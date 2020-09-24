Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. 0 09/24/2020 | 03:05am EDT Send by mail :

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A. TO THE 2020 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING With regard to the first item on the agenda:Approval of the Company's individual financial statements and management report and the consolidated financial statements and management report of the Company and its subsidiaries for 2019. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION ONE "To approve the individual financial statements and management report of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. and the consolidated financial statements and management report of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. and its subsidiaries, for the year ended December 31, 2019, drawn up by the Board of Directors on February 27, 2020." * * * With regard to the second item on the agenda:Approval of the distribution of 2019 income. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION TWO "To approve the distribution of the 2019 income of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. consisting of earnings of 81,874 thousand euros, as follows: the amount of 2,848 thousand euros is used for the provision of the voluntary reserves; the amount of 79,025.675 thousand euros is used for the payment of an ordinary interim dividend approved by virtue of the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted at its meeting held on December 19, 2019, which is ratified as required.

This ordinary interim dividend is paid in four payments at a rate of 0.0330 euros gross per share outstanding on each payment date, through the companies involved in Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U. (IBERCLEAR), in accordance with the calendar indicated below: First payment: on January 15, 2020 (maximum total amount to be

distributed: 19,756,418.95 euros).

distributed: 19,756,418.95 euros). Second payment: April 2020 (maximum total amount to be distributed: 19,756,418.95 euros).

Third payment: July 2020 (maximum total amount to be distributed: 19,756,418.95 euros).

Fourth payment: October 2020 (maximum total amount to be distributed: 19,756,418.95 euros). All withholdings required by regulations applicable at the time will be made on the gross amounts paid. Should the capital stock of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. and/or the number of shares into which it is divided be modified, the gross amount per share on each payment date will be adjusted accordingly. In any case, the maximum total amount to be distributed on each payment date must not exceed the aforementioned amounts (i.e., the maximum amount of 19,756,418.95 euros on each payment date)." * * * - 2 - With regard to the third item on the agenda: Approval of the statement of non- financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION THREE "To approve the statement of non-financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019." * * * - 3 - With regard to the fourth item on the agenda: Approval of the management of the Board of Directors during 2019. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION FOUR "To approve the management of the Board of Directors of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. during 2019." * * * - 4 - With regard to the fifth item on the agenda: Re-election of Eugenio Ruiz-Gálvez Priego as other nonexecutive director. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION FIVE "To re-elect Eugenio Ruiz-Gálvez Priego as other nonexecutive director of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A., following the report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a term of 3 years, as stipulated in the bylaws." * * * - 5 - With regard to the sixth item on the agenda:Re-election of Ángel Durández Adeva as independent director. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION SIX "To re-elect Ángel Durández Adeva as independent nonexecutive director of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A., at the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a term of 3 years, as stipulated in the bylaws." * * * - 6 - With regard to the seventh item on the agenda: Consultative vote on the annual report on directors' remuneration for 2019. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION SEVEN "To approve, on a consultative basis, the annual report on the remuneration of the directors of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. for 2019" * * * - 7 - With regard to the eighth item on the agenda: Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy RATIONALE FOR THE PROPOSED RESOLUTION (article 529.novodecies.2 of the Companies Law): The Board of Directors submits to the binding vote of the Shareholders' Meeting the Directors' Remuneration Policy of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A., which includes the general principles of the policy, how each remuneration element functions and the basic terms of the Chief Executive Officer's contract. It is accompanied by the corresponding report from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The remuneration policy seeks to ensure that the remuneration of Company directors is in line with their dedication and liability and consistent with the remuneration paid on the market at comparable national and international companies, taking into consideration the long-term interests of all shareholders. The Board of Directors will ensure that directors' remuneration is moderated in line with market demands and, if it deems appropriate, that a part thereof is linked to the Company's performance. The principles and bases of the directors' remuneration system of the Company are set out in articles 22.3 through article 22.5 of the Company's bylaws, which are available on the Company's website. In relation to nonexecutive directors, the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will