalised borrowing costs are calculated using the eﬀective interest method. LEASES. A lease is deﬁned as a contract that conveys the right to control the use of an identiﬁed asset for a period in exchange for consideration. For each contract that meets this deﬁnition, the lessees will recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability in the balance sheet with certain exemptions for short term and low value leases. Lease payments are to be reﬂected as interest expense and a reduction of lease liabilities, while the right-of-use assets are to be depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and the assets useful life. The portion of lease payments representing payments of lease liabilities and interest expense shall be classiﬁed in line with the policy elected for other interest payments in the statement of cash ﬂows. Lease liabilities are measured at the present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate. At initial recognition, right-of-use assets are measured at an amount equal to the lease liability. Major lease liabilities for the Group comprise of leases of chartered-in vessels, oﬃce buildings, warehouses, transportation, logistics assets and other IT infrastructure and oﬃce equipment. The Group separately expenses variable expense services and other non-lease components embedded in lease contracts for oﬃce buildings and warehouses. For leases of other assets, the Group capitalises non-lease components subject to ﬁxed payments as part of the lease. The Group applies the general short-term exemption for leases of chartered-in vessels, oﬃce buildings, warehouses, transportation, logistics assets and other IT infrastructure and oﬃce equipment. Leases with a lease term of 12 months or less that do not contain a purchase option are expensed as short-term leases. The Group also applies the general low value exemption for leases of oﬃce equipment. This applies for all leases where the value of the underlying asset is below USD 5,000. These low value leases of such assets will not be capitalised and that lease payments are expensed in proﬁt or loss. INCOME TAXES in the income statement include taxes payable and changes in deferred tax. Deferred tax is calculated based on temporary diﬀerences between book and tax values that exist at the end of the period. Deferred tax asset is recognised in the statement of ﬁnancial position when it is probable that the tax beneﬁt can be utilised. Deferred tax and deferred tax asset are measured at nominal value. Income tax assets and liabilities for the current and prior periods are measured at the amount expected to be recovered or paid to the tax authorities. Deferred tax liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the year when the liability is settled, based on tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Deferred tax is provided using the liability method. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are oﬀset if a legally enforceable right exists to set oﬀ current tax assets against current income tax liabilities and the deferred taxes relate to the same taxable entity and the same tax authority. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that suﬃcient taxable proﬁt will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable proﬁts will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. CASH AND DEPOSITS comprise cash at banks and short-term deposits with an original maturity of three months or less, which are subject to an insigniﬁcant risk of changes in value. DIVIDEND distribution to the shareholders is recognised in the ﬁnancial statements on the date on which the shareholders' right to receive payment is established. SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY. Any diﬀerence between the issue price of share capital and the nominal value is recognised as share premium. The costs incurred attributable to the issue of share capital are deducted from equity. Zero coupon convertible bonds and warrants that will be settled by the Company by delivering a ﬁxed number of its own equity instruments in exchange for a ﬁxed amount of cash are equity instruments and recognised in equity. The translation reserve comprises all foreign currency diﬀerences arising from the translation of the ﬁnancial statements of foreign operations. NOTE 4: SEGMENT REPORTING AND CONTRACT BALANCES The Group has one segment, which is chartering and operation of accommodation/service vessels. Operating revenues by geographical location 2020 2019 Europe 1.1 153.2 South America 55.6 69.4 Others 0.0 2.8 Total operating revenues 56.7 225.4 The revenue allocation is based on place of operation of the vessel. 2019 1) 2) 84.7 37.6% 45.0 20.0% 54.0 24.0% 0.0 0.0% 2020 2019 177.4 847.5 236.7 561.7 1.4 71.0 415.5 1,480.2 Operating revenues by major customers: 2020 Europe 1 Europe 2 South America 1 South America 2 1) Operating revenues in USD million

2) Percentage of total revenues Total assets by geographical location Europe South America Asia Total assets Contract balances 2020 2019 Trade receivables from charters 6.9 8.0 Contract assets 4.2 0.0 Contract liabilities 3.6 2.6 The contract assets relate to deferred charter incentive as a result of contract modiﬁcation. The contract assets are recognised as a deduction of revenue over the performance obligation of the contract. The contract liabilities relate to deferral fees or upfront consideration received from customers. The contract liabilities are recognised as revenue over the performance obligation of the contract. Signiﬁcant changes in the contract assets and the contract liabilities during the year are as follows: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract assets Contract liabilities Revenue recognised from the opening balance Consideration received during the year not recognised as revenue Contract incentive as a result of contract modiﬁcations The following table includes the Group's ﬁrm order book, consisting of performance obligations that are unsatisﬁed or partially satisﬁed as of the end of the reporting period. Chartering and operation of accommodation vessel 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total 31 December 2020 98.0 40.3 6.1 144.4 31 December 2019 95.5 26.6 24.0 0.0 146.1 Variable considerations that are constrained and therefore not considered in the transaction price are excluded from the table above. NOTE 5: OTHER OPERATING REVENUES 2020 2019 (Loss)/Gain on sale of non-current assets (0.4) 0.2 Management, crew services, catering and other related income 2.8 33.2 Total other operating revenues 2.4 33.4 NOTE 6: EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND MANAGEMENT REMUNERATION 2020 2019 Wages and salaries 13.0 36.0 Contract personnel 13.1 19.8 Other personnel-related expenses 2.2 6.0 Social security taxes 1.8 4.0 Pension expenses 0.4 2.3 Other remuneration 0.3 0.7 Total employee beneﬁts 30.8 68.8 Number of employees The average number of employees in the Group for 2020 was 111 (2019: 313). The average number of employees by legal entity was as follows. 2020 2019 Prosafe Oﬀshore Employment Company Pte. Limited 25 188 Prosafe Oﬀshore Limited 25 57 Prosafe Services Maritimos Ltda 40 40 Prosafe AS 8 10 Prosafe Oﬀshore Holdings Pte. Ltd. 9 12 Prosafe SE 2 1 Prosafe Management AS 0 2 Prosafe Oﬀshore Accommodation Ltd 2 3 Total average number of employees 111 313 Bonus scheme The CEO, DCEO/CFO and COO hold incentive agreements which may lead to a bonus payment. The bonus depends on achieving deﬁned targets relating to stretch target for earnings, cost eﬃciency targets, long-term strategic targets, operational performance and HSE performance. Severance pay For the CEO and the CFO, the Company guarantees a remuneration corresponding to the base salary received at the time of departure for a period of 5 months beyond a 4 month notice period and with a set oﬀ for the 5 months against any other income received. For the COO, the Company guarantees a remuneration corresponding to the base salary received at the time of departure for a period of 12 months beyond a 6 month notice period. In accordance with the code of practice for corporate governance recommended by the Oslo Stock Exchange, remuneration for Executive Management and the board of directors is speciﬁed below and in a separate report from the compensation committee. Senior oﬃcers (USD 1 000) Jesper Kragh Andresen -CEO Stig Harry Christiansen - DCEO / CFO Ryan Duncan Stewart - COO Jesper Kragh Andresen -CEO Stig Harry Christiansen - DCEO / CFO Jens Einar Opstad Berge - COO (Resigned in April 2019) Ryan Duncan Stewart - CCO Other Year Salary Total 2020 334 100 30 21 485 2020 317 100 28 21 466 2020 284 100 26 56 466 2019 419 14 33 21 487 2019 399 43 32 21 495 2019 116 0 22 17 155 2019 253 170 28 100 551 Bonus Pension beneﬁts Board of directors (USD 1 000) Year Board fees 1) Glen Ole Rødland (chairman) Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Nina Udnes Tronstad Alf C. Thorkildsen (from May 2020) Svend Anton Maier (until May 2020) Kristian Johansen (until May 2020) 2020 120 2020 93 2020 83 2020 51 2020 27 2020 27 Total fees 401 Glen Ole Rødland (chairman) Roger Cornish (until May 2019) Nina Udnes Tronstad (from May 2019) Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Svend Anton Maier Kristian Johansen 2019 128 2019 33 2019 57 2019 101 2019 86 2019 86 Total fees 491 1) If applicable, ﬁgures include compensation from the audit committee and compensation committee. NOTE 7: OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES 2020 2019 Repair and maintenance 10.1 14.4 Other vessel operating expenses 18.9 35.1 General and administrative expenses 1) 6.4 10.0 Total other operating expenses 35.4 59.5 1) Auditors' fees are included in general and administrative expenses. Fees for non-audit services of USD 13,000 (2019: USD 26,000) were related to compliance and pre-liquidation stage services oﬀered to the group companies by the statutory auditor. Auditors' fees (USD 1 000) 2020 2019 Audit 377 349 Fees for non-audit services 13 26 Total auditors' fees 390 375 NOTE 8: TANGIBLE ASSETS New Equip- Vessels builds ment Buildings Total Cost as at 31 December 2018 2,927.8 125.8 3.8 7.9 3,065.3 Transfer 202.1 (202.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 Additions 14.1 137.0 0.4 0.1 151.6 Disposals (1.2) 0.0 (0.2) (0.7) (2.1) Cost as at 31 December 2019 3,142.8 60.7 4.0 7.3 3,214.8 Additions 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.5 3.2 Disposals (232.3) 0.0 (0.2) (0.3) (232.8) Cost as at 31 December 2020 2,913.2 60.7 3.8 7.5 2,985.2 Accumulated depreciation and impairment 31 December 2018 1,505.2 0.0 2.4 6.8 1,514.4 Depreciation for the year 92.8 0.0 0.3 0.4 93.5 Disposals (1.2) 0.0 (0.2) (0.7) (2.1) Impairment for the year 341.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 341.8 Accumulated depreciation and impairment 31 December 2019 1,938.2 0.0 2.5 6.9 1,947.6 Depreciation for the year 44.0 0.0 0.2 0.3 44.5 Disposals (232.2) 0.0 (0.1) (0.4) (232.7) Impairment for the year 750.9 59.6 0.0 (0.2) 810.3 Accumulated depreciation and impairment 31 December 2020 2,500.9 59.6 2.6 6.6 2,569.7 Net carrying amount 31 December 2020 412.3 1.1 1.2 0.9 415.5 Net carrying amount 31 December 2019 1,204.6 60.7 1.5 0.4 1,267.2 Depreciation rate (%) 3-20 20-33 3-5 Economically useful life (years) 5-35 3-5 20-30 New builds include prepayment to the yard, owner-furnished equipment and other project costs incurred. In November 2019, Safe Eurus started its maiden gangway connection in Brazil after completing its transit from the yard in China. The carrying vessel value of USD 202.1 million was reclassiﬁed from new builds to vessel category. See note 23 for details on capital commitments relating to new builds. Estimated useful life for the semi-submersible accommodation vessels is set at 35 years or less dependent on the age at the time of the acquisition and subsequent refurbishments as the economic life varies for the various components on a vessel. Individual components may, however, be depreciated over shorter periods of time than the life of the vessel itself. The management has re-assessed the Group's vessels residual value to USD 4.2 million (2019: USD 31 million) based on the latest assumptions and factors from past scrap transactions. This estimate is primarily based on steel prices and costs associated with scrapping and is reviewed on an annual basis. A reversal of impairment of USD 0.2 million (2019: impairment charge of USD 0.4 million) is charged to a property held in Aberdeen based on the latest market valuation. As a result of the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, oil price collapse, structural shifts and oversupply in the market, the activity level has deteriorated. Near term, the activity has dropped to all time low and uncertainty related to the longer term has increased signiﬁcantly. Consequently, management performed an impairment assessment of its vessels in accordance with IFRS. Each individual vessel is considered to be a cash generating unit. As a result, total impairment charges of USD 810.5 million (2019: 341.4 million) were made relating to the vessels and new builds. The recoverable amounts have been identiﬁed by calculating the valuation-in-use ("VIU"). Impairments have been made in the accounts for vessels with VIU lower than their net book value. The Group also considered the use of broker estimates as a basis for fair value calculation, but this was not applied due to the lack of transactions and liquidity in the market for the Group's vessels. The VIU calculations are based on an updated long-term forecast for 2020-2024 and until the end of each vessel's useful life. The main assumptions used in the computations are charter rates, utilisation, operating expenses and overheads, capital expenditures, discount rate and long-term growth rate. In consideration of the projected weak and oversupplied market till the end of 2024, management has also reviewed the VIU calculation model and revised the terminal value calculation in two stages to reﬂect the return to sustainable earnings. The key changes to the value in use calculation model are as follows: - In the ﬁrst stage, from 2025 until the end of 2039, a growth rate of 6.6% is applied to arrive at cash ﬂows reﬂecting sustainable earnings / mid-point of the cycle. The growth rate is determined to accurately reﬂect the Group's assumptions of a gradual normalisation of return to reﬂect newbuilding parity in 2039 as a result of an anticipated gradual reduction in supply.

