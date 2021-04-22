Log in
    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
Prosafe : Supporting statement to the 2020 Annual Report in light of the ruling in the Westcon matter

04/22/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
HomeNews & MediaSupporting statement to the 2020 Annual Report in light of the ruling in the Westcon matter

Reference is made to Prosafe's annual accounts for 2020 published on 25 March 2021 as well as the notice for annual general meeting published on 12 April 2021.

Reference is further made to announcement on 15 April 2021, in which Prosafe informed that the Gulating Court of Appeal had decided against Prosafe in the Westcon matter, thereby awarding full payment to Westcon of amounts claimed and thus reversing the ruling by the Stavanger District Court in the first instance. In light of the ruling, Prosafe has today issued a supporting statement to its 2020 annual report and accounts. The statement can be downloaded here: https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/annual-reports/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 22 April 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 M - -
Net income 2021 -82,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 11,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,13 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE4.82%11
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED17.87%35 306
HALLIBURTON COMPANY1.06%16 972
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-6.24%14 982
NOV INC.-4.81%4 985
DIALOG GROUP-10.43%4 234
