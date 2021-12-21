Prosegur Cash S A : approves a dividend of 30 million euros and a treasury share buyback plan for a maximum amount of 15 million euros

Madrid, 21 December 2021.- The board of directors of Prosegur Cash, at its meeting on 20 December 2021, approved the distribution of an ordinary interim dividend charged to the distributable profits for the current financial year at a rate of €0.01970 gross per share. This represents a maximum total dividend of 30,002,049.66 euros and implies an implicit return on the company's current share price of 3.5%.

This ordinary interim dividend will be paid in four payments of 25% of the maximum total dividend. The first payment will be made in January 2022 and the following will be made in the months of April, July and October 2022.

In addition, the board of directors has approved a treasury share buyback programme in order to amortise them in accordance with an agreement to reduce the share capital of the Company that will be submitted for approval to the next General Shareholders' Meeting. The programme will affect a maximum of 22,844,200 shares, representing approximately 1.5% of Prosegur Cash's current share capital and it has been allocated a maximum amount of 15 million euros.

The programme will run for a maximum of one year. Prosegur Cash reserves the right to terminate the programme if, before the end of this maximum period of one year, it has acquired the maximum number of shares authorised by the Board of Directors, if the maximum monetary amount of the programme has been reached or if there is any other relevant circumstance.

Both the approval of the dividend and the share buyback programme illustrate Prosegur Cash's commitment to shareholder remuneration, in line with what was pledged at the time of its IPO.

It is worth noting that Prosegur Cash reported sales of 1,082 million euros from January to September 2021, with strong growth in turnover in local currency of 4.5%, although it is still affected by the translational impact of currencies. Prosegur Cash's EBITA reached 141 million euros in the first nine months of the year, with a margin of 13.0%. Underlying EBITA improved 250 basis points in the quarter to a margin of 12.9% of sales. Consolidated net profit from January to September totalled 40 million euros, reflecting a stable margin of 3.7% on sales compared with the previous year.

Cash generation remained positive and reached €102 million Free Cash Flow in the period, with a conversion ratio of 80%. After amortising treasury shares, the company's financial leverage ratio remains stable compared to December 2020. Accordingly, total net debt at the end of the first nine months of the year amounted to 711 million euros, including IFRS 16, deferred payments and treasury shares.