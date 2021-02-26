Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : FY 2020 Results Presentation

Log in
FY 2020 Results Presentation

Investor Relations Department

26 / February / 2021

COVID19 - EFFECTS AND RESPONSE

GROUP

CASH

SECURITY

ALARMS

  • Excellent management of the crisis

  • Priority on employees safety. Promoting teleworking and "Safe Work" environments

  • Maintained full provision of all contracted services in all geographies

  • Strong cash generation and high liquidity level throughout the period

  • Maintaining organic growth despite lower volume transported

  • Services most affected in mature countries

  • Sustained activity in Ibero-America with extraordinary services to help government aid programs

  • Fast recover capability when situation normalizes

  • Strong growth of Integrated Security Solutions, Safety and Covid-Free services

  • Constant improvement of profitability

  • Volumes impacted by reduction of client's economic activity in all geographies

  • Profitability affected in Latin America by regulatory restrictions on cost adjustments

  • Movistar Prosegur Alarmas multiplies by 4 the historical growth rate in Spain

  • Temporary negative impact of the pandemic in new additions, due to the confinements

  • Market demand and growth potential remain untouched, and the recovery in activity is very rapid as restrictions are lifted

2

RELEVANT INDICATORS OF THE PERIOD

REVENUES

PROFITABILITY

CASHFLOW

DEBT

LIQUIDITY &

  • Total revenues 3,463 million

  • Positive organic growth, despite the strong reduction of economic activity

  • Growth in Euros penalized by translational currency effect and divestments (France & Spain)

  • Recurrent EBITA of 287 million

  • Continued structural margin improvement in Security, driven by New Products

  • improvement of EBITDA pre-SAC in Alarms

  • Successful working capital management, supported by Digital Transformation

  • Excellent over 80% EBITDA to cash conversion ratio

  • Capex reduction of more than 30%

  • Constant optimization in collections management and credit risk

  • Excellent liquidity maturity profiles

  • Moderate leverage level

    and

    debt

  • BBB Outlook Stable rating by S&P

  • Dividend reinvestment program

33

Modernization of CRM, ERP, HR, Billing and Operations

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Gearing towards a new "Prosegur Operating Model"

  • Operational Efficiency

  • Less technology and cybersecurity risk

  • Better Cashflow management

Processes

Backoffice improve scalability

operations

agility,

Cybersecurity

redesignefficiency

Alignment with NIST standards

Systems

Cloud architectures, APIification, Data governance

REVENUES

FX(1)

FY 2019

Org

Inorg

FY 2020

  • Positive organic growth despite the harsh effects of the pandemic

  • Revenue's deterioration in Euros caused by a negative translational currency effect and divestments

  • Reduction mainly in volumes, without affecting price transfers, carried out normally

  • Reported EBITA of 258 million includes Cash restructuring costs and grants received

Consolidated Results

(€ millions)

SalesEBITDA-23.8%

Depreciation

EBITA-28.1%

Amortization of intangibles and impairments

EBIT-31.8%

Financial result

Profit before tax-34.8%

Tax

Net Profit-56.7%

Minority Interest

Consolidated Net Profit-48.4%

Tax rate

Margin

Margin

Margin

Margin

FY 2019

FY 2020 (2)

4,198

3,463

536

12.8%

(178)

358

409(3)

11.8%

(151)

258

8.5%

(28)

330

7.9% (66)

265

6.3%

(105)

39.5%

160

46

114

7.4%

(32)

225

6.5% (53)

173

5.0%

(103)

59.9%

69

11

59

% Variation

-17.5%

  • (1) Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29

  • (2) Excluding extraordinary results in the period, mainly resulting from the exchange of participations between Prosegur and Telefónica,

France Security and partial impairment of Australia

(3) Reported EBITDA is minored by €29mm of Cash efficiency programs and improved in €34mm of perceived Covid19 subsidies

5

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

By Business Line and Region

Sales by Business

  • % Local Currency Growth(1)

    • Cash maintains positive growth in local currency, despite the fall in volumes in developed countries by Covid

      Ibero-America

      Cash

      Security(2)Alarms

    • Security reflects the strong impact of Covid in the USA, the deconsolidation of France and the negative effect of the main LatAm currencies

    • Alarms reduces due to the commercial stoppage during the confinements and the accounting deconsolidation of the connections Spain

    Sales by Region

  • % € Growth

  • Geographically, the greatest reduction occurs in Europe, penalized by the strong impact of the third Covid wave and the exit of Security France

  • Ibero-America grows 6.2% in local currency. The result in euros is eroded, fundamentally, by negative FX

  • Slight volume loss in RoW, mainly due to the deterioration suffered in the USA by Covid and the weak situation in Australia

