Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : FY 2020 Results Presentation

COVID19 - EFFECTS AND RESPONSE
-
Excellent management of the crisis
-
Priority on employees safety. Promoting teleworking and "Safe Work" environments
-
Maintained full provision of all contracted services in all geographies
-
Strong cash generation and high liquidity level throughout the period
-
Maintaining organic growth despite lower volume transported
-
Services most affected in mature countries
-
Sustained activity in Ibero-America with extraordinary services to help government aid programs
-
Fast recover capability when situation normalizes
-
Strong growth of Integrated Security Solutions, Safety and Covid-Free services
-
Constant improvement of profitability
-
Volumes impacted by reduction of client's economic activity in all geographies
-
Profitability affected in Latin America by regulatory restrictions on cost adjustments
-
Movistar Prosegur Alarmas multiplies by 4 the historical growth rate in Spain
-
Temporary negative impact of the pandemic in new additions, due to the confinements
-
Market demand and growth potential remain untouched, and the recovery in activity is very rapid as restrictions are lifted
RELEVANT INDICATORS OF THE PERIOD
LIQUIDITY &
-
Total revenues 3,463 million
-
Positive organic growth, despite the strong reduction of economic activity
-
Growth in Euros penalized by translational currency effect and divestments (France & Spain)
-
Recurrent EBITA of 287 million
-
Continued structural margin improvement in Security, driven by New Products
-
improvement of EBITDA pre-SAC in Alarms
-
Successful working capital management, supported by Digital Transformation
-
Excellent over 80% EBITDA to cash conversion ratio
-
Capex reduction of more than 30%
-
Constant optimization in collections management and credit risk
-
Excellent liquidity maturity profiles
-
Moderate leverage level
and
debt
-
BBB Outlook Stable rating by S&P
-
Dividend reinvestment program
Modernization of CRM, ERP, HR, Billing and Operations
Gearing towards a new "Prosegur Operating Model"
Processes
Backoffice improve scalability
operations
agility,
Cybersecurity
redesignefficiency
Alignment with NIST standards
Systems
Cloud architectures, APIification, Data governance
REVENUES
FY 2019
Org
Inorg
FY 2020
-
Positive organic growth despite the harsh effects of the pandemic
-
Revenue's deterioration in Euros caused by a negative translational currency effect and divestments
-
Reduction mainly in volumes, without affecting price transfers, carried out normally
-
Reported EBITA of 258 million includes Cash restructuring costs and grants received
Consolidated Results
(€ millions)
SalesEBITDA-23.8%
Depreciation
EBITA-28.1%
Amortization of intangibles and impairments
EBIT-31.8%
Financial result
Profit before tax-34.8%
Tax
Net Profit-56.7%
Minority Interest
Consolidated Net Profit-48.4%
Tax rate
Margin
Margin
Margin
Margin
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020 (2)
|
4,198
|
3,463
|
536
12.8%
(178)
358
|
409(3)
11.8%
(151)
258
|
8.5%
(28)
330
7.9% (66)
265
6.3%
(105)
39.5%
160
46
114
|
7.4%
(32)
225
6.5% (53)
173
5.0%
(103)
59.9%
69
11
59
% Variation
-17.5%
-
(1) Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29
-
(2) Excluding extraordinary results in the period, mainly resulting from the exchange of participations between Prosegur and Telefónica,
France Security and partial impairment of Australia
(3) Reported EBITDA is minored by €29mm of Cash efficiency programs and improved in €34mm of perceived Covid19 subsidies
By Business Line and Region
-
Geographically, the greatest reduction occurs in Europe, penalized by the strong impact of the third Covid wave and the exit of Security France
-
Ibero-America grows 6.2% in local currency. The result in euros is eroded, fundamentally, by negative FX
-
Slight volume loss in RoW, mainly due to the deterioration suffered in the USA by Covid and the weak situation in Australia
