Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : FY 2020 Results Presentation

 Priority on employees safety. Promoting teleworking and "Safe Work" environments

 Maintained full provision of all contracted services in all geographies

 Strong cash generation and high liquidity level throughout the period

 Maintaining organic growth despite lower volume transported

 Services most affected in mature countries

 Sustained activity in Ibero-America with extraordinary services to help government aid programs

 Fast recover capability when situation normalizes

 Strong growth of Integrated Security Solutions, Safety and Covid-Free services

 Constant improvement of profitability

 Volumes impacted by reduction of client's economic activity in all geographies

 Profitability affected in Latin America by regulatory restrictions on cost adjustments

 Movistar Prosegur Alarmas multiplies by 4 the historical growth rate in Spain

 Temporary negative impact of the pandemic in new additions, due to the confinements

 Market demand and growth potential remain untouched, and the recovery in activity is very rapid as restrictions are lifted 2 RELEVANT INDICATORS OF THE PERIOD REVENUES PROFITABILITY CASHFLOW DEBT LIQUIDITY &  Total revenues 3,463 million

 Positive organic growth, despite the strong reduction of economic activity

 Growth in Euros penalized by translational currency effect and divestments (France & Spain)  Recurrent EBITA of 287 million

 Continued structural margin improvement in Security, driven by New Products

 improvement of EBITDA pre-SAC in Alarms  Successful working capital management, supported by Digital Transformation

 Excellent over 80% EBITDA to cash conversion ratio

 Capex reduction of more than 30%

 Constant optimization in collections management and credit risk  Excellent liquidity maturity profiles

 Moderate leverage level and debt

 BBB Outlook Stable rating by S&P

 Dividend reinvestment program 33  Modernization of CRM, ERP, HR, Billing and Operations DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Gearing towards a new "Prosegur Operating Model"  Operational Efficiency

 Less technology and cybersecurity risk

 Better Cashflow management Processes  Backoffice improve scalability operations agility, Cybersecurity redesignefficiency  Alignment with NIST standards Systems  Cloud architectures, APIification, Data governance REVENUES FX(1) FY 2019 Org Inorg FY 2020  Positive organic growth despite the harsh effects of the pandemic

 Revenue's deterioration in Euros caused by a negative translational currency effect and divestments

 Reduction mainly in volumes, without affecting price transfers, carried out normally

 Reported EBITA of 258 million includes Cash restructuring costs and grants received Consolidated Results (€ millions) SalesEBITDA-23.8% Depreciation EBITA-28.1% Amortization of intangibles and impairments EBIT-31.8% Financial result Profit before tax-34.8% Tax Net Profit-56.7% Minority Interest Consolidated Net Profit-48.4% Tax rate Margin Margin Margin Margin FY 2019 FY 2020 (2) 4,198 3,463 536 12.8% (178) 358 409(3) 11.8% (151) 258 8.5% (28) 330 7.9% (66) 265 6.3% (105) 39.5% 160 46 114 7.4% (32) 225 6.5% (53) 173 5.0% (103) 59.9% 69 11 59 % Variation -17.5% (1) Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29

(2) Excluding extraordinary results in the period, mainly resulting from the exchange of participations between Prosegur and Telefónica, France Security and partial impairment of Australia (3) Reported EBITDA is minored by €29mm of Cash efficiency programs and improved in €34mm of perceived Covid19 subsidies 5 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES By Business Line and Region Sales by Business % Local Currency Growth(1)  Cash maintains positive growth in local currency, despite the fall in volumes in developed countries by Covid Ibero-America Cash Security(2)Alarms  Security reflects the strong impact of Covid in the USA, the deconsolidation of France and the negative effect of the main LatAm currencies  Alarms reduces due to the commercial stoppage during the confinements and the accounting deconsolidation of the connections Spain Sales by Region

% € Growth  Geographically, the greatest reduction occurs in Europe, penalized by the strong impact of the third Covid wave and the exit of Security France

 Ibero-America grows 6.2% in local currency. The result in euros is eroded, fundamentally, by negative FX

