Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:07:54 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.641 EUR   -1.74%
03:43aProsegur Compañía De Seguridad S A : 3M 2023 Results Presentation
PU
03:13aProsegur Compañía De Seguridad S A : reports a first quarter consolidated net profit of 13 million, with profitability up 22.7%
PU
02:49aFinancial Information Q1 2023
AQ
Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : 3M 2023 Results Presentation

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
Results Presentation

1Q-2023

4/May/2023

Investor Relations Department

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared exclusively by Prosegur for use as part of this presentation.

The information contained in this document is provided by Prosegur solely for information

purposes, in order to assist parties that may be

interested in undertaking a preliminary analysis of it; the information it contains is limited and may

be subject to additions or amendments without

prior notice.

This document may contain projections or

estimates concerning the future performance and results of Prosegur's business, which may

have not been verified or revised by the Auditors

of Prosegur.

These estimates derive from expectations and

opinions of Prosegur and, therefore, are subject to and qualified by risks, uncertainties, changes

in circumstances and other factors that may

result in actual results differing significantly from forecasts or estimates. Prosegur assumes no

liability nor obligation to update or review its

estimates, forecasts, opinions or expectations.

The distribution of this document in other

jurisdictions may be prohibited; therefore, the recipients of this document or anybody

accessing a copy of it must be warned of said

restrictions and comply with them.

This document has been provided for informative

purposes only and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as an offer to sell,

exchange or acquire or a request for proposal to

purchase any shares in Prosegur.

Any decision to purchase or invest in shares must

be taken based on the information contained in the brochures filled out by Prosegur.

2

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES OF THE PERIOD

Growth

  • Excellent start of the year with sales growth above 13%
  • Organic growth close to 24%
  • Double digit increase of sales in all regions
  • Good progress in the transfer of prices to the market

Efficiency

  • EBITA increase of 22.7%
  • Margin improvement despite seasonality
  • Strong Operating Cash Flow recovery regarding Q1 2022
  • Stable leverage level

Commitment

  • New project of emissions compensation in Brasil
  • With this initiative, Prosegur and Prosegur Cash will achieve CO2 emissions compensation equivalent to those generated by their operations in Europe,
    Central and North America

INCOME STATEMENT

REVENUES

REVENUES PER REGION

+13.2%

+39.0%

+11.9%

+13.1%

+12.6%

+2.2%

1,191 €M

+13.2%

%

Growth in Euros

-12.7%

1,071 €M

+25.8%

+23.6%

947 €M

527 €M

+14.8%

368 €M

417 €M

468 €M

(1)

111 €M 127 €M

Q1 22

Org

Inorg Q1 23

FX(1)

Q1 23

Europe

LatAm

RoW

Revenues

Q1 22

Q1 23

pre-FX

Growth in Local Currency

%

Organic Growth by Business Line

29.7%

18.3%

Q1 22

Q1 23

17.8%

13.7%

Q1 22

Q1 23

36.3%

17.6%

Q1 22

Q1 23

13.9%

5.0%

Q1 22

Q1 23

(1) Includes FX and IFRS 21&29 effects

PROFITABILITY

+22.7%

60 €M

74 €M

6.3%

6.9%

Q1 22

Q1 23

EBITA EBITA Mrg.

  • EBITA increase close to 23%, exceeding by 460bps to the reported in Q1 22
  • Sequential and continued improvement in the group's profitability, despite significant seasonal effects in the first quarter, mainly affecting Cash and AVOS
  • Strong profitability improvement in Security

Profitability evolution by Quarter for each Business Line

+9.2%

55 €M

60 €M

13.3%

12.5%

Q1 22

Q1 23

+34.6%

9 €M

7 €M

1.5%

1.8%

Q1 22

Q1 23

+10.9%

16 €

17 €

44.2%

44.4%

Q1 22

Q1 23

+5.7%

18€

19€

55.8%

52.3%

Q1 22

Q1 23

+1.1%

2 €M

2 €M

10.4%

9.2%

Q1 22

Q1 23

Cash, Security and AVOS = EBITA

Alarms and MPA = Unitary EBIDA Pre-SAC

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