Amounts in € Millions of Euros - (1) Includes organic and acquisition growth - (2) Excludes CyberSecurity sales and France Security in 2020 - (3) Excludes France Security in 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020
RoW
6
FY 2019
287
FY 2019
-
% Recurrent EBITA growth
-
% Reported EBITA growth
Recurrent EBITA MarginCASH efficiency plansReported EBITA
Recurrent EBITA
% Cashflow/EBITDA (1)Operating Cashflow
Recurrent EBITA margin higher than 8%
Conversion ratio of EBITDA into cash higher than 80% as a consequence of the remarkable efficiency in collections and cost containment measures
Amounts in millions of Euros
(1) Normalizing the impact of IAS16. Includes CASH efficiency plans and Covid19 subsidies
Results by business lines
NEW PRODUCTS
FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020
16.2%
323
Recurrent EBITA Margin
Efficiency Plans
FY 2019
OrgInorg
FY 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020
-
Flat organic growth, despite the confinements and closures during the third wave in Europe and the termination of extraordinary services in Latin America
-
Positive inorganic growth due to entry into Ecuador and M&A in Brazil and Colombia
-
Strong translational effect of currencies in both Argentina and Brazil
-
New Products increase to reach 18.8% of total sales
-
Penetration of new solutions increased in almost all countries in our portfolio in FY 2020
-
Investment in Digital Transformation reinforced to reduce risks and face future challenges in a better position
Amounts in € Millions - (1) Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29 - (2) Reported EBITA of €185 mm. includes efficiency plans
NEW PRODUCTS
34%
FY 2019
OrgInorg
FY 2020
PROFITABILITY (3)
EBITA MarginEBITA
(4)
68
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
28%
FY 2020
FY 2020
-
Higher volumes in Traditional Guarding (Spain, Portugal and Argentina) and increase in Technology (Brazil and Spain)
-
Sales negatively affected by the reduction of airport activity in the USA and large events
-
Inorganic decrease due to departure from France
-
Increase in Integrated Security Solutions up to 34% of sales
-
"COVID Free" solutions reach more than 5% of the total New Products in barely 8 months
-
Strong increase in technological innovation products induced by Digital Transformation
-
Excellent profitability improvement driven by: New products Exit of unprofitable customers
"Job Keeping" Programs in the US
-
Focus on optimizing traditional guarding clients towards new security models
Amounts in € Millions - (1)Includes Currency Effect and IAS 21&29 - (2)Excludes Cybersecurity & Security France 2020 - (3) Excludes Overhead Costs, Cybersecurity & Security France 2020 - (4)EBITA Margin of 3.6% excluding surplus subsidies in US of €6mm
INSTALLED BASE
424
499
2016
2018
2019
2020
-
Total Contract Base reaches 604,000 connections due to MPA growth
-
Ex-Spain growth affected by commercial activity limitations imposed by quarantines
-
Movistar Prosegur Alarmas grows by more than 43,000 new clients in just 6 months
FY 2019
OrgInorg
FY 2020
-
Excellent organic growth close to 16% despite the persistence of the commercial stoppage in various geographies
-
Volume reduction mainly explained by deconsolidation of Spain and negative FX in Latin America
2016
-
ARPU decreases slightly to € 31.4, once Spain is deconsolidated, affected by the COVID crisis and the adverse currency effect
-
MPA maintains ARPU at € 39
-
Churn improvement in the quarter, as activity in small business and unbanked residential clients recovers
Amounts in € Millions - Installed Base in thousands of connections- ARPU in € per month - (1)Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29
2017
2018
2019
2020
Profitability & Cash flow Generation
-
EBITDA pre-SAC of the alarm business has been progressing continuously for 5 years
-
With the deconsolidation of Spain it suffers a slight deterioration due to lower density and higher operating cost in Ibero-America, but maintaining the same incremental trend of previous years
