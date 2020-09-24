Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : Report from the Board in relation to the re-election of directors.

REPORT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE

SEGURIDAD, S.A. ON THE PROPOSAL FOR THE RE-ELECTION OF

DIRECTORS INCLUDED UNDER ITEMS FIVE AND SIXON THE AGENDA

OF THE 2020 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Board of Directors of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. (the "Company" or "Prosegur"), with the support of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, issues this report with a view to justifying the proposal for the re-election of Company directors submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval under items five and six on the agenda.

Pursuant to article 529 decies of the Companies Law, all proposals for the nomination or re-election of directors must be accompanied in all cases by a justifying report from the Board of Directors, assessing the competence, experience and merits of the proposed candidate, and which is to be attached to the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting or of the Board meeting. In accordance with subarticle 4 of the abovementioned article, proposals for the nomination and re-election of independent directors correspond to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Furthermore, pursuant to subarticle 6 of the same article, where the director to be nominated or re-elected is not an independent director, the proposal must also be preceded by a report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

In this connection, pursuant to articles 17, 20.3 and 22 of the Prosegur Board Regulations, the powers of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee include proposing or reporting on proposals for the nomination, re-election or removal of independent and non-independent directors respectively, assessing, if appropriate, the quality of the proposed directors' work and their dedication to the office of director during the preceding term.

The proposal for the re-election of independent and non-independent directors of Prosegur submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting was made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which prepared this report for submission to the Board and presentation, collectively, to the shareholders for assessment (accordingly this report, which was also approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, also includes the proposals and reports by said Committee for the purposes of subarticles 4 and 6 of article 529 decies of the Companies Law).

Pursuant to article 22.1 of the Company's bylaws, the office of Company director has a term of three years.

By virtue thereof, the Board proposes to the Shareholders' Meeting: (i) the re-election of Mr. Eugenio Ruiz-Gálvez as other nonexecutive director, following a favorable report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and (ii) the re-election of Mr. Ángel Durández Adeva as independent director, at the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee; both of them for the three-year term envisaged in the bylaws.