Amounts in € Millions of Euros - (1) Includes organic and acquisition growth - (2) Excludes CyberSecurity sales and France Security in 2020 - (3) Excludes France Security in 2020

FY 2019

FY 2020

RoW

6

FY 2020

FY 2019

287

FY 2020

FY 2019

  • % Recurrent EBITA growth

  • % Reported EBITA growth

Recurrent EBITA MarginCASH efficiency plansReported EBITA

Recurrent EBITA

% Cashflow/EBITDA (1)Operating Cashflow

Recurrent EBITA margin higher than 8%

Conversion ratio of EBITDA into cash higher than 80% as a consequence of the remarkable efficiency in collections and cost containment measures

Amounts in millions of Euros

(1) Normalizing the impact of IAS16. Includes CASH efficiency plans and Covid19 subsidies

7

Results by business lines

  • CASH

  • SECURITY

  • ALARMS

PROSEGUR CASH

REVENUES

FX(1)

NEW PRODUCTS

FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020

16.2%

PROFITABLITY

Reported EBITA

323

(2)

Recurrent EBITA Margin

Efficiency Plans

FY 2019

OrgInorg

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2020

  • Flat organic growth, despite the confinements and closures during the third wave in Europe and the termination of extraordinary services in Latin America

  • Positive inorganic growth due to entry into Ecuador and M&A in Brazil and Colombia

  • Strong translational effect of currencies in both Argentina and Brazil

  • New Products increase to reach 18.8% of total sales

  • Penetration of new solutions increased in almost all countries in our portfolio in FY 2020

  • Investment in Digital Transformation reinforced to reduce risks and face future challenges in a better position

  • Recurring EBITA (excluding efficiency plans) of 214 million

  • EBITA margin affected by:

    • Lower volumes and amounts transported. More visible in Europe and APAC

    • Translational impact of the currency devaluation

Amounts in € Millions - (1) Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29 - (2) Reported EBITA of €185 mm. includes efficiency plans

9

PROSEGUR SECURITY

REVENUES (2)

FX(1)

NEW PRODUCTS

34%

FY 2019

OrgInorg

FY 2020

FY 2016

PROFITABILITY (3)

71

EBITA MarginEBITA

(4)

68

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

28%

FY 2020

3.4%

3.9%

FY 2019

FY 2020

  • Higher volumes in Traditional Guarding (Spain, Portugal and Argentina) and increase in Technology (Brazil and Spain)

  • Sales negatively affected by the reduction of airport activity in the USA and large events

  • Inorganic decrease due to departure from France

  • Increase in Integrated Security Solutions up to 34% of sales

  • "COVID Free" solutions reach more than 5% of the total New Products in barely 8 months

  • Strong increase in technological innovation products induced by Digital Transformation

  • Excellent profitability improvement driven by: New products Exit of unprofitable customers

    "Job Keeping" Programs in the US

  • Focus on optimizing traditional guarding clients towards new security models

Amounts in € Millions - (1)Includes Currency Effect and IAS 21&29 - (2)Excludes Cybersecurity & Security France 2020 - (3) Excludes Overhead Costs, Cybersecurity & Security France 2020 - (4)EBITA Margin of 3.6% excluding surplus subsidies in US of €6mm

INSTALLED BASE

2017

604

424

499

353

2016

2018

2019

2020

  • Total Contract Base reaches 604,000 connections due to MPA growth

  • Ex-Spain growth affected by commercial activity limitations imposed by quarantines

  • Movistar Prosegur Alarmas grows by more than 43,000 new clients in just 6 months

REVENUES

FX(1)

FY 2019

OrgInorg

FY 2020

  • Excellent organic growth close to 16% despite the persistence of the commercial stoppage in various geographies

  • Volume reduction mainly explained by deconsolidation of Spain and negative FX in Latin America

39

2016

  • ARPU decreases slightly to € 31.4, once Spain is deconsolidated, affected by the COVID crisis and the adverse currency effect

  • MPA maintains ARPU at € 39

  • Churn improvement in the quarter, as activity in small business and unbanked residential clients recovers

Amounts in € Millions - Installed Base in thousands of connections- ARPU in € per month - (1)Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29

ARPU

2017

2018

2019

2020

Profitability & Cash flow Generation

  • EBITDA pre-SAC of the alarm business has been progressing continuously for 5 years

  • With the deconsolidation of Spain it suffers a slight deterioration due to lower density and higher operating cost in Ibero-America, but maintaining the same incremental trend of previous years

  • EBITDA pre-SAC tends to increase as the installed base grows (operating synergies)

  • Operating Cash flow generation presents an upward trend

  • During the 2016-2020 period, cash generated has grown at a compound annual rate (CAGR) close to 10%

  • In the years with less growth intensity in connections, the net cash result has been positive

x

Installed baseEBITDA-PreSAC

(margin)