-
EBITDA pre-SAC tends to increase as the installed base grows (operating synergies)
-
Operating Cash flow generation presents an upward trend
-
During the 2016-2020 period, cash generated has grown at a compound annual rate (CAGR) close to 10%
-
In the years with less growth intensity in connections, the net cash result has been positive
Installed baseEBITDA-PreSAC
(margin)
MPA Operating CashflowPSG Operating CashflowSAC Prosegur
SAC MPA
Amounts in € Millions - Installed Base in thousands of connections
EBITDA Pre-SAC Evolution
2017
2018
2019
FY 2020
Opertating CashFlow Evolution
100
2016
2017
2018
2019
Financial Information
-
• Financial Position
-
• Balance sheet
6M
9M
FY
Excellent cash generation despite adverse FX and the health crisis, thanks to:
-
Focus on continuous optimization of working capital
-
Active foreign currency management
-
Capex containment and dividend reinvestment programs
Capex
Client Capex
FY2020
Infrastructure Capex
Dividend
3.1%
5.3%
FY2020
Dividend in cashDividend in shares
Amounts in € millions
Operating Cash Flow
Cash flow from investing / financing
Total net cash flowInitial net financial debt
Net Financial Debt (2)
EBITDA
Acquisition of property, plant & equipmentPayments for acquisitions of subsidiaries
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020(1)
|
536
|
409
|
(12)
(114) (48) (11)
|
(33)
(99)
47 (21)
|
351
|
302
|
(201) (146) (107) (79)
|
(138) (140) (56) (142)
|
(533)
|
(475)
|
|
(182)
|
(173)
|
|
(425)
|
(649)
|
(182) (43)
|
(173) (67)
|
(649)
|
(889)
Provisions and other non-cash items
Tax on profit
Changes in working capital Interests payments
Dividend payments
Treasury stock & Others
Net increase / (decrease) in cash Exchange rate
(1) Excluding extraordinary results of the exercise, mainly resulting from the exchange of participations between Prosegur and Telefónica, Security France and partial impairment in Australia
FOREING CURRENCY ACTIVE MANAGEMENT POLICY
Centralized Treasury Policy
Concentration at parent company of all the surplus cash from all regions
Establishing a level of operational funds by geography
Adapting the ratio of funds repatriation to the casuistry of each country
Prosegur has extensive experience in currency management, which has historically been translated into cash efficiencies and cost structure
Currency fluctuation is addressed proactively, with different levers adapted to the reality of each geography
Natural Hedging
Local debt structuring M&A financing
Cover local operational and financial needs
Dividend Management
In-depth preliminary analysis of fiscal and exchange rate impacts
Regulatory modifications
Extensive external advice on currency evolution
BBB stable
-
Significant reduction in net financial debt in the quarter, mainly derived from strong cash generation, meritorious working capital management, capex containment and dividend reinvestment plans
-
Confirmation by S&P of BBB stable Outlook rating (October 2020)
-
Average cost of corporate debt: reduction of 24 basis points compared to the same period of fiscal year 2019 (1.12% vs. 1.36%)
Net Debt to EBITDA ratio
6M
9M
12M
3M
2019
Buyback program impact on leverage level
6M
2020
9M
12M
Deferred paymentsNet Financial DebtIAS 16 Debt
-
Capital reduction through own shares cancellation
-
Comfortable level of liquidity and firepower
-
Excellent long-term debt maturity profile, exceeding 80% of total debt
-
Syndicated facility: maturity extension until 2026
-
Security France. Effective sale October 2020
DEBT Main maturities vs. LIQUIDITY
795
1,897
1,457
730
314
58
Short term maturities
2022
2023
2026
Main Maturities 2020-26
(1) Liquidity: Cash and cah equivalents plus undrown available lines
In € Millions
Liquidity (1)
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets and real estate investments
Current assets
Intangible assets
OthersInventory
Customer and other receivables
Cash and equivalents and other financial assets
TOTAL ASSETS
Net equity
Retained earnings and other reserves