 Slight volume loss in RoW, mainly due to the deterioration suffered in the USA by Covid and the weak situation in Australia Amounts in € Millions of Euros - (1) Includes organic and acquisition growth - (2) Excludes CyberSecurity sales and France Security in 2020 - (3) Excludes France Security in 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 RoW 6 FY 2020 FY 2019 287 FY 2020 FY 2019 % Recurrent EBITA growth

% Reported EBITA growth Recurrent EBITA MarginCASH efficiency plansReported EBITA Recurrent EBITA % Cashflow/EBITDA (1)Operating Cashflow  Recurrent EBITA margin higher than 8%  Conversion ratio of EBITDA into cash higher than 80% as a consequence of the remarkable efficiency in collections and cost containment measures Amounts in millions of Euros (1) Normalizing the impact of IAS16. Includes CASH efficiency plans and Covid19 subsidies 7 Results by business lines • CASH

• SECURITY • ALARMS PROSEGUR CASH REVENUES FX(1) NEW PRODUCTS FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 16.2% PROFITABLITY Reported EBITA 323 (2) Recurrent EBITA Margin Efficiency Plans FY 2019 OrgInorg FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020  Flat organic growth, despite the confinements and closures during the third wave in Europe and the termination of extraordinary services in Latin America

 Positive inorganic growth due to entry into Ecuador and M&A in Brazil and Colombia

 Strong translational effect of currencies in both Argentina and Brazil  New Products increase to reach 18.8% of total sales

 Penetration of new solutions increased in almost all countries in our portfolio in FY 2020

 Investment in Digital Transformation reinforced to reduce risks and face future challenges in a better position  Recurring EBITA (excluding efficiency plans) of 214 million

 EBITA margin affected by:  Lower volumes and amounts transported. More visible in Europe and APAC  Translational impact of the currency devaluation

Amounts in € Millions - (1) Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29 - (2) Reported EBITA of €185 mm. includes efficiency plans 9 PROSEGUR SECURITY REVENUES (2) FX(1) NEW PRODUCTS 34% FY 2019 OrgInorg FY 2020 FY 2016 PROFITABILITY (3) 71 EBITA MarginEBITA (4) 68 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 28% FY 2020 3.4% 3.9% FY 2019 FY 2020  Higher volumes in Traditional Guarding (Spain, Portugal and Argentina) and increase in Technology (Brazil and Spain)

 Sales negatively affected by the reduction of airport activity in the USA and large events

 Inorganic decrease due to departure from France  Increase in Integrated Security Solutions up to 34% of sales

 "COVID Free" solutions reach more than 5% of the total New Products in barely 8 months

 Strong increase in technological innovation products induced by Digital Transformation  Excellent profitability improvement driven by:  New products  Exit of unprofitable customers  "Job Keeping" Programs in the US

 Focus on optimizing traditional guarding clients towards new security models Amounts in € Millions - (1)Includes Currency Effect and IAS 21&29 - (2)Excludes Cybersecurity & Security France 2020 - (3) Excludes Overhead Costs, Cybersecurity & Security France 2020 - (4)EBITA Margin of 3.6% excluding surplus subsidies in US of €6mm INSTALLED BASE 2017 604 424 499 353 2016 2018 2019 2020  Total Contract Base reaches 604,000 connections due to MPA growth

 Ex-Spain growth affected by commercial activity limitations imposed by quarantines

 Movistar Prosegur Alarmas grows by more than 43,000 new clients in just 6 months REVENUES FX(1) FY 2019 OrgInorg FY 2020  Excellent organic growth close to 16% despite the persistence of the commercial stoppage in various geographies

 Volume reduction mainly explained by deconsolidation of Spain and negative FX in Latin America 39 2016  ARPU decreases slightly to € 31.4, once Spain is deconsolidated, affected by the COVID crisis and the adverse currency effect

 MPA maintains ARPU at € 39

 Churn improvement in the quarter, as activity in small business and unbanked residential clients recovers Amounts in € Millions - Installed Base in thousands of connections- ARPU in € per month - (1)Includes exchange rate effect and IAS 21&29 ARPU 2017 2018 2019 2020 Profitability & Cash flow Generation  EBITDA pre-SAC of the alarm business has been progressing continuously for 5 years