- In the second stage, the growth rate applied is the long-term average growth rate appropriate to the assets of 2%. The eﬀects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse make short-term planning as well as long-term forecasting extremely challenging and the uncertainty is regarded even higher than it has been in the past, in particular as far as utilisation and day rates are concerned. Therefore, a higher interval is also applied to the sensitivities shown. The present value of the estimated cash ﬂows from the cash-generating units is based on the following inputs: Utilisation - Average utilisation is assumed to increase from 20% or less in 2020 to 50% in 2021, to approximately 65% in 2022 - 2025, and thereafter stabilise at approximately 55% (2019 forecast: 30% in 2020 to 80% in 2024 and thereafter). Revenues - From 2020-2024, the assumption is based on current contracts portfolio including assumptions related to the outcome of ongoing commercial discussions with clients combined with a best eﬀort view on potential prospects.

- From 2025, assumptions are applied factoring in the changed industry dynamics, demand/supply balance, pricing and the Group's anticipated market share in the global market. The main factors include estimated cash ﬂow and EBIDTA per vessel, current market data on average day rates, contract lengths for the diﬀerent regions and anticipated market share. Expenses - Operating expenses and overheads were reduced between 10% and 50% compared to the prior year to reﬂect the current market conditions, cost reduction measures and activity plan. Capital expenditures - Capex is based on SPS plans (5-year special periodic survey) and activity plan. Capex spend will be deferred whenever possible, including SPS plans if a vessel is laid up with no order backlog.

- Capex is generally reduced to a minimum although sustainable level suﬃcient to upkeep the vessels. Discount rate of 9% (2019: 9%) - Discount rate is derived from weighted average cost of capital after tax of the Group. Long-term growth rate - There is a revised terminal value calculation in two stages to reﬂect the return to sustainable earnings as mentioned above. In the ﬁrst stage, from 2025 until the end of 2039, the growth rate of 6.6% is applied to arrive at cash ﬂows reﬂecting sustainable earnings / mid-point of the cycle. The growth rate is determined to accurately reﬂect the Group's assumptions of a gradual normalisation of return to reﬂect newbuilding parity in 2039 as a result of an anticipated gradual reduction in supply. After 2039, the growth rate applied is the long-term average growth rate appropriate to the assets of 2 % (2019: 1.7% from 2024). Sensitivity - A 1% increase in the discount rate would have led to an increase of impairment of USD 36 million.

- A 10% increase / decrease in the utilisation rate would have led to a decrease / increase of impairment of USD 91 million / USD 112 million.

- A 10% increase / decrease in the day rate would have led to a decrease / increase of impairment of USD 84 million / USD 87 million.