adopt all measures at their disposal to ensure that the remuneration of nonexecutive directors is in keeping with the following guidelines: (i) remuneration in line with actual dedication, (ii) exclusion from welfare schemes financed by the Company in the event of removal, death or any other, and (iii) the amount of the remuneration must be calculated in such a way as to offer an incentive for their dedication, but without hindering their independent judgment. As regards executive directors, the fundamental criteria is to offer remuneration schemes which make it possible to attract, retain and motivate outstanding professionals, with a view to enabling the Company to achieve its strategic objectives within the increasingly competitive and internationalized context in which it pursues its activities. Consequently, the remuneration policy submitted for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting is based on the following principles and criteria: creation of long-term value for the Company, aligning the remuneration schemes with the strategic plan; - 8 - attraction, motivation and retention of the best professionals; responsible achievement of objectives, in accordance with the Company's risk management policy; transparency in the remuneration policy. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION EIGHT "To approve, on a binding basis, the directors' remuneration policy of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A." * * * - 9 - With regard to the ninth item on the agenda:Capital reduction by way of the redemption of 24,885,623 shares of treasury stock. Delegation of powers to execute it. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION NINE "To reduce the capital stock by way of the redemption of 24,885,623 shares of treasury stock, each with a par value of 0.06 euros, for a nominal amount of 1,493,137.38 euros, within the limits set in article 146 and concordant articles and in article 509 of the Corporate Enterprises Law. The capital reduction does not entail the repayment of contributions to shareholders, because the Company itself is the owner of the shares being redeemed, and will be carried out with a charge to unrestricted reserves, recording a provision to a reserve for redeemed capital equal to the nominal value of the redeemed shares, pursuant to article 335 c) of the Corporate Enterprises Law. Consequently, in accordance with the aforesaid article, creditors of the Company will not have the right of opposition referred to in article 334 of the Corporate Enterprises Law. Those present also resolve to delegate the necessary powers to the Board of Directors, with express powers of delegation, so that it may execute this resolution, being able to specify other points which are not expressly stipulated herein or are a consequence hereof, including the powers to reword the article of the bylaws that sets the capital stock, so that it reflects the capital figure and the number of shares resulting from the execution of the capital reduction." * * * - 10 - With regard to the tenth item on the agenda: Authorization for the acquisition of own shares, directly or through Companies belonging to the Group. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION TEN "1.- To authorise the derivative acquisition of shares in Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. by the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Corporations Act, in compliance with the requirements stipulated in applicable legislation at all times and in the following conditions: The shares may be acquired directly by the Company or indirectly via its subsidiaries, in the form of sale and purchase, exchange or any other legally valid transaction. The par value of the shares acquired, plus, where applicable, that of those already held, directly or indirectly, must not exceed the maximum legally allowed at any given time. The purchase price per share shall be, at least, the par value and, at most, the market value on the day of the purchase plus 10%. This authorisation is granted for a period of five years. It is expressly stated that this authorisation may be used in full or in part for the acquisition of treasury shares to be delivered or transferred to directors or employees of the Company or companies belonging to its group, either directly or as a result of their exercising option rights, all within the framework of remuneration systems linked to the market value of shares in Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A. 2.- By virtue of that which is contemplated in the final paragraph of section a) of Article 146.1 of the Spanish Corporations Act, it is permitted that shares acquired by the Company or its subsidiaries by way of this authorisation may be, in full or in part, transferred to employees or directors of the Company or its subsidiaries, either directly or as a result of exercising option rights held by them. 3.- Empower the Board of Directors with express powers to sub-delegate and in the broadest possible terms, to exercise this authorisation and to perform the rest of the provisions contained therein. 4.- Terminate, in the part unused, the authorisation granted in point seven of the agenda for the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 April 2016." - 11 - With regard to the eleventh item on the agenda:Authorization to the Board of Directors -with powers of substitution and for a maximum period of five years- to increase the share capital in accordance with article 297.1.b) of the Spanish Corporations Act by up to half of the total share capital on the date of the authorization. The Board shall have powers to exclude the right to preferential acquisition, power which is limited to 20% of the total share capital on the date of the authorization. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION ELEVEN "1.