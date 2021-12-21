Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Prosegur Cash, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASH   ES0105229001

PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.

(CASH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosegur Cash S A : approves a dividend of 30 million euros and a treasury share buyback plan for a maximum amount of 15 million euros

12/21/2021 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, 21 December 2021.- The board of directors of Prosegur Cash, at its meeting on 20 December 2021, approved the distribution of an ordinary interim dividend charged to the distributable profits for the current financial year at a rate of €0.01970 gross per share. This represents a maximum total dividend of 30,002,049.66 euros and implies an implicit return on the company's current share price of 3.5%.

This ordinary interim dividend will be paid in four payments of 25% of the maximum total dividend. The first payment will be made in January 2022 and the following will be made in the months of April, July and October 2022.

In addition, the board of directors has approved a treasury share buyback programme in order to amortise them in accordance with an agreement to reduce the share capital of the Company that will be submitted for approval to the next General Shareholders' Meeting. The programme will affect a maximum of 22,844,200 shares, representing approximately 1.5% of Prosegur Cash's current share capital and it has been allocated a maximum amount of 15 million euros.

The programme will run for a maximum of one year. Prosegur Cash reserves the right to terminate the programme if, before the end of this maximum period of one year, it has acquired the maximum number of shares authorised by the Board of Directors, if the maximum monetary amount of the programme has been reached or if there is any other relevant circumstance.

Both the approval of the dividend and the share buyback programme illustrate Prosegur Cash's commitment to shareholder remuneration, in line with what was pledged at the time of its IPO.

It is worth noting that Prosegur Cash reported sales of 1,082 million euros from January to September 2021, with strong growth in turnover in local currency of 4.5%, although it is still affected by the translational impact of currencies. Prosegur Cash's EBITA reached 141 million euros in the first nine months of the year, with a margin of 13.0%. Underlying EBITA improved 250 basis points in the quarter to a margin of 12.9% of sales. Consolidated net profit from January to September totalled 40 million euros, reflecting a stable margin of 3.7% on sales compared with the previous year.

Cash generation remained positive and reached €102 million Free Cash Flow in the period, with a conversion ratio of 80%. After amortising treasury shares, the company's financial leverage ratio remains stable compared to December 2020. Accordingly, total net debt at the end of the first nine months of the year amounted to 711 million euros, including IFRS 16, deferred payments and treasury shares.

Disclaimer

Prosegur Cash SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.
06:20aPROSEGUR CASH S A : approves a dividend of 30 million euros and a treasury share buyback p..
PU
11/05Prosegur Cash, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 20..
CI
08/05PROSEGUR CASH S A : redeems treasury stock equivalent to 1,4% of share capital
PU
08/03PROSEGUR CASH S A : Completes Share Buyback Early
MT
07/30Prosegur Cash, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30Tranche Update on Prosegur Cash, S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 19, 2020.
CI
07/30PROSEGUR CASH S A : Interim financial statements 2021
PU
06/15REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC : . RevoluPAY And PROSEGUR CASH S.A. Subsidiary GELT CASH TRANSFER ..
AQ
06/04PROSEGUR CASH S A : Attendance Quorum
PU
06/02Prosegur Cash, S.A. acquired Nummi S.A.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 482 M 1 674 M 1 674 M
Net income 2021 64,8 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net Debt 2021 664 M 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 805 M 910 M 909 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 46 120
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Prosegur Cash, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,54 €
Average target price 1,08 €
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Lasanta Luri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Hergueta Vázquez Chief Financial Officer
Christian Gut Revoredo Executive Chairman
Claudio Aguirre Independent Director
María Benjumea Cabeza de Vaca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.-32.25%910
SECOM CO., LTD.-16.65%15 265
SECURITAS AB-9.04%4 787
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-11.73%1 309
SIS LIMITED3.17%858
CENTRAL SECURITY PATROLS CO., LTD.-36.35%294