- A 2% decrease in the long-term growth rate would have led to an increase of impairment of USD 56 million. NOTE 9: OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS 2020 2019 Fair value adjustment interest rate swaps (12.9) (12.6) Fair value adjustment interest rate caps 0.0 (1.3) Currency loss (0.1) (2.6) Other ﬁnancial expenses 1) (9.1) (2.7) Total other ﬁnancial expenses (22.1) (19.2) 1) In 2020, other ﬁnancial expenses largely arose from costs relating to reﬁnancing process. See further details in note 15 relating to reﬁnancing. NOTE 10: FINANCIAL ITEMS Financial Financial assets Fair value liabilities measured at through measured at amortised proﬁt and amortised Year ended 31 December 2020 cost loss cost Total Interest income 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 Total ﬁnancial income 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 Amortisation of borrowing costs 0.0 0.0 (5.9) (5.9) Amortisation of amortised costs 0.0 0.0 (0.6) (0.6) Interest expenses 0.0 0.0 (55.3) (55.3) Subtotal 0.0 0.0 (61.8) (61.8) Fair value adjustment interest rate swaps 0.0 (12.9) 0.0 (12.9) Other ﬁnancial expenses 0.0 0.0 (9.2) (9.2) Total ﬁnancial expenses 0.0 (12.9) (71.0) (83.9) Net ﬁnancial items 0.5 (12.9) (71.0) (83.4) Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost Total 0.0 2.1 0.0 2.1 (6.4) (6.4) 28.8 28.8 13.3 13.3 (70.3) (70.3) (34.6) (34.6) 0.0 (12.6) 0.0 (1.3) (5.3) (5.3) (39.9) (53.8) (39.9) (51.7) 1) Refer to note 15 relating to modiﬁcation of amortised costs in 2019. NOTE 11: TAXES Income tax expenses 2020 2019 Taxes in income statement: Taxes payable 2.4 4.8 Total taxes in income statement 2.4 4.8 Reconciliation of eﬀective tax rate (IAS 12.81) Tax rate in Norway (parent company tax jurisdiction) 22.0% 22.0% Loss before taxes (947.7) (395.1) Tax based on applicable tax rate (208.5) (86.9) Tax eﬀect of non-deductible expenses (1.5) 0.8 Tax eﬀect due to changes in unrecognized deferred tax assets 210.0 86.1 Eﬀect of tax in other jurisdictions 2.4 4.8 Total taxes in income statement 2.4 4.8 Financial assets measured at amortised cost Year ended 31 December 2019 Interest income Total ﬁnancial income 2.1 2.1 Amortisation of borrowing costs Modiﬁcation of amortised cost 1) Amortisation of the modiﬁcation of amortised costs Interest expenses Subtotal 0.0 0.0 Fair value adjustment interest rate swaps Fair value adjustment interest rate caps Other ﬁnancial expenses Total ﬁnancial expenses Net ﬁnancial items 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.1 Fair value through proﬁt and loss 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (12.6) (1.3) 0.0 (13.9) (13.9) Deferred tax - Speciﬁcation and movements 2020 2019 Temporary diﬀerences: Exit from Norwegian tonnage tax system 11.1 13.9 Long-term liabilities 0.0 (6.5) Vessel tax base exceeds net book value (893.4) (558.0) Tax loss carried forward (828.2) (419.5) Loss account for deferral (122.9) (31.0) Basis for deferred tax (1,833.4) (1,001.1) Recognised deferred tax asset 0.0 0.0 Deferred tax liability 1 January and 31 December 0.0 0.0 Tax payable as at 31 December 9.0 13.3 The corporate tax rate in Norway for 2020 is 22% (2019 is 22%). Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are oﬀset as all the temporary diﬀerences are within the Norway tax resident entities that comprise a tax group. Within the tax group there is a legally enforceable right to set oﬀ current tax assets against current tax liabilities. There is no expiry date on the temporary diﬀerences and tax loss carried forward. The value of the deferred tax assets is not recognised in the accounts as the probability of having suﬃcient future taxable proﬁt to utilise the deferred tax assets as tax deductions cannot be established. The total tax payable in the income statement and as at 31 December resulted from the Group's operations in other parts of the world which were subjected to tax in jurisdictions other than Norway. NOTE 12: EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share are calculated by dividing net proﬁt by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year including convertible bonds. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net proﬁt by the weighted average number of ordinary shares plus the number of potential shares relating to warrants. However, the warrants were anti-dilutive and not included in the calculation. 2020 2019 Net loss (950.1) (399.9) Weighted average number of outstanding shares (1 000) 1) 87,987 87,987 Basic earnings per share (10.80) (4.54) Weighted average number of outstanding and potential shares (1 000) 87,987 87,987 Diluted earnings per share (10.80) (4.54) 1) In 2020, the weighted average number of outstanding shares includes the average share capital of 82,164,000 and mandatory convertible bonds of 5,823,000 (2019: average share capital of 81,824,000 and mandatory convertible bonds of 6,163,000). NOTE 13: INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES In 2019, the Group fully disposed its 25% shareholding in Dan Swift (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to a third party for a nominal consideration. Prior to disposal, the Group recognised an impairment of USD 4.4 million on its investment in associate and a loss of USD 0.8 million in the share of loss of investment in associate. The impairment loss was included as part of impairment in the consolidated income statement. The following table reconciles the summarised ﬁnancial information to the carrying amount of the Group's interest in Dan Swift (Singapore) Pte. Ltd as at 31 December 2019. 2019 Carrying amount of interest in associate 0.0 Operating revenue (100%) 0.0 Net loss (100%) (3.3) Group's share of net loss in income statement (25%) (0.8) NOTE 14: SHARE CAPITAL, SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS 2020 2019 Issued and paid up number of ordinary shares at 31 December 82,464,212 81,864,212 Shares to be issued under convertible bond agreements 5,522,790 6,122,790 Shares to be potentially issued under warrants agreement with lenders 3,435,982 3,435,982 Total authorised number of shares at 31 December 91,422,984 91,422,984 Nominal value at 31 December EUR 0.10 EUR 0.10 Number of shareholders at 31 December 3,663 4,706 Largest shareholders as at 31 December 2020 No of shares Percentage North Sea Strategic Investments AS 15,479,410 18.8 % HV VI Invest Sierra Malta Ltd 8,657,609 10.5 % State Street Bank And Trust Comp 6,972,694 8.5 % Nordea Bank ABP 6,894,110 8.4 % State Street Bank And Trust Comp 3,849,160 4.7 % Nordnet Bank AB 3,416,737 4.1 % Helmer AS 2,000,000 2.4 % Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB 1,225,074 1.5 % The Northern Trust Comp, London BR 1,107,548 1.3 % Teir, Maged Elabd Soliman ABU 1,000,000 1.2 % Nordnet Livsforsikring AS 832,061 1.0 % Saxo Bank A/S 795,504 1.0 % Danske Bank A/S 721,914 0.9 % Brønmo, Bjarte 690,135 0.8 % Gruer, Gunnar Godtfred 675,000 0.8 % Holme Holdings AS 660,000 0.8 % UBS Switzerland AG 581,802 0.7 % Avanza Bank AB 571,854 0.7 % Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB 546,326 0.7 % UBS Switzerland AG 436,575 0.5 % Total 20 largest shareholders/groups of shareholders 57,113,513 69.3 % All ordinary shares rank equally. Holders of these shares are entitled to one vote per share at general meetings of the Company. Convertible bonds 2020 2019 No. of shares No. of shares convertible Value convertible Value Opening balance as at 31 December 6,122,790 20.6 6,202,790 20.8 Conversion of convertible bonds (600,000) (1.8) (80,000) (0.2) Closing balance as at 31 December 5,522,790 18.8 6,122,790 20.6 The convertible bonds allow the bond holders to convert into shares at a conversion price of NOK 25 or NOK 30 per share. There is no contractual obligation to deliver cash or another ﬁnancial asset as the conversion feature can only be settled through the issuance of a ﬁxed amount of shares. Hence, the convertible bonds have been classiﬁed entirely as equity. Warrants As part of the USD 1,300 million credit facility reﬁnancing concluded in 2018, the Group has issued the warrants to those lenders having elected to receive such instead of increased margins. The warrants give right to subscribe for one new share in the Group at a subscription price of NOK 21.37. The warrants are conditional inter alia on the Group taking delivery of Safe Nova and Safe Vega. The warrants will be exercisable any time from and subject inter alia to the Group taking delivery of Safe Nova and/or Safe Vega and the next 3 years from such respective delivery dates, however so that any duration exceeding 5 years from the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be subject to approval of such extension by a subsequent general meeting. The warrants are expected to be subject to certain customary adjustment mechanisms, including upon a failure to timely provide extension approval in which case the subscription price will be set to nominal value. In November 2019, Prosafe has issued letters to lenders to reconsider the election of warrants with the conditional increase in the applicable margin. This modiﬁcation was at the request of the lenders. Out of the 9,779,993 warrants issued in 2018, 6,344,011 of the warrants have been cancelled and replaced with the conditional increase of the applicable margin of the loan. The balance of warrants remaining is 3,435,982. The diﬀerence between the opening balance in equity and the fair value of the liability at the reclassiﬁcation was recognised directly in equity on derecognition. The remaining warrants were reclassiﬁed to ﬁnancial liabilities. No proﬁt or loss was recognised on the reclassiﬁcation. The warrants were measured at fair value but were severely out of the money and the amount was not material as at 31 December 2019. In 2020, there was no movement in the warrant and the fair value was not material as at 31 December 2020. NOTE 15: INTEREST-BEARING DEBT 2020 2019 Credit facilities 1,378.8 1,314.1 Sellers' credits 115.7 113.1 Modiﬁcation of the amortised cost - credit facilities & sellers credit (16.2) (16.8) Unamortised borrowing costs (6.8) (12.7) Swaps termination 36.7 0.0 Unpaid interest on interest rate swap 0.8 0.0 Lease liabilities 0.4 0.2 Total interest-bearing debt 1,509.4 1,397.9 Non-current interest-bearing debt 78.7 76.7 Current interest-bearing debt 1) 1,430.7 1,321.2 Total interest-bearing debt 1,509.4 1,397.9 1) Refer to the loan classiﬁcation section at the end of this note for further details. Reconciliation of movements of interest-bearing debt to cash ﬂows arising from ﬁnancing activities 2020 2019 Interest-bearing debt at 1 January 1,397.9 1,243.0 Changes from ﬁnancing cash ﬂows - Proceeds from new interest-bearing debt 0.0 155.0 - Repayments of interest-bearing debt (2.0) (37.9) - Interest paid 0.0 (70.7) Total changes from ﬁnancing cash ﬂows (2.0) 46.4 Other liability-changes - Non-cash movement in interest bearing debt 6.5 (61.9) - Interest paid 0.0 70.7 - Interests unpaid 69.3 0.0 - Non-cash increase in sellers' credits arising from ﬁxed asset acquisition 0.0 99.5 - Unpaid interest on interest rate swap 0.8 0.0 - Swaps termination 1) 36.7 0.0 - New ﬁnance leases 0.2 0.2 Total liability-related changes 113.5 108.5 Interest-bearing debt at 31 December 1,509.4 1,397.9 1) Three interest rate swaps were terminated by the swap banks during 2020 and were included as part of interest-bearing debt. USD 1,300 million credit facility The credit facility of USD 1,300 million consists of two term loan tranches of USD 800 million and USD 200 million and a revolving credit facility of USD 300 million. As of 31 December 2020, there was no availability under the revolving credit facility. Initially the term loan tranches were reduced semi-annually by USD 55 and USD 10 million, respectively. In August 2018 the amortisation proﬁle and covenants relating to this facility were amended. The book equity turned negative in early 2020, a development that was anticipated following impairment charges of USD 341.4 million in late 2019. In consideration of the outlook and the ﬁnancial implications including anticipated breach of the facilities agreements, the Board of Directors initiated a dialogue with its lenders in December 2019 with a view to ensure suﬃcient ﬁnancial ﬂexibility for the longer term. In Q1 2020, the Group concluded on a revised business plan and announced further impairment charges of USD 810.5 million. Dialogues with lenders have continued in a constructive manner throughout the year with a majority of lenders providing their support to the Group and process while retaining their rights. As part of the dialogue with lenders, throughout 2020 and until a new agreement is reached, the Group has and will continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities. Similarly, payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains as reported on 14 April 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders. The Group's goal remains to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution with its lenders on a consensual and cost-eﬃcient basis as early as possible. It is still unclear what a ﬁnal solution may look like, but as reported previously, a signiﬁcant equitisation of debt is anticipated, which is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders. Modiﬁcation of amortised cost - USD 1,300 million credit facility When a debt instrument is restructured and the terms have been modiﬁed, it is necessary to assess whether the new terms are considered to have been substantially modiﬁed, and thereby conclude on the accounting treatment relating to the loan recognition (IFRS 9). 2020 No debt instrument has been restructured nor any terms have been modiﬁed. The reﬁnancing process, which was initiated in December 2019, is ongoing and remains constructive with a majority of lenders providing their support to the Group and process while retaining their rights. The Group anticipates a successful debt restructuring will result in derecognition of ﬁnancial liabilities. On this basis, the incurred costs related to the debt restructuring have been expensed in 2020 as other ﬁnancial expenses. 2019 As mentioned under the Warrants section above, a portion of the earlier issued warrants had been cancelled and replaced with the conditional increase of the applicable margin of the loan. The terms of the loans had been modiﬁed and Prosafe had assessed that the debt modiﬁcation was a non-substantial loan modiﬁcation that does not require de-recognition based qualitative and quantitative assessments under IFRS 9. Under a non-substantial loan modiﬁcation that does not require de-recognition of the ﬁnancial liability, the amortised cost of the ﬁnancial liability was recalculated as the present value of the estimated future contractual cash ﬂows. To reﬂect the new net present value of the loan, an adjustment of USD 28.8 million was deducted from the carrying value of the loan and the same amount of ﬁnancial costs was recognised in the proﬁt or loss. See note 10 on modiﬁcation of the amortised cost - loan recognised as ﬁnancial expenses. The adjustment made in the loan amount was mainly the eﬀect from the changes in estimate of the following: 1) the timing of the new build deliveries which will aﬀect the drawdown timing of the USD 1,300 million facility and the interest rate margin applicable;

2) the timing of future repayments of debt;