MPA Operating CashflowPSG Operating CashflowSAC Prosegur

SAC MPA

Amounts in € Millions - Installed Base in thousands of connections

EBITDA Pre-SAC Evolution

2016

2017

2018

2019

FY 2020

Opertating CashFlow Evolution

100

FY 2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

Financial Information

  • Consolidated Cash Flow

  • Foreign currency active management Policy

  • Financial Position

  • Balance sheet

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW

3M

6M

9M

FY

Excellent cash generation despite adverse FX and the health crisis, thanks to:

  • Focus on continuous optimization of working capital

  • Active foreign currency management

  • Capex containment and dividend reinvestment programs

Capex

FY2019

Client Capex

FY2020

Infrastructure Capex

Dividend yield(3)

Dividend

3.1%

5.3%

FY2019

FY2020

Dividend in cashDividend in shares

Amounts in € millions

Operating Cash Flow

Cash flow from investing / financing

Total net cash flowInitial net financial debt

Net Financial Debt (2)

EBITDA

Acquisition of property, plant & equipmentPayments for acquisitions of subsidiaries

FY 2019

FY 2020(1)

536

409

(12)

(114) (48) (11)

(33)

(99)

47 (21)

351

302

(201) (146) (107) (79)

(138) (140) (56) (142)

(533)

(475)

(182)

(173)

(425)

(649)

(182) (43)

(173) (67)

(649)

(889)

Provisions and other non-cash items

Tax on profit

Changes in working capital Interests payments

Dividend payments

Treasury stock & Others

Net increase / (decrease) in cash Exchange rate

(1) Excluding extraordinary results of the exercise, mainly resulting from the exchange of participations between Prosegur and Telefónica, Security France and partial impairment in Australia

  • (2) Excludes IAS 16 related debt

  • (3) DPS / average daily stock price

FOREING CURRENCY ACTIVE MANAGEMENT POLICY

Centralized Treasury Policy

Concentration at parent company of all the surplus cash from all regions

Establishing a level of operational funds by geography

Adapting the ratio of funds repatriation to the casuistry of each country

Prosegur has extensive experience in currency management, which has historically been translated into cash efficiencies and cost structure

Currency fluctuation is addressed proactively, with different levers adapted to the reality of each geography

Natural Hedging

Local debt structuring M&A financing

Cover local operational and financial needs

Dividend Management

In-depth preliminary analysis of fiscal and exchange rate impacts

Regulatory modifications

Extensive external advice on currency evolution

FINANCIAL POSITION

BBB stable

  • Significant reduction in net financial debt in the quarter, mainly derived from strong cash generation, meritorious working capital management, capex containment and dividend reinvestment plans

  • Confirmation by S&P of BBB stable Outlook rating (October 2020)

  • Average cost of corporate debt: reduction of 24 basis points compared to the same period of fiscal year 2019 (1.12% vs. 1.36%)

Net Debt to EBITDA ratio

3M

6M

9M

12M

3M

2019

Buyback program impact on leverage level

6M

2020

9M

12M

Average cost of debt

Deferred paymentsNet Financial DebtIAS 16 Debt

  • (1) Treasury stock of Prosegur and Prosegur Cash at closing market price of the period

    Treasury stock (1)

  • (2) Includes IAS 16 debt and excludes extraordinary effects in EBITDA and Security France

  • Capital reduction through own shares cancellation

  • Comfortable level of liquidity and firepower

  • Excellent long-term debt maturity profile, exceeding 80% of total debt

  • Syndicated facility: maturity extension until 2026

  • Security France. Effective sale October 2020

DEBT Main maturities vs. LIQUIDITY

795

1,897

1,457

730

314

58

Short term maturities

2022

2023

2026

Main Maturities 2020-26

(1) Liquidity: Cash and cah equivalents plus undrown available lines

In € Millions

Liquidity (1)

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets and real estate investments

Current assets

Intangible assets

OthersInventory

Customer and other receivables

Cash and equivalents and other financial assets

TOTAL ASSETS

Net equity

Retained earnings and other reserves

Non-current liabilities

Share capital

Treasury shares

Minority interest

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities

Current liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities

Trade payables and other current liabilities

TOTAL NET EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

FY 2019

FY 2020

1,990

881 984 125

1,986

65 1,071 850

2,169

724 886 558

1,745

47 781 917

3,976

3,914

898

36 (108)

898 72

1,751

1,452 299

1,327

302 1.025

718

33 (15) 677 23

1,924

1,649 274

1,272

353 919

3,976

3,914

ESG Commitment

Commitment to Institutions

ESG ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2020

  • Prosegur supports the United Nations Global Compact

    • 100% ellecttrriic armoured ttruck iin Germany

  • Channelllsinogcisaol caicatlioancttihornotuhgrhouthgeh PthReOPSREOGSUERGUFORUNDATION (FwOwUwN.fDunAdTaIOcioNn(pwrowswe.gfunr.dcaocmio)nprosegur.com)

