PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.

(PSG)
Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : Regular reporting on Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.'s share buy-back programme

10/01/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

September 23, 2020

Regular reporting on Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.'s share buy-back

programme

In relation to the share buy-back programme announced by relevant fact dated on June 4, 2019 (number of registry 278875), and in compliance with articles 2.2 and 2.3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A. (the "Company"), reports the following transactions completed under its current share buy-back programme from September 16 to September 22, 2020.

Treasury shares purchase summary (ISIN ES0175438003):

Total

Daily

Date of

Security

Transaction

Trading

number

weight

transaction

venue

of shares

average

acquired

(EUR)

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

35.000

2,18800

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

20.119

2,13605

A full breakdown of the individual trades during the period indicated made by JB Capital Markets, S.V, S.A., on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme is attached to this announcement.

Schedule of transactions carried out between September 16 and September 22,

2020

Total

Daily

number

Date of

Trading

weight

Security

Transaction

of

Broker

transaction

venue

shares

average

(EUR)

acquired

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

5.000

2,20800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

1.729

2,19400

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

797

2,19400

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

444

2,19400

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

616

2,19400

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

1.414

2,19400

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

657

2,19400

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

4.343

2,19400

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

281

2,18000

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

21/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

19.719

2,18000

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

3

2,14800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

- 2 -

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

17

2,14800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

5

2,14800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

24

2,14800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

2

2,14800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

12

2,14800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

24

2,14800

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

4.913

2,13600

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

7.094

2,13600

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

22/09/2020

PSG

C

XMAD

8.025

2,13600

JB Capital

Markets, S.V.

S.A.U

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:44:03 UTC