 With the deconsolidation of Spain it suffers a slight deterioration due to lower density and higher operating cost in Ibero-America, but maintaining the same incremental trend of previous years

 EBITDA pre-SAC tends to increase as the installed base grows (operating synergies)

 Operating Cash flow generation presents an upward trend

 During the 2016-2020 period, cash generated has grown at a compound annual rate (CAGR) close to 10%

 In the years with less growth intensity in connections, the net cash result has been positive x Installed baseEBITDA-PreSAC (margin) MPA Operating CashflowPSG Operating CashflowSAC Prosegur SAC MPA Amounts in € Millions - Installed Base in thousands of connections EBITDA Pre-SAC Evolution 2016 2017 2018 2019 FY 2020 Opertating CashFlow Evolution 100 FY 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 Financial Information • Consolidated Cash Flow

• Foreign currency active management Policy • Financial Position

• Balance sheet CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW 3M 6M 9M FY  Excellent cash generation despite adverse FX and the health crisis, thanks to:  Focus on continuous optimization of working capital

 Active foreign currency management

 Capex containment and dividend reinvestment programs Capex FY2019 Client Capex FY2020 Infrastructure Capex Dividend yield(3) Dividend 3.1% 5.3% FY2019 FY2020 Dividend in cashDividend in shares Amounts in € millions Operating Cash Flow Cash flow from investing / financing Total net cash flowInitial net financial debt Net Financial Debt (2) EBITDA Acquisition of property, plant & equipmentPayments for acquisitions of subsidiaries FY 2019 FY 2020(1) 536 409 (12) (114) (48) (11) (33) (99) 47 (21) 351 302 (201) (146) (107) (79) (138) (140) (56) (142) (533) (475) (182) (173) (425) (649) (182) (43) (173) (67) (649) (889) Provisions and other non-cash items Tax on profit Changes in working capital Interests payments Dividend payments Treasury stock & Others Net increase / (decrease) in cash Exchange rate (1) Excluding extraordinary results of the exercise, mainly resulting from the exchange of participations between Prosegur and Telefónica, Security France and partial impairment in Australia (2) Excludes IAS 16 related debt

(3) DPS / average daily stock price FOREING CURRENCY ACTIVE MANAGEMENT POLICY Centralized Treasury Policy  Concentration at parent company of all the surplus cash from all regions  Establishing a level of operational funds by geography  Adapting the ratio of funds repatriation to the casuistry of each country  Prosegur has extensive experience in currency management, which has historically been translated into cash efficiencies and cost structure  Currency fluctuation is addressed proactively, with different levers adapted to the reality of each geography Natural Hedging  Local debt structuring  M&A financing  Cover local operational and financial needs Dividend Management  In-depth preliminary analysis of fiscal and exchange rate impacts  Regulatory modifications  Extensive external advice on currency evolution FINANCIAL POSITION BBB stable  Significant reduction in net financial debt in the quarter, mainly derived from strong cash generation, meritorious working capital management, capex containment and dividend reinvestment plans

 Confirmation by S&P of BBB stable Outlook rating (October 2020)

 Average cost of corporate debt: reduction of 24 basis points compared to the same period of fiscal year 2019 (1.12% vs. 1.36%) Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 3M 6M 9M 12M 3M 2019 Buyback program impact on leverage level 6M 2020 9M 12M Average cost of debt Deferred paymentsNet Financial DebtIAS 16 Debt (1) Treasury stock of Prosegur and Prosegur Cash at closing market price of the period Treasury stock (1)

(2) Includes IAS 16 debt and excludes extraordinary effects in EBITDA and Security France  Capital reduction through own shares cancellation