  • Adherence to TCP (The Climate Pledge)

    Management's Commitment to Sustainability

  • Prosegur as one of the 100 companies with the best corporate governance in Spain

  • New Susttaiinabiilliitty Commiittttee att Seniiorr Managementt llevell

  • Senior Management Compensation linked to ESG performance

    Fighting the Climate Change

  • Accountancy and control of consumptions, and therefore, of our CO2 emsissions

S1u0%finareliduacdtieosn riendCuOci2r yemcoismspioens ar CO2 antes del 2030.

Commitment to sustainability in all areas

  • Deactivation of 400 inefficient armored units

  • New travel model that will allow to continue reducing scope 3 emissions

  • Paper reduction during Plan 21-23 of 40%

Focus on reducing emissions

  • Fleet with more than 1,500 hybrid and electric vehicles

  • Installation of solar panels in Brazil

  • Development of fully biodegradable cash withdrawals

More than 320 thousand hours on Human Rights

Continuous improvement in Health and Safety of human capital

  • Drastic reduction in fatalities

  • Quarterly committees and implementation of Best Practices

  • More than 770 thousand hours of training in Occupational HOecacluthpational Health

  • Global Road Safety Campaign in 2021

Training for employees. 33% increase during exercise

Prosegur Corporate University multiplies its hours by five

Mandattorry ttrraiiniing pllan iin Susttaiinabiilliitty iin 2021

Gender Equality

aLuanucnhchinin20220121ofotfhtehe#e#mempopwoewrerdewdowmomenenprporgorgarmam

100% de women with corpoarte reponsabiliteis and other levels of the organization obtained highly remarkable evlautaions

Clean and accesssible Energy

100% of Electric energy consumption in Spain comes from renewable sources

Green Energy Plan included in our Strategic Plan 21-23

Solid progress in Talent Management and Parity

Continued increase in the percentage of women on the workforce

New Talent Management mode

Final Remarks

FINAL REMARKS

New Products

Alarms

Digital Transformation

Balance Sheet & Cash flow

ESG

  • Exemplary behaviour of the entire organization during the pandemic

  • Strong resistance in all businesses

  • Estimates for recovery by the second half of the year, as macro conditions improve

  • Strong penetration of new products in all business lines

  • Margin improvement in Security

  • New Products grow well above the market, suplemented by M&A

  • Covid-Free solutions drive the change towards the Integrated Security model and Safety Services

  • MPA quadruples 2019 sales, despite pandemic limitations

  • The model of alliances with strategic partners is an alternative to explore

  • We expect strong growth once the situation returns to normal

  • Quantitative results provided by the digital transformation are very satisfactory

  • DT and Innovation, key axes of the future growth plan in all businesses

  • Investments suspended during the pandemic are reactivated

  • Ambitious goal of gradual improvement of DSO across all businesses

  • Focus on cash generation and reduction of customer credit risk

  • Maintenance of financial discipline and moderate leverage level

  • Maximum commitment with tangible results

  • Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of the strategic plan 21-23

  • Improvement in all the indicators evaluated by the proxies

Q&A

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared exclusively by Prosegur for use as part of this presentation.

The information contained in this document is provided by Prosegur solely for information purposes, in order to assist parties that may be interested in undertaking a preliminary analysis of it; the information it contains is limited and may be subject to additions or amendments without prior notice.

This document may contain projections or estimates concerning the future performance and results of

Prosegur's business.

These estimates derive from expectations and opinions of Prosegur and, therefore, are subject to and qualified by risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that may result in actual results differingsignificantly from forecasts or estimates. Prosegur assumes no liability nor obligation to update or review its estimates, forecasts, opinions or expectations.

The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited; therefore, the recipients of this document or anybody accessing a copy of it must be warned of said restrictions and comply with them.

This document has been provided for informative purposes only and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as an offer to sell, exchange or acquire or a request for proposal to purchase any shares in Prosegur.

Any decision to purchase or invest in shares must be taken based on the information contained in the brochures filled out by Prosegur from

Antonio de Cárcer

Cristina Casado

Director of Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Tel: +34 91 589 83 29

Tel: +34 91 589 83 47

antonio.decarcer@prosegur.com

cristina.casado@prosegur.com

Disclaimer

Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad SA published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:18:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 555 M 4 315 M 4 315 M
Net income 2020 67,9 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net Debt 2020 993 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 1 324 M 1 619 M 1 607 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 153 363
Free-Float 26,0%