3) the cancellation of warrants under the revised term The assumption also includes that the new builds will be delivered after the ﬁnance debt matures in February 2022 and the one year credit facility extension is not exercised. Any future change in estimate of the assumptions of the delivery of the new builds, the timing of future repayments of debts and credit facility extension will have an impact on the modiﬁcation of modiﬁed cost of the USD 1,300 million facility. The adjustment in the loan amount will be amortized over the remaining loan periods. USD 144 million credit facility (previously known as the 'USD 288 million credit facility') This credit facility, which has a maturity of seven years, consists of one tranche of USD 144 million. The tranche was drawn upon delivery of Safe Notos in February 2016, and initially there was a second available tranche (Safe Eurus). This tranche was cancelled in 2018, when ﬁnancing for Safe Eurus was agreed with Cosco. In September 2016 the amortisation proﬁle relating to this facility was amended. Prior to the amendment, the term loan tranches were reduced quarterly by USD 3 million, starting three months after delivery of the tranche security. The maturity of this credit facility is in May 2021. As mentioned above, the dialogue with lenders was initiated by the Board of Directors in December 2019 and has continued in a constructive manner throughout the year, with a majority of lenders providing their support to the Group and process while retaining their rights. As part of this dialogue, the Group has and will continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities. Similarly, payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains as reported on 14 April 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders. The Group's goal remains to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution with its lenders on a consensual and cost-eﬃcient basis as early as possible. It is still unclear what a ﬁnal solution may look like, but as reported previously, a signiﬁcant equitisation of debt is anticipated, which is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders. Financial covenants as per amendment in August 2018: Minimum liquidity: USD 65 million at all times Minimum value:On the USD 1,300 million facility, no minimum market value requirement shall apply until 1 January 2022; thereafter ensure that the aggregate market value of the collateral vessels is at least 100% of the facilities outstanding on the relevant market test dates, on at least one out of every two consecutive annual test dates. On the USD 144 million (Safe Notos) facility, covenant is set at 110% of the loan on the relevant market value test date on at least one out of every two consecutive market value test dates. There will be a step up in market value requirement in March 2021 to 125%. The Group is not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement at 31 December 2020, but the Group was in compliance with the minimum market value requirement at 31 December 2019 and as such the Group has not breached the minimum market value requirement on two consecutive test dates. Leverage ratio: 1) Leverage ratio to be negotiated, with ﬁrst testing date on 31 March 2021. Interest coverage: 2) Interest coverage ratio 1.00x from 1 July 2020 until 31 March 2021; 1.50x from 1 April 2021 thereafter There is also a maximum capital expenditure covenant which is agreed before the start of each ﬁnancial year. There are cross default clauses between the USD 144 million and USD 1,300 million credit facilities. The Group's loan agreements include change of control clauses. 1) Leverage ratio = net borrowings/adjusted EBITDA 2) Interest coverage ratio = adjusted EBITDA/net interest expenses Interest on bank facilities Interest is USD LIBOR plus margin. Margin on outstanding amounts are as follows. Applicable leverage ratio USD 1,300 million facility USD 144 million facility Cash margin Less than or equal to 3.0:1 2.25 % Above 3.0:1 and less than 4.0:1 2.25 % Above 4.0:1 and less than 5.0:1 2.30 % Above 5.0:1 and less than 5.5:1 2.50 % Above 5.5:1 2.75 % Cash margin As at 31 December 2020, the applicable leverage ratio is above 5.5:1 (2019: above 5.5:1). For the USD 1,300 million facility, there was an increase in margin from the reﬁnancing in August 2018 compared to the previous margin under the USD 1,300 million facility agreement by 0.6% p.a. This additional 0.6% margin will be cash interest if minimum liquidity remains above USD 155 million at any time. However, to protect liquidity if cash falls below USD 155 million, the additional interest will be payment-in-kind (PIK) and added to the ﬁnal maturity instalment ("PIK toggle"). In addition and as part of the amendments agreed in August 2018, subject to delivery of the Safe Nova and Safe Vega, and the USD 1,300 million facility being outstanding at the time of delivery, the USD 1,300 million facility lenders (only) may elect to receive either: i. An additional margin of 0.225% p.a. for each of Safe Nova and Safe Vega from when they are delivered. The increase in margin in connection with delivery will also be subject to the PIK toggle mechanism, which also applies from February 2022 to February 2023 (assuming the extension option is exercised); or ii. Warrants for up to 6.52 million shares per vessel, and up to a maximum of 9.78 million shares in aggregate. In November 2019, Prosafe has issued letters to lenders to reconsider the election of warrants with the conditional increase in the applicable margin. This is due to the accounting treatment of warrants which adversely aﬀect the outstanding amount of the lender's book. Out of the 9,779,993 warrants issued in 2018, 6,344,011 of the warrants have been cancelled and replaced with the conditional increase of the applicable margin of the loan. The balance of warrants remaining was 3,435,982. Financial covenants as of 31 December 2020 Cash sweep mechanism There is a cash sweep mechanism with testing on 31 March and 30 September. Any excess cash over USD 155 million threshold shall be shared between lenders (90%) and the company (10%), adjusted for restricted cash and funding for newbuilds. Any new shareholder contributions shall be subtracted from excess cash, and not swept. The cash sweep was tested on 31 March and 30 September 2020 and there was no cash sweep at those testing dates. Interest coverage ratio The 12-month EBITDA of the Group was negative USD 9.5 million. The Net Interest Expenses of the Group was USD 61.3 million. Thus, the Group was not in compliance with the Interest Coverage Ratio, which is required to be minimum 1.0 at 31 December 2020. Sellers' credits In January 2016, Cosco (Qidong) Oﬀshore Co. Ltd. granted a sellers' credit of around USD 29 million as a reduction on the ﬁnal delivery instalment of the Safe Notos. In August 2016, further amendment was made to the existing payment schedule. It was agreed that the ﬁrst instalment of USD 2.3 million was to be paid in October 2016 and thereafter USD 0.3 million monthly until December 2019, except August 2018 instalment of USD 0.7 million. The remaining balance of the sellers' credit amount together with the annual interest of 4.35% was due to be repaid in a single payment on or before December 2019. The Group's ﬁnal payment of approx. USD 18.5 million (ﬁnal instalment and accrued interest) owed and due under the sellers credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos has not been made. This payment is subject to certain contractual subordination and coordination arrangements with the ﬁnancial lenders, and discussions with Cosco on this payment are ongoing. Cosco (Qidong) Oﬀshore Co. Ltd. granted a sellers' credit of USD 99.4 million on the ﬁnal delivery instalment of the Safe Eurus in 2019. The Group is paying Cosco the minimum instalments under the Safe Eurus sellers' credit. At 31 December 2020, USD 96.4 million was outstanding. Modiﬁcation of amortised cost - Sellers Credits In 2019, Prosafe took delivery of Safe Eurus and issued a promissory note with a principal amount of USD 99.4 million to COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Oﬀshore Co. Ltd. As the partial payment for the vessel is deferred beyond normal credit terms, the cost of the vessel is the cash price equivalent at the recognition date. The Safe Eurus promissory note is initially recognised at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost. The fair value of the below-market loan is measured as the present value of the expected future cash ﬂows, discounted using an appropriate market related rate. The applicable discounting rate is similar to the rate charged by the credit facilities lenders of 3-months USD Libor plus 3.35% per annum. The diﬀerence between the cash price equivalent and the principal amount of the promissory note is determined to be USD 25.4 million. This amount will be recognised as interest over the period of credit. The repayment schedule and interest expense on the promissory note depends on the ﬁnancial performance of the vessel. The ﬁnal expected maturity date is December 2027. Loan Classiﬁcation A liability that is repayable on demand, if loan conditions have been breached and the waiver does not provide a period of grace ending at least 12 months after the reporting date, is classiﬁed as current (IAS 1.75). In 2019, there were certain provision agreements which may provide the lenders with the right to repayment on demand. Although the Group was granted a temporary waiver from lenders in 2019, it does not have suﬃcient grace period ending at least 12 months after the reporting date. As such, the loan was classiﬁed as current. In 2020, the loan continues to be classiﬁed as current as the Group is in default both due to non-payment of interest and instalments. Furthermore, the Group is not in compliance with ﬁnancial covenants under the loan facilities. NOTE 16: OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES 2020 2019 Various accrued costs 10.6 17.3 Accrued interest costs 0.4 13.7 Net contract (assets)/ liabilities (0.6) 2.6 Total interest-free current liabilities 10.4 33.6 NOTE 17: MORTGAGES AND GUARANTEES 2020 As of 31 December 2020, the Group's interest-bearing debt secured by mortgages totalled USD 1,378.8 million. The debt was secured by mortgages on the accommodation/service vessels Safe Caledonia, Safe Concordia, Safe Scandinavia, Regalia, Safe Boreas, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos (net carrying value USD 308.5 million). Regalia is sold for recycling in 2021. Negative pledge clauses apply on shares in the vessel owning subsidiaries. Earnings accounts are pledged as security for the credit facilities, but cash will only be restricted if a continuing event of default occurs and the bank sends notice on that. A bank guarantee has been issued on behalf of Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. in favour of Westcon Yards AS, amounting to NOK 245 million at 31 December 2020. This bank guarantee is secured by a cash deposit of USD 5 million and a counter bank guarantee of USD 30 million issued under the USD 1,300 million facility. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had issued parent company guarantees to clients and vendors on behalf of its subsidiaries in connection with the award and performance of contracts totalling approximately USD 151 million and a parent company guarantee and indemnity relating to the bank guarantee referred to above. The amounts speciﬁed with regard to parent company guarantees reﬂect the sum of the estimated capped liability under the relevant agreements. 