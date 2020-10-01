Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : Regular reporting on Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.'s share buy-back programme
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
September 23, 2020
Regular reporting on Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.'s share buy-back
programme
In relation to the share buy-back programme announced by relevant fact dated on June 4, 2019 (number of registry 278875), and in compliance with articles 2.2 and 2.3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A. (the "Company"), reports the following transactions completed under its current share buy-back programme from September 16 to September 22, 2020.
A full breakdown of the individual trades during the period indicated made by JB Capital Markets, S.V, S.A., on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme is attached to this announcement.
Schedule of transactions carried out between September 16 and September 22,