 Comfortable level of liquidity and firepower

 Excellent long-term debt maturity profile, exceeding 80% of total debt

 Syndicated facility: maturity extension until 2026

 Security France. Effective sale October 2020 DEBT Main maturities vs. LIQUIDITY 795 1,897 1,457 730 314 58 Short term maturities 2022 2023 2026 Main Maturities 2020-26 (1) Liquidity: Cash and cah equivalents plus undrown available lines In € Millions Liquidity (1) Non-current assets Tangible fixed assets and real estate investments Current assets Intangible assets OthersInventory Customer and other receivables Cash and equivalents and other financial assets TOTAL ASSETS Net equity Retained earnings and other reserves Non-current liabilities Share capital Treasury shares Minority interest Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities Current liabilities Other non-current liabilities Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities Trade payables and other current liabilities TOTAL NET EQUITY AND LIABILITIES FY 2019 FY 2020 1,990 881 984 125 1,986 65 1,071 850 2,169 724 886 558 1,745 47 781 917 3,976 3,914 898 36 (108) 898 72 1,751 1,452 299 1,327 302 1.025 718 33 (15) 677 23 1,924 1,649 274 1,272 353 919 3,976 3,914 ESG Commitment Commitment to Institutions ESG ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2020  Prosegur supports the United Nations Global Compact  100% ellecttrriic armoured ttruck iin Germany

 Channelllsinogcisaol caicatlioancttihornotuhgrhouthgeh PthReOPSREOGSUERGUFORUNDATION (FwOwUwN.fDunAdTaIOcioNn(pwrowswe.gfunr.dcaocmio)nprosegur.com)

 Adherence to TCP (The Climate Pledge) Management's Commitment to Sustainability

 Prosegur as one of the 100 companies with the best corporate governance in Spain

 New Susttaiinabiilliitty Commiittttee att Seniiorr Managementt llevell

 Senior Management Compensation linked to ESG performance Fighting the Climate Change

 Accountancy and control of consumptions, and therefore, of our CO2 emsissions S1u0%finareliduacdtieosn riendCuOci2r yemcoismspioens ar CO2 antes del 2030. Commitment to sustainability in all areas  Deactivation of 400 inefficient armored units

 New travel model that will allow to continue reducing scope 3 emissions

 Paper reduction during Plan 21-23 of 40% Focus on reducing emissions  Fleet with more than 1,500 hybrid and electric vehicles

 Installation of solar panels in Brazil

 Development of fully biodegradable cash withdrawals  More than 320 thousand hours on Human Rights Continuous improvement in Health and Safety of human capital  Drastic reduction in fatalities

 Quarterly committees and implementation of Best Practices

 More than 770 thousand hours of training in Occupational HOecacluthpational Health

 Global Road Safety Campaign in 2021 Training for employees. 33% increase during exercise Prosegur Corporate University multiplies its hours by five Mandattorry ttrraiiniing pllan iin Susttaiinabiilliitty iin 2021 Gender Equality aLuanucnhchinin20220121ofotfhtehe#e#mempopwoewrerdewdowmomenenprporgorgarmam 100% de women with corpoarte reponsabiliteis and other levels of the organization obtained highly remarkable evlautaions Clean and accesssible Energy 100% of Electric energy consumption in Spain comes from renewable sources Green Energy Plan included in our Strategic Plan 21-23 Solid progress in Talent Management and Parity  Continued increase in the percentage of women on the workforce  New Talent Management mode Final Remarks FINAL REMARKS New Products Alarms Digital Transformation Balance Sheet & Cash flow ESG  Exemplary behaviour of the entire organization during the pandemic

 Strong resistance in all businesses

 Estimates for recovery by the second half of the year, as macro conditions improve  Strong penetration of new products in all business lines

 Margin improvement in Security

 New Products grow well above the market, suplemented by M&A

 Covid-Free solutions drive the change towards the Integrated Security model and Safety Services  MPA quadruples 2019 sales, despite pandemic limitations

 The model of alliances with strategic partners is an alternative to explore

 We expect strong growth once the situation returns to normal  Quantitative results provided by the digital transformation are very satisfactory

 DT and Innovation, key axes of the future growth plan in all businesses

 Investments suspended during the pandemic are reactivated  Ambitious goal of gradual improvement of DSO across all businesses

 Focus on cash generation and reduction of customer credit risk

 Maintenance of financial discipline and moderate leverage level  Maximum commitment with tangible results

 Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of the strategic plan 21-23