- To empower the Board of Directors, as broadly as may be necessary in law, so that, in accordance with article 297.1.b) of the Capital Companies Law, it may increase share capital on one or more occasions and at any time, within the period of five years from the date of this Shareholders' Meeting, up to the maximum amount equal to one-half of the Company's share capital at the date this resolution is adopted. 2.- Capital increases performed pursuant to this authorization will be carried out by issuing new shares (with or without a share premium) the consideration for which will be monetary contributions. With respect to each increase, it will fall to the Board of Directors to decide whether the new shares to be issued are common, preferred, redeemable, non-voting or any other type permitted by law. In addition, the Board of Directors may establish, in relation to any aspect not established in this resolution, the terms and conditions of the capital increase and the characteristics of the shares, and may freely offer the new shares not subscribed within the period or periods of exercise of the preemptive subscription right. The Board of Directors may also establish that, in the event of an incomplete subscription, the share capital will be increased only by the amount of subscriptions made and amend the articles of the bylaws on the share capital and number of shares. The shares issued out of this authorization may be used to cover the conversion of convertible shares issued or to be issued by the Company or companies in its Group. 3.- In connection with capital increases carried out under this authorization, to empower the Board of Directors to exclude, fully or partially, preemptive subscription rights in the terms established in article 506 of the Capital Companies Law, although this power is limited to capital increases carried out under this authorization and which form the subject matter of item eleventh on the agenda of this Shareholders' Meeting, up to the maximum amount, overall, of 20% of the Company's share capital at the date this resolution is approved. 4.- The Company will request, where appropriate, the admission to listing on regulated markets, multilateral trading facilities or other secondary markets, - 12 - organized or otherwise, official or non-official, domestic or foreign, of the shares issued pursuant to this authorization, empowering the Board of Directors to perform all the necessary steps and acts for the admission to listing vis-à-vis the competent authorities of the domestic or foreign securities markets. 5.- The Board of Directors is expressly authorized so that it may, in turn, delegate, pursuant to article 249.bis.l) of the Capital Companies Law, the powers delegated in this resolution. 6.- The authorization granted under item eighth on its agenda by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on April 27, 2016 is cancelled in the unused portion." * * * - 13 - With regard to the twelfth item on the agenda:Authorization to the Board of Directors with substitution powers, during the maximum term of five years, for issuing securities convertible into new shares in the Company and/or exchangeable for existing shares in the Company, and warrants (options to subscribe new shares in the Company and/or to acquire existing shares in the Company). Establishment of the criteria to determine the bases and modalities of the conversion and/or exchange and delegation to the Board of Directors of the powers to increase share capital by the necessary amount, as well as to exclude the right of preferential acquisition, although the latter powers it is limited to 20% of the total share capital on the date of the authorization. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION TWELVE "To authorize the Board of Directors, with express powers of delegation and pursuant to the general regime on debenture issues and pursuant to articles 286, 297 and 511 of the Capital Companies Law and article 319 of the Commercial Registry Regulations, to issue securities pursuant to the following conditions: 1.- Securities to be issued.- The securities envisaged in this authorization can be debentures, bonds, preference shares and any other securities, convertible into new shares in the Company and/or exchangeable for existing shares in the Company, as well as warrants (options to subscribe new shares in the Company and/or to acquire existing shares in the Company). 2.- Term of the authorization.- The securities subject to this authorization may be issued on one or more occasions and when necessary within the maximum period of five years following the date of adoption of this resolution. 3.- Maximum amount authorized.- The total maximum amount of the securities issue/s that are agreed pursuant to this authorization shall be up to €1,000 million or the equivalent amount in another currency. For the purposes of calculating the above limit, in the case of warrants, the sum of the premiums and exercise prices of the issues resolved upon under this authorization shall be taken into account, on the understanding that the total figure by which it is necessary to increase the share capital for the conversion or exchange of all of those securities may not exceed one-half of the share capital on the date of adoption of this resolution (such amount being reduced by that of any share capital increase carried out under Resolution 11). 4.- Scope of the authorization.