2019 As of 31 December 2019, the Group's interest-bearing debt secured by mortgages totalled USD 1,314.1 million. The debt was secured by mortgages on the accommodation/service vessels Safe Bristolia, Safe Caledonia, Safe Concordia, Safe Scandinavia, Regalia, Safe Boreas, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos (net carrying value USD 1,002.6 million). Safe Bristolia was sold for recycling in 2020. Negative pledge clauses apply on shares in the vessel owning subsidiaries. Earnings accounts are pledged as security for the credit facilities, but cash will only be restricted if a continuing event of default occurs. A bank guarantee has been issued on behalf of Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. in favour of Westcon Yards AS, amounting to NOK 245 million at 31 December 2019. This bank guarantee is secured by a cash deposit of USD 5 million and a counter bank guarantee of USD 30 million issued under the USD 1,300 million facility. As of 31 December 2019, the Group had issued parent company guarantees to clients and vendors on behalf of its subsidiaries in connection with the award and performance of contracts totallingapproximately USD 183.5 million and a parent company guarantee and indemnity relating to the bank guarantee referred to above. The amounts speciﬁed with regard to parent company guarantees reﬂect the sum of the estimated capped liability under the relevant agreements. NOTE 18: FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES As of 31 December 2020, the Group had ﬁnancial assets and liabilities in the following categories: Financial Financial assets Fair value liabilities measured at through measured at amortised proﬁt and amortised Carrying Year ended 31 Dec 2020 cost loss cost value Fair value Cash and deposits 160.3 0.0 0.0 160.3 160.3 Accounts receivable 6.9 0.0 0.0 6.9 6.9 Other current assets 5.0 0.0 0.0 5.0 5.0 Total ﬁnancial assets 172.2 0.0 0.0 172.2 172.2 Interest-bearing debt 1) 0.0 1,509.4 1,509.4 1,509.4 Fair value interest rate swaps 3.7 0.0 3.7 3.7 Accounts payable 0.0 1.4 1.4 1.4 Other current liabilities 0.0 10.4 10.4 10.4 Other non-current liabilities 0.0 2.3 2.3 2.3 Total ﬁnancial liabilities 3.7 1,523.5 1,527.2 1,527.2 1) Refer to note 15 for detailed breakdown of interest-bearing debt. Management assessed the cash and deposits, accounts receivables, other current assets, accounts payable and other current liabilities to approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The Group enters into derivative ﬁnancial instruments with various counterparties, principally ﬁnancial institutions with investments grade credit ratings. The interest rate swaps, and interest rate caps are valued using valuation techniques with market observable inputs. The most frequently applied valuation techniques include forward pricing and swap models, using present value calculations. The models incorporate various inputs including the credit quality of counterparties and interest rate and forward rate curves. All the interest rate swaps and caps are secured under the USD 1,300 million credit facilities. Year ended 31 Dec 2020 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Fair value interest rate swaps (3.7) 0.0 (3.7) 0.0 Total ﬁnancial liabilities (3.7) 0.0 (3.7) 0.0 As of 31 December 2020, the fair value of the interest rate caps amounted to less than USD 0.1 million of the ﬁnancial assets and is not material for further disclosure. As of 31 December 2019, the Group had ﬁnancial assets and liabilities in the following categories: 1) Refer to note 15 for detailed breakdown of interest-bearing debt. Financial Financial assets Fair value liabilities measured at through measured at amortised proﬁt and amortised Carrying Year ended 31 Dec 2019 cost loss cost value Fair value Cash and deposits 198.1 0.0 0.0 198.1 198.1 Accounts receivable 8.0 0.0 0.0 8.0 8.0 Other current assets 6.9 0.0 0.0 6.9 6.9 Total ﬁnancial assets 213.0 0.0 0.0 213.0 213.0 Interest-bearing debt 1) 0.0 1,397.9 1,397.9 1,397.9 Fair value interest rate swaps 27.6 0.0 27.6 27.6 Accounts payable 0.0 3.1 3.1 3.1 Other current liabilities 0.0 33.6 33.6 33.6 Other non-current liabilities 0.0 2.3 2.3 2.3 Total ﬁnancial liabilities 27.6 1,436.9 1,464.5 1,464.5 Level 2 Level 3 (27.6) 0.0 (27.6) 0.0 Year ended 31 Dec 2019 Fair value interest rate swaps Total ﬁnancial liabilitiesTotal (27.6) (27.6) Level 1 0.0 0.0 Assets measured at fair value in the consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position The Group uses the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of ﬁnancial instruments by valuation technique: Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for assets or liabilities, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) Level 3 - Inputs for assets or liabilities that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The currency forwards and interest swaps are valued based on current exchange rates and forward curves. NOTE 19: FINANCIAL RISKS AND DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The Group operates on a global basis with cash ﬂows and ﬁnancing in various currencies. This means that the Group is exposed to market risks related to ﬂuctuations in exchange rates and interest rates. The Group's presentation currency is USD, and ﬁnancial risk exposure is managed with ﬁnancial instruments in accordance with internal policies and standards approved by the board of directors. Currency risk The Group is exposed to currencies other than USD associated with operating expenditure, capital expenditure, tax, cash and deposits. Operating expenditure, capital expenditure and tax are mainly denominated in GBP, BRL and NOK. Cash and deposits are mainly denominated in USD, GBP and NOK. Currency risk - sensitivity The sensitivity analysis is based on a reasonably possible change in the relevant exchange rates and reﬂects the main eﬀects on proﬁt or loss and equity assuming that the change had occurred at the balance sheet date. A 10% strengthening/weakening of the USD against NOK and GBP will have the following eﬀects. Exposures to foreign currency changes for all other currencies are not material. OCI in the table below refers to Other Comprehensive Income. Pre-tax eﬀects on income statement 2020 2019 USD +10% Re-valuation cash and deposits (0.9) (1.2) Total (0.9) (1.2) USD -10% Re-valuation cash and deposits 0.9 1.2 Total 0.9 1.2 Interest rate risk Interest on debt is in principle ﬂoating but has been hedged to reduce the variability of cash ﬂows in the interest payments through the use of interest rate swap and interest rate cap agreements. The Group evaluates the hedge proﬁle in relation to the repayment schedule of its loans, the Group's portfolio of contracts, cash ﬂow and cash in hand. The interest rate risk is largely hedged by the use of interest rate swaps or cap structures for normally 70-100% of the debt. Due to the current ﬁnancial status of the Group and the ongoing process with lenders, the hedging level is currently signiﬁcantly reduced pending normalisation once a sustainable ﬁnancial solution is in place. Interest rate risk - sensitivity The sensitivity analysis is based on a reasonably possible change in the relevant forward curves and reﬂects the main eﬀects on proﬁt or loss and equity assuming that the change had occurred at the balance sheet date. A forward curve shift of ±50bps (2019: ±50bps) is applied in the analysis. Pre-tax eﬀects on income statement 2020 2019 Forward curve +50bps (2019: +50bps) Re-valuation interest rate swaps 0.4 5.3 Re-valuation interest rate caps 0.0 0.1 Total 0.4 5.4 Forward curve -50bps (2019: -50bps) Re-valuation interest rate swaps (0.4) (5.4) Re-valuation interest rate caps 0.0 0.0 Total (0.4) (5.4) Credit risk In line with industry practice, other contracts normally contain clauses which give the customer an opportunity for early cancellation under speciﬁed conditions. Providing the Group has not acted negligently, however, the eﬀect on results in such cases will normally be wholly or partly oﬀset by a ﬁnancial settlement in the Group's favour. Credit assessment of ﬁnancial institutions issuing guarantees in favour of the Group, yards, sub-contractors and equipment suppliers is part of the Group's project evaluations and risk analyses. The counterparty risk is in general limited when it comes to the Group's clients, since these are typically major oil companies and national oil companies. For trade receivables, the Group applies the simpliﬁed method of credit reserves, i.e. the reserve will correspond to the expected loss over the whole life of the trade receivable. In order to measure the credit losses, trade receivables are grouped based on credit risk characteristics of its customers. The Group applies forward-looking variables for expected credit losses. As at 31 December 2020, no credit reserve has been recorded as the Group's clients are typically major oil companies and national oil companies and the receivables are usually received within 3 months. The expected credit loss is not material. Accounts receivables Total Not due < 30 days 30 - 60 days 61-90 days > 90 days 31 December 2020 6.9 6.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 31 December 2019 8.0 5.7 0.1 1.7 0.5 0.0 Liquidity risk Prosafe manages liquidity and funding on a group level. Prosafe is exposed to liquidity risk in a scenario when the Group's cash ﬂow from operations is insuﬃcient to cover payments of ﬁnancial liabilities. The continued challenging environment in the oil and gas industry has increased the risk of reduced charter revenues in the short and mid term. Liquidity risk has become the most signiﬁcant risk for the Group. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, expected prolonged downturn and weaker outlook in the North Sea in particular, it has led to a major impact on future earnings and backlog, and therefore on expected future cash reserves. The Group monitors the liquidity development and the risk of insuﬃcient capital by rolling cash ﬂow forecasts to determine whether the Group's liquidity position is above the minimum cash covenant as per the loan agreements. Most of the Group's mortgaged debt has been renegotiated during the last few years and the Group is now in discussions with lenders, which was initiated in December 2019, to ﬁnd a long-term sustainable ﬁnancial solution. The discussions with lenders remained constructive throughout 2020. As part of this dialogue, the Group has and will continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities. Similarly, payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains as reported on 14 April 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders. The majority of lenders provide their support to the Group and this process while retaining their rights. As of 31 December 2020, Prosafe had an unrestricted liquidity reserve totalling USD 150.5 million. Under the existing credit facility agreements, the Group is required to maintain minimum liquidity of USD 65 million. The Group is anticipated to be able to stay above the minimum cash covenant level for the next 12 months based on currently known information and commitments and subject that the Group will continue to have support from the lenders to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interest into 2022. As of 31 December 2020, the Group's main ﬁnancial liabilities had the following remaining contractual maturities 1): Per year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 → Interest-bearing debt (repayments) 2) 158.5 1,283.0 6.0 6.0 78.4 Interests incl. outstanding interest rate swaps 3) 47.2 3.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 Taxes 9.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 11.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 226.5 1,286.8 6.0 6.0 78.4 1) Currently the Group is not paying scheduled instalments and interest under the bank facilities. Based on current contractual maturities, it is assumed that the USD 144 million facility matures in May 2021 together with the seller credit on Safe Notos and the USD 1,300 million facility matures in February 2022 together with the outstanding interest swap debt. The exception is that the Group is paying the minimum instalments agreed with Cosco under the Safe Eurus seller credit.