Non-current liabilities
Share capital
Treasury shares
Minority interest
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities
Current liabilities
Other non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities
Trade payables and other current liabilities
TOTAL NET EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
1,990
881 984 125
1,986
65 1,071 850
|
2,169
724 886 558
1,745
47 781 917
|
3,976
|
3,914
|
898
36 (108)
898 72
1,751
1,452 299
1,327
302 1.025
|
718
33 (15) 677 23
1,924
1,649 274
1,272
353 919
|
3,976
|
3,914
ESG Commitment
Commitment to Institutions
ESG ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2020
-
Prosegur supports the United Nations Global Compact
-
Channelllsinogcisaol caicatlioancttihornotuhgrhouthgeh PthReOPSREOGSUERGUFORUNDATION (FwOwUwN.fDunAdTaIOcioNn(pwrowswe.gfunr.dcaocmio)nprosegur.com)
-
Adherence to TCP (The Climate Pledge)
Management's Commitment to Sustainability
-
Prosegur as one of the 100 companies with the best corporate governance in Spain
-
New Susttaiinabiilliitty Commiittttee att Seniiorr Managementt llevell
-
Senior Management Compensation linked to ESG performance
Fighting the Climate Change
-
Accountancy and control of consumptions, and therefore, of our CO2 emsissions
S1u0%finareliduacdtieosn riendCuOci2r yemcoismspioens ar CO2 antes del 2030.
Commitment to sustainability in all areas
-
Deactivation of 400 inefficient armored units
-
New travel model that will allow to continue reducing scope 3 emissions
-
Paper reduction during Plan 21-23 of 40%
Focus on reducing emissions
-
Fleet with more than 1,500 hybrid and electric vehicles
-
Installation of solar panels in Brazil
-
Development of fully biodegradable cash withdrawals
More than 320 thousand hours on Human Rights
Continuous improvement in Health and Safety of human capital
-
Drastic reduction in fatalities
-
Quarterly committees and implementation of Best Practices
-
More than 770 thousand hours of training in Occupational HOecacluthpational Health
-
Global Road Safety Campaign in 2021
Training for employees. 33% increase during exercise
Prosegur Corporate University multiplies its hours by five
Mandattorry ttrraiiniing pllan iin Susttaiinabiilliitty iin 2021
Gender Equality
aLuanucnhchinin20220121ofotfhtehe#e#mempopwoewrerdewdowmomenenprporgorgarmam
100% de women with corpoarte reponsabiliteis and other levels of the organization obtained highly remarkable evlautaions
Clean and accesssible Energy
100% of Electric energy consumption in Spain comes from renewable sources
Green Energy Plan included in our Strategic Plan 21-23
Solid progress in Talent Management and Parity
Continued increase in the percentage of women on the workforce
New Talent Management mode
Final Remarks
Balance Sheet & Cash flow
-
Exemplary behaviour of the entire organization during the pandemic
-
Strong resistance in all businesses
-
Estimates for recovery by the second half of the year, as macro conditions improve
-
Strong penetration of new products in all business lines
-
Margin improvement in Security
-
New Products grow well above the market, suplemented by M&A
-
Covid-Free solutions drive the change towards the Integrated Security model and Safety Services
-
MPA quadruples 2019 sales, despite pandemic limitations
-
The model of alliances with strategic partners is an alternative to explore
-
We expect strong growth once the situation returns to normal
-
Quantitative results provided by the digital transformation are very satisfactory
-
DT and Innovation, key axes of the future growth plan in all businesses
-
Investments suspended during the pandemic are reactivated
-
Ambitious goal of gradual improvement of DSO across all businesses
-
Focus on cash generation and reduction of customer credit risk
-
Maintenance of financial discipline and moderate leverage level
-
Maximum commitment with tangible results
-
Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of the strategic plan 21-23
-
Improvement in all the indicators evaluated by the proxies