- This authorization includes, as broadly as may be required by law, the power to establish the different terms and conditions of each issue, including, without limitation: its amount, always within the above- - 14 - mentioned overall quantitative limit, the place of issue (whether in Spain or abroad); the currency, Spanish or foreign, and where it is foreign currency its equivalent in euros; the denomination or form of the securities, be they bonds or debentures, including subordinated debentures, warrants (which may in turn may be settled by physical delivery of shares or, where applicable, by offsetting), or any other denomination or form permitted by law; the issue date/s dates; the number of securities and their par value which, in the case of bonds or convertible and/or exchangeable debentures, may not be less than the par value of the shares; in the case of warrants and other similar securities, the issue and/or premium price, the exercise price (which may be fixed or variable) and the procedure, time-period, and other terms and conditions applicable to the underlying shares or, where applicable, the exclusion of said right; the interest rate (fixed or variable), and the dates and procedures to pay the coupon; whether the issue is perpetual or subject to redemption and, in this latter case, the redemption period and the maturity date(s); the guarantees, the types of redemption, premiums and batches; the type of representation, such as securities or book entries; anti-dilution clauses; rules applicable to subscription; the ranking of securities and subordination clauses, where applicable; legislation applicable to the issue; the power to request the admission to trading, where applicable, of the securities issued in secondary markets, organized or unorganized, official or unofficial, Spanish or foreign, subject to the requirements established by applicable legislation in each case; and, in general, any other condition of issue, and, as the case may be, the appointment of the trustee of the syndicate of holders of securities and the approval of the basic rules that will govern legal relations between the Company and the syndicate of holders of the securities issued, in the event that it is necessary to create or it is decided to create said syndicate. 5.- Basis for and terms and conditions applicable to the conversion and/or exchange.- In the case of issues of convertible and/or exchangeable securities (including debentures or bonds), and in order to determine the basis for and the terms and conditions applicable to the conversion and/or exchange, it is resolved to establish the following criteria: The securities issued pursuant to this resolution shall be convertible into shares of the Company and/or exchangeable into shares of the Company, in accordance with a fixed or variable conversion and/or exchange ratio determined or to be determined, with the Board of Directors being authorized to decide whether they are convertible and/or exchangeable, as well as to determine whether they are mandatorily or voluntarily convertible and/or exchangeable, and if voluntarily, at the option of the holder thereof and/or of the Company, at the intervals and during the period established in the resolution providing for the issuance. - 15 - In the event that the issuance is convertible and exchangeable, the Board of Directors may also provide that the issuer reserves the right at any time to elect between conversion into new shares or the exchange thereof for outstanding shares of the Company, with the nature of the shares to be delivered being determined on the date of conversion or exchange, and may also elect to deliver a combination of newly-issued shares and existing shares of the Company and even to settle the difference in cash. For the purposes of the conversion and/or exchange, the securities shall be valued at their nominal amount (including, where applicable, outstanding interest accrued) and the shares at the fixed exchange rate established in the resolution by the Board of Directors adopted pursuant to this authorization, or at the variable exchange rate to be determined on the date or dates indicated in the Board resolution itself, in accordance with the market value of the Company shares on the date(s) or in the period(s) established in the resolution itself. If a fixed conversion and/or exchange ratio is established, the fixed ratio may not be lower than the arithmetic average of the closing prices of the Company's shares on the Spanish Continuous Market during a period to be determined by the Board of Directors not longer than three months or shorter than five calendar days prior to the date of adoption of the resolution approving the issue of the shares by the Board of Directors or the date of payment of the securities by the subscribers, with a premium or, as the case may be, a discount on the price per shares, although if a discount is established on the price per share, it may not exceed 25% of the value of the shares that is taken as a reference point in accordance with what is established above. If a variable conversion and/or exchange ratio is established, the price of the shares for the purposes of the conversion and/or exchange shall be the arithmetic average of the closing prices of the Company's shares on the Spanish Continous Market during a period to be determined by the Board of Directors, not longer than three months or shorter than five calendar days before the date of conversion and/or exchange, with a premium or, as the case may be, a discount on the price per share. The premium or discount may be different for each date of conversion and/or exchange of each issue (or, as the case may be, each tranche of an issue), although if a discount is established on the price per share, it may not exceed twenty-five percent of the value of the shares that is taken as a reference point in accordance with what is established above. The value of the shares for the purposes of the conversion of debentures into shares may not, under any circumstances, be less than the par value of the shares. Similarly, as provided for in article 415 of the Capital Companies - 16 - Law, debentures that are convertible into shares may not be issued, where their par value is less than that of the shares. 6.- Basis for and terms and conditions of the exercise of the warrants and other similar securities.- In the case of issues of warrants, to which the Capital Companies Law on convertible debentures is applicable by analogy, the Board of Directors is authorized to determine, on its broadest terms, the basis and terms and conditions applicable to the exercise of the warrants, the criteria applicable to the exercise of the subscription rights of newly issued shares of the Company or the acquisition of outstanding shares of the Company, derived from the securities of this nature issued pursuant to the delegation of powers granted. The criteria envisaged in section 5 above shall be applicable to these types of issues, with any necessary adjustments so that they comply with legal and financial provisions regulating such securities. 