2) Interest-bearing debt includes credit facilities and seller credits from Cosco, in addition to the outstanding interest swap debt (three interest rate swaps were terminated by the swap banks during 2020).

3) Interest on credit facilities and seller credits. Based on swap rate, USD 3m LIBOR as of 1 February 2021 and current agreed credit margin. If the lenders are to require accelerated repayment, the maturities of the interest-bearing debt will be as follows: Per year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 → Interest-bearing debt (repayments) 1) 1,437.5 4.0 6.0 6.0 78.4 The Group has ongoing dialogue with lenders on a long-term ﬁnancial solution. 1) It is assumed all outstanding bank debt, Safe Notos seller credit and interest swap debt mature, if lenders accelerate under these agreements due to default. The Group is paying the minimum instalments under the Safe Eurus seller credit and therefore this is not assumed accelerated but following the scheduled repayment proﬁle. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's main ﬁnancial liabilities had the following remaining contractual maturities (assuming the extension option for the USD 1,300 million facility is not exercised and excluding any lender's right to accelerated repayment as a consequence of breaches to the loan agreement): Per year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 → Interest-bearing debt (repayments) 1) 33.4 143.2 1,160.4 6.0 84.4 Interests incl. outstanding interest rate swaps 2) 71.7 63.8 5.1 0.0 1.0 Taxes 13.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 36.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 155.1 207.0 1,165.5 6.0 85.4 1) Interest-bearing debt includes credit facilities and seller credits from Cosco. 2) Interest on credit facilities and seller credits. Based on average swap rate, 3m LIBOR as of mid-February 2020 and current agreed credit margin. If the lenders are to require accelerated repayment, the maturities of the interest-bearing debt will be as follows: Per year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 → Interest-bearing debt (repayments) 1) 1,330.9 2.1 4.0 6.0 84.4 The Group has ongoing dialogue with lenders on a long-term ﬁnancial solution. This might include further amendments to interest and instalments in the coming years. Capital management The primary objective of the Group's capital management is to ensure that it maintains a healthy capital structure in line with economic conditions. The Group manages the total of shareholders' equity and long-term debt as their capital. Normally the Group's main tool to assess its capital structure is the leverage ratio, which is calculated by dividing net interest-bearing debt including bank guarantees, by Group gross proﬁt before depreciation and impairment over the last 12 months. Note that the Group is currently in dialogue with its lenders about a long-term ﬁnancial solution in response to the severe downcycle in the industry and weakened market outlook. Although it is still too early to conclude what the ﬁnancial solution may look like, it is anticipated that the solution will improve the capital structure of the Group. NOTE 20: CASH AND DEPOSITS 2020 2019 Restricted cash deposits 9.8 9.7 Free cash and short-term deposits 150.5 188.4 Total cash and deposits 160.3 198.1 Under the existing credit facility agreements, the Group is required to maintain a minimum liquidity of USD 65 million. See note 15 for details on ﬁnancial covenants. NOTE 21: OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 2020 2019 Other receivables 1.2 1.9 Prepayments 1.7 2.1 Stock 1.2 1.7 Other current assets 0.9 1.2 Total other current assets 5.0 6.9 NOTE 22: RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES The ﬁnancial statements comprise the parent company, Prosafe SE, and the subsidiaries listed below. Transactions and outstanding balances within the Group have been eliminated in full. Shares owned by senior oﬃcers and directors at 31 December 2020: (includes shares owned by close family/relatives and wholly-owned companies) Senior oﬃcers: Jesper Kragh Andresen - CEO Stig Harry Christiansen - DCEO and CFO Ryan Duncan Stewart - COO Glen Ole Rødland - Chairman 1) Alf C. Thorkildsen - Director 2) Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen - Director Country Voting Company name of incorporation Ownership share Prosafe Services Maritimos Ltda Brazil 100 % 100 % Prosafe Holding Limited Cyprus 100 % 100 % Prosafe Rigs (Cyprus) Limited Cyprus 100 % 100 % Prosafe Oﬀshore Accommodation Ltd Jersey 100 % 100 % Prosafe Oﬀshore BV Netherlands 100 % 100 % Prosafe AS Norway 100 % 100 % Axis Nova Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore 100 % 100 % Axis Vega Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore 100 % 100 % Prosafe Oﬀshore Holdings Pte. Ltd. Singapore 100 % 100 % Prosafe Oﬀshore Pte. Limited Singapore 100 % 100 % Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. Singapore 100 % 100 % Safe Eurus Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore 100 % 100 % Prosafe (UK) Holdings Limited United Kingdom 100 % 100 % Prosafe Oﬀshore Limited United Kingdom 100 % 100 % Prosafe Rigs Limited United Kingdom 100 % 100 % Shares 84,067 54,000 45,260 0 0 3,000 Directors: 1) Mr Rødland has an indirect ownership interest in Prosafe due to his ownership interest in HitecVision VII, L.P.

2) Mr Thorkildsen has an indirect ownership interest in Prosafe due to his ownership interest in HitecVision VI, L.P and HitecVision VII, L.P. NOTE 23: CAPITAL COMMITMENTS New builds As at 31 December 2020, the Group had two (2019: two) undelivered completed new builds residing at COSCO's Qidong shipyard in China; Safe Nova and Safe Vega. Safe Nova and Safe Vega If the Group gives notice to COSCO within 5 years from August 2018 to take delivery of the vessels, the Group is committed to pay USD 25 million each upon delivery of the vessel and the reminder of the costs will be ﬁnanced by COSCO. The repayment of COSCO ﬁnancing and interest rates are linked to respective vessel future earnings and day rate. NOTE 24: CONTINGENT ASSETS On 8 March 2018, Stavanger City Court made a favourable decision in the court case regarding the dispute with Westcon Yards AS (Westcon). The dispute between Westcon and the Group was related to a substantial cost overrun of Westcon's price estimate for the conversion of the Safe Scandinavia to a tender support vessel. Westcon claimed an additional compensation of approx. NOK 306 million plus interest, whereas the Group disputed Westcon's claim and claimed a substantial repayment. The Court decided in favour of the Group that Westcon must repay the Group NOK 344 million plus interest and NOK 10.6 million of legal costs. In April 2018, Westcon has ﬁled an appeal against Stavanger City Court judgement and the Group has ﬁled a counter appeal. The appeal hearings were concluded in the second and ﬁnal instance (Gulating Lagmannsrett) on 27 November 2020. Judgement is expected in the ﬁrst half of 2021. While awaiting the ﬁnal outcome of the dispute, the Group considers the amount payable by Westcon to be a contingent asset under IAS 37, and has therefore not recognised the amount per 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020. NOTE 25: EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE Status ﬁnancing The book equity turned negative in early 2020, a development that was anticipated following impairment charges of USD 341.4 million in late 2019. In consideration of the outlook and the ﬁnancial implications including anticipated breach of the facilities agreements, the Board of Directors initiated a dialogue with its lenders in December 2019 with a view to ensure suﬃcient ﬁnancial ﬂexibility for the longer term. In Q1 2020, the Group concluded on a revised business plan and announced further impairment charges of USD 810.5 million. Dialogues with lenders have continued in a constructive manner throughout the year with a majority of lenders providing their support to the Group and process while retaining their rights. As part of the dialogue with lenders, the Group has continued to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities. Similarly, payment of the ﬁnal instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos remains as reported on 14 April 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders. The Group's goal remains to agree a sustainable ﬁnancial solution with its lenders on a consensual and cost-eﬃcient basis as early as possible. It is still unclear what a ﬁnal solution may look like, but as reported previously, a signiﬁcant equitisation of debt is anticipated, which is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders. Pending outcome of the process, the Group continues to operate on a business as usual basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions. As such, the going concern assumption is considered appropriate as it is based on the Board's view that obtaining a long term and sustainable ﬁnancial solution should be achievable. PARENT COMPANY ACCOUNTS INCOME STATEMENT - PROSAFE SE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - PROSAFE SE (USD 1 000) Net loss Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss in subsequent periods Pension remeasurement Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax Attributable to equity holders of the company (USD 1 000) Note 2020 2019 Income from investments in subsidiaries 5,181 28,020 Impairment of shares in subsidiaries and associate 6 (713,300) (393,250) Results of investing activities (708,119) (365,230) Operating expenses 2 (3,962) (9,573) Operating loss (712,081) (374,803) Interest income 10,697 15,655 Interest expenses 4 (58,803) (36,679) Other ﬁnancial income 3 4,378 0 Other ﬁnancial expenses 3 (188,163) (16,815) Net ﬁnancial items 4 (231,891) (37,839) Loss before taxes (943,972) (412,642) Taxes 5 0 (1) Net loss (943,972) (412,643) Attributable to equity holders of the company (943,972) (412,643) 2020 2019 (943,972) (412,643) (127) (151) (944,099) (412,794) (944,099) (412,794) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - PROSAFE SE Note 2020 2019 6 412,236 1,089,036 11, 13 131,786 274,693 13 0 16 544,022 1,363,745 13 73,696 90,900 Other current assets 7, 11, 13 516 5,629 Total current assets 74,212 96,529 Total assets 618,234 1,460,274 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 9,097 9,030 Share premium reserve 1,039,317 1,037,584 Share capital reduction reserve 71,846 71,846 Total paid-in equity 8 1,120,260 1,118,460 Retained earnings (1,989,827) (1,045,728) Convertible bonds 8 18,769 20,569 Warrants 8 0 0 Total equity (850,798) 93,301 Intra-group non-current liabilities 11, 13 33,057 0 Derivatives 13 3,715 27,617 Interest-free long-term liabilities 13 2,297 2,287 Total long-term liabilities 39,069 29,904 Interest-bearing current debt 9, 13, 14 1,413,130 1,308,127 Accounts payable 13, 14 263 457 Intra-group current liabilities 11, 13, 14 14,954 17,502 Other interest-free current liabilities 10, 13 ,14 1,616 10,983 Total current liabilities 1,429,963 1,337,069 Total equity and liabilities 618,234 1,460,274 Total non-current assets Cash and deposits (USD 1 000) ASSETS Shares in subsidiaries Intra-group receivables Derivatives On 25 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Prosafe SE approved and authorised these ﬁnancial statements for issue. Glen Ole Rødland Non-executive Chairman Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Non-executive Director Alf C. Thorkildsen Non-executive Director Jesper K. Andresen Chief Executive Oﬃcer Nina Udnes Tronstad Non-executive Director CASH FLOW STATEMENT - PROSAFE SE (USD 1 000) Note 2020 2019 Cash ﬂow from operating activities Loss before taxes (943,972) (412,642) Unrealised currency (gain)/loss on long-term debt (4,521) 1,261 Expected credit loss 168,456 0 Impairment shares in subsidiaries 713,300 393,250 Interest income (10,697) (15,655) Interest expenses 58,803 36,679 Change in working capital 4,973 (4,869) Taxes paid 0 (1) Other items from operating activities 12,742 13,766 Net cash ﬂow (used in)/provided by operating activities (916) 11,790 Cash ﬂow from investing activities Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries (3,500) (18,500) Change in intra-group balances (13,306) 18,600 Interest received 397 15,655 Net cash ﬂow (used in)/provided by investing activities (16,409) 15,755 Cash ﬂow from ﬁnancing activities Repayment of interest-bearing debt 0 (33,400) Proceeds from interest-bearing debt 120 155,000 Interest paid 0 (74,269) Net cash ﬂow provided by ﬁnancing activities 120 47,331 Net cash ﬂow (17,204) 74,876 Cash and deposits at 1 January 90,900 16,024 Cash and deposits at 31 December 13 73,696 90,900 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - PROSAFE SE Capital Share Share reduction Retained Convert- War- Total earnings ible Bonds rants equity (639,395) 20,809 6,461 506,095 (412,643) 0 0 (412,643) (151) 0 0 (151) (412,794) 0 0 (412,794) 0 (240) 0 0 6,461 0 (6,461) 0 (1,045,728) 20,569 0 93,301 (943,972) 0 0 (943,972) (127) 0 0 (127) (944,099) 0 0 (944,099) 0 (1,800) 0 0 (1,989,827) 18,769 0 (850,798) Note (USD 1 000) capital premium reserve Equity at 31 December 2018 Net loss Other compre-hensive income Total compre-hensive income1) 9,021 0 0 1,037,353 0 0 71,846 0 0 0 0 0 Conversion of convertible bonds Warrants cancellation 9 231 0 8 0 0 0 Equity at 31 December 2019 Net loss 9,030 0 1,037,584 0 Other compre-hensive income Total compre-hensive income 1) 0 0 71,846 0 0 0 0 0 Conversion of convertible bonds 67 1,733 0 Equity at 31 December 2020 9,097 1,039,317 71,846 1) Total comprehensive income is attributable to the owners of the company. Nature and purpose of reserves Share premium: The diﬀerence between the issue price of the shares and their nominal value. The share premium account can only be resorted to for limited purposes, which do not include the distribution of dividends, and is otherwise subject to the provisions of the Norwegian Accounting Act on reduction of share capital. NOTES - PROSAFE SE All ﬁgures in USD 1 000 unless otherwise stated. NOTE 1: ACCOUNTING POLICIES The ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) endorsed by the European Union (EU) and the requirements of the Norwegian Accounting Act. The accounting policies applied to the consolidated accounts have also been applied to the parent company, Prosafe SE. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those in the previous ﬁnancial years. The parent company ﬁnancial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated accounts. The notes to the consolidated accounts provide additional information to the parent company's accounts which is not presented here separately. Speciﬁcally, note 2 and note 25 of the consolidated accounts describe further details relating to going concern, reﬁnancing status and subsequent events. The Company's functional currency is US dollars (USD), and the ﬁnancial statements are presented in USD. Investments in subsidiaries and in an associate are measured at historic cost, unless there is any indication of impairment. In case of impairment, an investment is written down to recoverable amount. NOTE 2: OPERATING EXPENSES 2020 2019 Services from subsidiaries 1,307 2,914 Directors' fees 401 491 Salaries and management bonus 1,148 971 Other remuneration 60 32 Payroll taxes 197 235 Pension expenses (44) (17) Auditors' audit fees 161 109 Auditors' other fees 13 21 Legal fees 29 4,106 Other operating expenses 690 711 Total operating expenses 3,962 9,573 Board of directors Year Board fees 1) Glen Ole Rødland (Chairman) 2020 120 Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen 2020 93 Nina Udnes Tronstad 2020 83 Alf C. Thorkildsen (from May 2020) 2020 51 Svend Anton Maier (until May 2020) 2020 27 Kristian Johansen (until May 2020) 2020 27 Total fees 401 Board of directors Year Board fees 1) Glen Ole Rødland (Chairman) 2019 128 Roger Cornish (until May 2019) 2019 33 Nina Udnes Tronstad (from May 2019) 2019 57 Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen 2019 101 Svend Anton Maier 2019 86 Kristian Johansen 2019 86 Total fees 491 1) If applicable, ﬁgures include compensation from the audit committee and compensation committee. Number of employees The average number of employees in the Company for 2020 was 2 (2019: 1). NOTE 3: OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS Currency gain Total other ﬁnancial income Fair value adjustment interest rate swaps Fair value adjustment interest rate caps Currency loss 2020 2019 4,378 0 4,378 0 (12,852) (12,553) (16) (1,294) 0 (1,088) Expected credit loss 1) (168,455) 0 Other ﬁnancial expenses 2) (6,840) (1,880) Total other ﬁnancial expenses (188,163) (16,815) 1) For further information, see note 11 relating to allowance of expected credit loss of receivables from subsidiaries. 2) In 2020, other ﬁnancial expenses largely arose from costs relating to reﬁnancing process. For further information, see note 15 of the consolidated accounts. NOTE 4: FINANCIAL ITEMS Financial Financial Fair value liabilities assets through measured at measured at proﬁt and amortised Year ended 31 December 2020 amortised cost loss cost Total Interest income 10,697 0 0 10,697 Currency gain1) 0 0 0 4,378 Total ﬁnancial income 10,697 0 0 15,075 Interest expenses 0 0 (56,056) (56,056) Amortisation of borrowing costs 0 0 (5,928) (5,928) Fair value adjustment interest rate swaps 0 (12,852) 0 (12,852) Fair value adjustment interest rate caps 0 (16) 0 (16) Amortisation of amortised cost 0 0 3,181 3,181 Subtotal 0 (12,868) (58,803) (71,671) Expected credit loss (168,455) 0 0 (168,455) Other ﬁnancial expenses 0 0 (6,840) (6,840) Total ﬁnancial expenses (168,455) (12,868) (65,642) (246,966) Net ﬁnancial items (157,758) (12,868) (65,642) (231,891) Financial Financial Fair value liabilities assets through measured at measured at proﬁt and amortised Year ended 31 December 2019 amortised cost loss cost Total Interest income 15,655 0 0 15,655 Total ﬁnancial income 15,655 0 0 15,655 Interest expenses 0 0 (74,609) (74,609) Amortisation of borrowing costs 0 0 (5,921) (5,921) Fair value adjustment interest rate swaps 0 (12,553) 0 (12,553) Fair value adjustment interest rate caps 0 (1,294) 0 (1,294) Currency loss 1) 0 0 0 (1,088) Modiﬁcation of amortised cost 2) 0 0 28,763 28,763 Amortisation of amortised cost 0 0 15,089 15,089 Subtotal 0 (13,847) (36,679) (51,614) Other ﬁnancial expenses excluding currency loss 0 0 (1,880) (1,880) Total ﬁnancial expenses 0 (13,847) (38,559) (53,494) Net ﬁnancial items 15,655 (13,847) (38,559) (37,839) 1) Excluded from the category breakdown but added to the total for net eﬀect. 2) For further information, see note 15 of the consolidated accounts relating to modiﬁcation of amortised cost NOTE 5: TAXES 2020 2019 Taxes 0 1 Total taxes in income statement 0 1 Temporary diﬀerences: Loss carried forward (298,355) (182,900) Basis for deferred tax liability (+)/beneﬁt (-) (298,355) (182,900) Deferred tax liability (+)/beneﬁt (-) 0 0 Taxes payable at 31 December 0 0 The corporate tax rate in Norway for 2020 was 22% (2019: 22%). The value of the deferred tax assets is not recognised in the accounts as the probability of having suﬃcient future taxable proﬁt to utilise the deferred tax assets as tax deductions cannot be established. Reconciliation of eﬀective tax rate (IAS 12.81) 2020 2019 Tax rate 22.0 % 22.0 % Loss before taxes (943,972) (412,642) Tax based on applicable tax rate (207,674) (90,781) Tax eﬀect of non-deductible expenses 193,661 84,060 Tax on income not taxable in determining taxable proﬁt (1,140) (996) Tax eﬀect due to unrecognized deferred tax assets 15,153 7,717 Tax charge 0 0 NOTE 6: SHARES IN SUBSIDIARIES (Share capital, carrying value and total equity in 1 000) 2020 Ownership & Voting Investment Investment carrying Equity at carrying No of value at 31 31 Dec. value at 31 Companies Share Shares Dec. 2020 2020 Dec. 2019 Prosafe AS1) 100 % 1,100 59,188 59,778 58,904 Prosafe Oﬀshore AS 1) - - - - 270 Prosafe Management AS 1) - - - - 15 Prosafe (UK) Holdings Limited 2) 100 % 2,000 9,826 2,039 9,826 Prosafe Oﬀshore Pte. Limited 3) 100 % 646,050 1,400 2,111 72,643 Prosafe Oﬀshore Services Pte. Ltd. 3) - - - - 150 Prosafe Oﬀshore Asia Paciﬁc Pte. Ltd. 3) - - - - 7 Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. 3) 100 % 2,781 341,822 336,785 925,521 Prosafe Oﬀshore Holdings Pte. Ltd. 3) 100 % 21,700 - (67,220) 21,700 Dan Swift (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 4) - - - - - Total 412,236 1,089,036 The registered address of the subsidiaries and associated company are as follows: 1) Forusparken 2, N-4031 Stavanger, Norway