7.- Other delegable powers. - This authorization of the Board of Directors also includes, without limitation, the delegation to it of the following powers: The power so that the Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions of article 511 of the Capital Companies Law, with respect to such capital increases as may need to be carried out in relation to the convertible or exchangeable securities issued under this resolution, may, in turn, exclude, in whole or in part, the shareholders' preemptive subscription right, complying with the statutory requirements established for the purpose. This power is in any case limited to those capital increases that are carried out under this authorization and which form the subject matter of item eleventh on the agenda of this Shareholders' Meeting up to the maximum amount, overall, of 20% of the Company's share capital on the date of approval of this resolution. The power to increase the capital in the amount necessary to meet requests to convert and/or exercise the subscription right on newly issued shares. This power may only be exercised to the extent that the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors to meet the issue of convertible securities or warrants does not exceed the limit not used that is authorized from time to time by the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to the provisions of article 297.1.b) of the Capital Companies Law. This authorization to increase the share capital includes the authorization to issue and float, on one or more occasions, the shares representing such capital that are necessary to carry out the conversion and/or to exercise the right to subscribe for new shares, as well as the power to amend the articles of the Bylaws relating to the amount of the share capital and the number of shares and, if appropriate, to cancel the portion of such capital increase that was not required for the conversion of shares and/or the exercise of the right to subscribe for new shares. - 17 - The power to elaborate on and specify the basis for and terms and conditions applicable to the conversion, exchange and/or exercise of the rights to subscribe for and/or acquire shares arising from the securities to be issued, taking into account the criteria set out in sections 5 and 6 above. The delegation to the Board of Directors includes the broadest powers that may be required by law in order to interpret, apply, implement and develop the resolutions providing for the issuance of securities that are convertible into or exchangeable for shares of the Company, on one or more occasions, and to carry out the corresponding capital increase, as well as the power to correct and supplement such resolutions as to all matters that may be necessary and to comply with all legal requirements for the successful implementation thereof. To such end, the Board of Directors may correct any omissions or defects in the aforementioned resolutions that may be identified by any Spanish or foreign authorities, officers or bodies, and may also adopt all such resolutions and execute all such public or private documents as it may deem necessary or appropriate in order to adjust the preceding resolutions for the issuance of convertible or exchangeable securities and the corresponding capital increase to the oral or written assessment of the commercial registrar or, in general, of any other Spanish or foreign competent authorities, officers or entities. 8.- Admission to listing.- The Company shall, as the case may be, request the admission to listing on regulated markets, multilateral trading facilities or other secondary markets, organized or otherwise, official or unofficial, Spanish or foreign, of the securities issued by the Company pursuant to this delegation, and the Board of Directors is authorized, with the breadth necessary by law, to perform all the procedures and formalities required for the admission to listing before the competent authorities of the different Spanish or foreign securities markets. 9.- Guarantee of issues of convertible and/or exchangeable securities or warrants by subsidiaries.- The Board of Directors shall also be empowered to secure, in the name of the Company, within the above-mentioned limits, new issues of convertible and/or exchangeable securities or warrants that are performed by the Company's subsidiaries during the effective period of this resolution. 10.- Powers of delegation.- The Board of Directors is expressly authorized so that it may, in turn, delegate, pursuant to article 249 bis l) of the Capital Companies Law, the powers set forth in this resolution. 11.- Revocation of the authorization in force. - The authorization granted under item ninth on its agenda by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on April 27, 2016 is cancelled in the unused portion." - 18 - With regard to the thirteenth item on the agenda:Delegation of powers to formalize, interpret, correct and execute the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting. PROPOSED RESOLUTION: RESOLUTION THIRTEEN "Without prejudice to any delegations included in earlier resolutions or to any powers to register public documents, to empower the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Secretary to the Board of Directors, jointly and severally, so that any one of them may formalize and execute the preceding resolutions. To such end, they will have the power to issue any and all public or private documents (including interpretations, clarifications, correction of errors or rectifications of deficiencies) necessary or advisable to ensure their precise fulfilment and, where required, to register them at the Commercial Registry or any other public registry." * * * Madrid, July 29, 2020 - 19 - Attachments Original document