2) 1st Floor, 10 Temple Back Bristol BS1 6FL , United Kingdom

3) 1 International Business Park, #09-03 The Synergy, Singapore 609917

4) 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #16-08, Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632 In 2020, Prosafe Oﬀshore AS (POAS) and Prosafe Management AS (PMAS) were merged with Prosafe AS and the carrying values of POAS and PMAS were combined with Prosafe AS. Also, in the same year, Prosafe Oﬀshore Services Pte Ltd (POSPL) and Prosafe Oﬀshore Asia Paciﬁc Pte Ltd (POAPL) were merged with Prosafe Oﬀshore Pte Ltd and the carrying values of POSPL and POAPL were combined with Prosafe Oﬀshore Pte Ltd. In 2020, the Company has bought 9% of shares in Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd from Prosafe Holding Limited for a loan consideration of USD 33 million. As of 31 December 2020, the Company owns 100% of Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd. In 2020, the Company has increased the investment in Prosafe Oﬀshore Holdings Pte. Ltd by USD 3.5 million. In 2019, the Company invested an additional approximately USD 1.2 million into its associated company, Dan Swift (Singapore) Pte Ltd. In the same year the Company fully disposed its 25% shareholding in Dan Swift (Singapore) Pte Ltd to a third party for a nominal consideration. In 2019, the Company increased the investment in Prosafe AS by oﬀsetting the amount due from Prosafe AS. In 2019, Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd returned USD 101.4 million to the Company as a reduction in capital. The reduction of capital was settled by oﬀsetting the amount due to Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd. Based on management's assessment of impairment indicators, there were triggers which indicated that the expected recoverable amount was less than the investment carrying value of the following subsidiaries. The expected recoverable amount was estimated based on the fair value of the subsidiaries. The determination of vessels valuation (as disclosed in note 8 of the consolidated accounts) has a direct impact on the fair value of the Company's shares in particular for subsidiaries holding oﬀshore contracts and vessels. As a result, the following impairment charges were made: 2020 2019 Dan Swift (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 0 11,157 Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. 616,700 232,636 Prosafe Oﬀshore Pte. Limited 71,400 149,457 Prosafe Oﬀshore Holdings Pte. Ltd. 25,200 0 Total 713,300 393,250 There are mortgages on the shares in Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd and Prosafe Oﬀshore Pte Ltd. Please refer to note 12. NOTE 7: OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 2020 2019 Current receivables due from subsidiaries 0 5,065 Other current assets 516 564 Total other current assets 516 5,629 NOTE 8: SHARE CAPITAL, CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND WARRANTS 2020 2019 Issued and paid up number of ordinary shares at 31 December 82,464,212 81,864,212 Shares to be issued under convertible bond agreements 5,522,790 6,122,790 Shares to be potentially issued under warrants agreement with 3,435,982 3,435,982 lenders Total authorised number of shares at 31 December 91,422,984 91,422,984 Nominal value at 31 December EUR 0.10 EUR 0.10 Number of shareholders at 31 December 3,663 4,706 Ordinary shares In issue at 1 January 81,864,212 81,784,212 Issued in connection with conversion of convertible bonds 600,000 80,000 In issue at 31 December fully paid up 82,464,212 81,864,212 Convertible bonds 2020 2019 No. of shares No. of shares convertible Value convertible Value Opening balance as at 31 December 6,122,790 20,569 6,202,790 20,809 Conversion of convertible bonds (600,000) (1,800) (80,000) (240) Ending balance as at 31 December 5,522,790 18,769 6,122,790 20,569 For further information, see note 14 of the consolidated accounts. Warrants As part of the USD 1,300 million credit facility reﬁnancing concluded in 2018, the Company has issued the warrants to those lenders having elected to receive such instead of increased margins. In November 2019, Prosafe has issued letters to lenders to reconsider the election of warrants with the conditional increase in the applicable margin. This modiﬁcation was at the request of the lenders. Out of the 9,779,993 warrants issued in 2018, 6,344,011 of the warrants have been cancelled and replaced with the conditional increase of the applicable margin of the loan. The balance of warrants remaining is 3,435,982. In 2020, there was no movement in the warrant and the fair value was not material as at 31 December 2020. For further information, see note 14 of the consolidated accounts. NOTE 9: INTEREST-BEARING DEBT 2020 2019 Credit facilities 1,378,787 1,314,103 Swaps termination 36,755 0 Modiﬁcation of the amortised cost - credit facilities 3,552 6,731 Unamortised borrowing costs (6,779) (12,707) Unpaid interest on interest rate swap 815 0 Total interest-bearing debt 1,413,130 1,308,127 Current interest-bearing debt 1,413,130 1,308,127 Total interest-bearing debt 1,413,130 1,308,127 For further information, see note 15 of the consolidated accounts. Reconciliation of movements of interest-bearing debt to cash ﬂows arising from ﬁnancing activities 2020 2019 At 1 January 1,308,127 1,223,997 Changes from ﬁnancing cash ﬂows - Proceeds from new interest-bearing debt 0 155,000 - Repayments of interest-bearing debt 0 (33,400) - Interest paid 0 (74,269) Total changes from ﬁnancing cash ﬂows 0 47,331 Other liability-changes - Non-cash movement in interest bearing debt 2,749 (37,974) - Interests paid 0 74,269 - Interests unpaid 64,684 504 - Unpaid interest on interest rate swap 815 0 - Swaps termination 1) 36,755 0 Total liability-related changes 105,003 36,799 At 31 December 1,413,130 1,308,127 1) Three interest rate swaps were terminated by the swap banks during 2020 and were included as part of interest-bearing debt. NOTE 10: OTHER INTEREST-FREE CURRENT LIABILITIES 2020 2019 Accrued interest costs 391 9,802 Other current liabilities 1,225 1,181 Total other interest-free current liabilities 1,616 10,983 NOTE 11: INTRA-GROUP BALANCES Year-end long-term balances 2020 2019 NOK loan to Prosafe AS 111,786 93,725 USD loan to Prosafe Oﬀshore Holdings Pte. Ltd. 68,251 65,765 USD loan to Safe Eurus Singapore Pte. Ltd. 120,204 115,203 Less: Allowance for credit loss (168,455) 0 Intra-group long-term receivables 131,786 274,693 USD loan from Prosafe Holding Limited 33,057 0 Intra-group long-term payables 33,057 0 Loan agreements with subsidiaries are based on market prices using 3M NIBOR (NOK loan) and 3M LI-BOR (USD loan) interest rates plus a margin of 2.15% (2019: 2.15%) and 2.43-3.70% (2019: 3.25-3.70%) per annum respectively. Outstanding balances at year-end are unsecured, and settlement normally occurs in cash or via share capital injection. In 2020, the Company has assessed the recoverability of its receivables from subsidiaries and has provided allowance for credit loss of USD 168,455,000 based on assessments of their projected future cashﬂows. Loan agreement with a related party, Prosafe Holding Limited is based on market prices using 3M LIBOR (USD loan) interest rates plus a margin of 3.4% per annum. Year-end current balances 2020 2019 Current receivables due from subsidiaries 0 5 065 Current payables due to subsidiaries (14,954) (17,502) Current receivables are not subject to any interest calculation. The short-term payables to subsidiaries are subject to interest rates from 3M LIBOR (USD loan) interest rates plus a margin of 3.2% per annum. (2019: 3M LIBOR (USD loan) interest rates plus a margin of 3.2% per annum). The balances will be settled on ordinary market terms. Transactions with related parties 2020 2019 Transactions Purchase of investment in subsidiary from Prosafe Holding Limited (33 000) 0 Administrative expenses due to subsidiaries (1 307) (2 914) Interest income 10 299 12 427 Interest expenses (644) (3 291) Group contribution from subsidiaries 5 181 23 491 Dividends from subsidiaries 0 4 529 Prosafe AS (2019: Prosafe AS and Prosafe Management AS) are performing services on behalf of Prosafe SE relating to management, corporate activities, investor relations, ﬁnancing and insurance. The services are invoiced on a monthly basis and paid on market terms. Please refer to note 6 to the consolidated accounts for disclosure of remuneration to directors. NOTE 12: MORTGAGES AND GUARANTEES 2020 As of 31 December 2020, the Company's interest-bearing debt secured by mortgages totalled USD 1,378.8 million. The debt was secured by mortgages on the accommodation/service vessels Safe Caledonia, Safe Concordia, Safe Scandinavia, Regalia, Safe Boreas, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos (net carrying value USD 308.5 million). Regalia is sold for recycling in 2021. Negative pledge clauses apply on shares in the vessel owning subsidiaries. Earnings accounts are pledged as security for the credit facilities, but cash will only be restricted if a continuing event of default occurs and the bank sends notice on that. A bank guarantee has been issued on behalf of Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. in favour of Westcon Yards AS, amounting to NOK 245 million at 31 December 2020. This bank guarantee is secured by a cash deposit of USD 5 million and a counter bank guarantee of USD 30 million issued under the USD 1,300 million facility. As of 31 December 2020, the Company had issued parent company guarantees to clients and vendors on behalf of its subsidiaries in connection with the award and performance of contracts totalling approximately USD 151 million and a parent company guarantee and indemnity relating to the bank guarantee referred to above. The amounts speciﬁed with regard to parent company guarantees reﬂect the sum of the estimated capped liability under the relevant agreements. 2019 As of 31 December 2019, the Company's interest-bearing debt secured by mortgages totalled USD 1,314.1 million. The debt was secured by mortgages on the accommodation/service vessels Safe Bristolia, Safe Caledonia, Safe Concordia, Safe Scandinavia, Regalia, Safe Boreas, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos (net carrying value USD 1,002.6 million). Safe Bristolia was sold for recycling in 2020. Negative pledge clauses apply on shares in the vessel owning subsidiaries. Earnings accounts are pledged as security for the credit facilities, but cash will only be restricted if a continuing event of default occurs. A bank guarantee has been issued on behalf of Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. in favour of Westcon Yards AS, amounting to NOK 245 million at 31 December 2019. This bank guarantee is secured by a cash deposit of USD 5 million and a counter bank guarantee of USD 30 million issued under the USD 1,300 million facility. As of 31 December 2019, the Company had issued parent company guarantees to clients and vendors on behalf of its subsidiaries in connection with the award and performance of contracts totalling approximately USD 183.5 million and a parent company guarantee and indemnity relating to the bank guarantee referred to above. The amounts speciﬁed with regard to parent company guarantees reﬂect the sum of the estimated capped liability under the relevant agreements. NOTE 13: FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Year ended 31 Dec 2020 Financial assets measured at amortised costFair value through proﬁt and lossFinancial liabilities measured at amortised costCarrying value Intra-group long-term receivables Cash and deposits 1) Other current assets Total ﬁnancial assets 131,786 73,696 516 205,998 0 516 0 0 0 0 0 131,786 0 73,696 0 205,998 Interest-bearing debt 2) Intra-group non-current liabilities Fair value interest rate swaps Accounts payable 3,715 0 0 0 Interest-free long-term liabilities Intra-group current liabilities 1,413,130 1,413,130 33,057 33,057 0 3,715 263 263 0 0 Other interest free current liabilities Total ﬁnancial liabilities 2,297 2,297 14,954 14,954 0 3,715 1,616 1,616 1,465,317 1) Included in cash and deposits were USD 2.2 million of restricted cash deposits. 2) Refer to note 9 for detailed breakdown of interest-bearing debt. 1,469,032 Year ended 31 Dec 2019 Financialassets measured at amortised costFair value through proﬁt and lossFinancial liabilities measured at amortised costCarrying value Intra-group long-term receivables Cash and deposits 1) Other current assets Fair value interest rate caps Total ﬁnancial assets 274,693 90,900 5,629 0 371,222 0 5,629 0 16 0 0 0 16 16 0 274,693 0 90,900 0 371,238 Interest-bearing debt 2) Fair value interest rate swaps Accounts payable 0 27,617 0 Interest-free long-term liabilities Intra-group current liabilities 1,308,127 1,308,127 0 27,617 457 457 0 0 Other interest free current liabilities Total ﬁnancial liabilities 2,287 2,287 17,502 17,502 0 27,617 10,983 10,983 1) Included in cash and deposits were USD 2.1 million of restricted cash deposits. 2) Refer to note 9 for detailed breakdown of interest-bearing debt. For further information, see note 18 of the consolidated accounts. 1,339,356 1,366,973 NOTE 14: MATURITY PROFILE LIABILITIES As of 31 December 2020, the Company is not paying scheduled instalments and interest under the interest-bearing debts. As of 31 December 2020, the Company's main ﬁnancial liabilities had the following remaining contractual maturities (assuming the USD 144 million facility matures in May 2021 and the USD 1,300 million facility matures in February 2022 together with the outstanding interest swap debt): 2023 Year ended 31 December 2020 2021 2022 onwards Interest-bearing debt (repayments) 1) 137,200 1,279,000 0 Interests including outstanding interest rate swaps 47,200 3,800 0 Intra-group current liabilities 14,954 0 0 Accounts payable 263 0 0 Other interest-free current liabilities 1,616 0 0 Total 201,233 1,282,800 0 1) If the lenders are to require accelerated repayment, the maturities of the interest-bearing debt will be brought forward entirely to year 2021. The Company has ongoing dialogue with lenders on a long-term ﬁnancial solution. For further information, see note 19 of the consolidated accounts. As of 31 December 2019, the Company's main ﬁnancial liabilities had the following remaining contractual maturities (assuming the extension option for the USD 1,300 million facility is not exercised and excluding any lender's right to accelerated repayment as a consequence of breaches to the loan agreement): 2023 Year ended 31 December 2019 2020 2021 2022 onwards Interest-bearing debt (repayments) 1) 16,600 140,500 1,157,003 0 Interests including outstanding interest rate swaps 71,700 63,800 5,100 0 Intra-group current liabilities 17,502 0 0 0 Accounts payable 457 0 0 0 Other interest-free current liabilities 10,983 0 0 0 Total 117,242 204,300 1,162,103 0 1) If the lenders are to require accelerated repayment, the maturities of the interest-bearing debt will be brought forward entirely to year 2020. NOTE 15: FINANCIAL RISKS Interest rate risk Interest on debt is in principle ﬂoating but has been hedged to reduce the variability of cash ﬂows in the interest payments through the use of interest rate swap and interest rate cap agreements. The Company evaluates the hedge proﬁle in relation to the repayment schedule of its loans, the subsidiaries' portfolio of contracts, cash ﬂow and cash in hand. The interest rate risk is largely hedged by the use of interest rate swaps or cap structures for normally 70 - 100 per cent of the debt. Due to the current ﬁnancial status of the Company and the ongoing process with lenders, the hedging level is currently signiﬁcantly reduced pending normalisation once a sustainable ﬁnancial solution is in place. As of 31 December 2020, the following hedging instruments are as below: Fair value Notional amount Fixed rate Maturity Swap type (USD 1 000) USD 120 million 1.5330 % 2022 Bullet (3,715) Total (3,715) As of 31 December 2020, the Company has interest rate caps with notional amount of USD 80 million and USD 120 million, capped rate of 3.0000% and maturity years of 2021 and 2022 respectively. The fair value of these interest rate caps amounted to less than USD 1,000 and is not material for further disclosure. Fair value of interest rate swap and interest cap agreements are estimated using quoted market prices. The fair value estimates the gain or loss that would have been realised if the contracts had been closed out at the balance sheet date. In 2020, the following hedging instruments were terminated. The terminated amount has not been paid to the counterparties as part of the reﬁnancing agreement. The terminated amount is reclassiﬁed to the interest-bearing debt. Terminated value Notional amount USD 225 million USD 135 million USD 120 million Fixed rate 2.4440 % 2.3630 % 2.1280 %Maturity 2022 2022 2022 Swap type (USD 1 000) Bullet (19,492) Bullet (9,813) Bullet (7,450) Sub total (36,755) In 2020, the following interest rate caps have been terminated at value of less than USD 1,000: Terminated value Notional amount Capped rate Maturity (USD 1 000) USD 80 million 3.0000 % 2021 0 USD 120 million 3.0000 % 2022 0 Sub total 0 Total (36,755) Interest rate risk - sensitivity The sensitivity analysis is based on a reasonably possible change in the relevant forward curves and reﬂects the main eﬀects on proﬁt or loss and equity assuming that the change had occurred at the balance sheet date. A forward curve shift of ±50bps (2019: ±50bps) is applied in the analysis. Pre-tax eﬀects on income statement 2020 2019 Forward curve +50bps (2019: +50bps) Re-valuation interest rate swaps 356 5,294 Re-valuation interest rate caps 0 110 Total 356 5,404 Forward curve -50bps (2019: -50bps) Re-valuation interest rate swaps (359) (5,361) Re-valuation interest rate caps 0 (15) Total (359) (5,376) Currency risk The Company's operating expenses are primarily denominated in NOK, and the operating result is therefore exposed to currency risk relating to ﬂuctuations in the NOK exchange rates versus the USD. The Company is exposed to currencies other than USD associated with interest-bearing debt, cash and deposits. Cash and deposits are mainly denominated in USD, GBP, EUR and NOK and the interest-bearing debt to Prosafe AS in NOK. Currency risk - sensitivity The sensitivity analysis is based on a reasonably possible change in the relevant exchange rates and reﬂects the main eﬀects on proﬁt or loss and equity assuming that the change had occurred at the balance sheet date. A 10% strengthening/weakening of the USD against NOK, EUR and GBP will have the following eﬀects. Exposures to foreign currency changes for all other currencies are not material. Pre-tax eﬀects on income statement 2020 2019 USD +10% Re-valuation cash and deposits 253 300 Re-valuation NOK Loan to Prosafe AS 10,571 9,084 Total 10,824 8,784 USD -10% Re-valuation cash and deposits (253) (300) Re-valuation NOK Loan to Prosafe AS (10,571) (9,084) Total (10,824) (8,784) Credit risk The Company is exposed to credit risk in relation to the inter-company loan to three subsidiaries, Prosafe AS, Prosafe Oﬀshore Holdings Pte Ltd & Safe Eurus Singapore Pte Ltd. See note 11 for details about the intra-group loan. Liquidity risk The Company is exposed to liquidity risk in a scenario when the Company's cash ﬂow from operations is insuﬃcient to cover payments of ﬁnancial liabilities. The Company manages liquidity and funding on a group level. In order to mitigate the liquidity risk, the Group monitors the liquidity development and the risk of insuﬃcient capital by rolling cash ﬂow forecasts to determine whether the Group's liquidity position is above the minimum cash covenant as per the loan agreements. Most of the Company's mortgaged debt has been renegotiated during the last few years and the Company is in discussions with lenders, which was initiated in December 2019, to ﬁnd a long-term sustainable ﬁnancial solution. The discussions with lenders remained constructive throughout 2020. As part of this dialogue, the Company will continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under its USD 1,300 million and USD 144 million facilities. The majority of lenders provide their support to the Company and this process while retaining their rights. As of 31 December 2020, the Group had an unrestricted liquidity reserve totalling USD 150.5 million. Under the existing credit facility agreements, the Group is required to maintain minimum liquidity of USD 65 million. The Group is anticipated to be able to stay above the minimum cash covenant level for the next 12 months based on currently known information and commitments and subject that the Group will continue to have support from the lenders to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interest into 2022. Capital management The primary objective of the Company's capital management is to ensure that it maintains a healthy capital structure in line with economic conditions. This is managed on a group level as disclosed in note 19 of the consolidated accounts. NOTE 16: GOING CONCERN The Board of Directors conﬁrms that the Company is a going concern. The Company's equity was negative as at 31 December 2020 following impairments made in the year as a consequence of reassessment of the industry outlook. The Company is in constructive dialogues with its lenders to agree on a sustainable ﬁnancial solution as soon as possible. For information relating to going concern, please refer to note 2 and note 25 of the consolidated accounts. 100 Attachments Original document

