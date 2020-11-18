Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : launches a digital asset custody solution for the institutional market

Log in
11/18/2020 | 04:09am EST

Madrid, November 18th, 2020.- Prosegur has launched a comprehensive digital asset custody and management solution called Prosegur Crypto. The service is aimed at institutional clients who manage or invest in digital assets and require maximum security custody capabilities. As such, Prosegur Crypto will offer its customers the possibility to store cryptocurrencies or any other digital asset and manage it through a mobile application in a totally secure manner.

Prosegur Crypto combines the highest standards in physical security, an area in which Prosegur is a world leader, with state-of-the-art cryptographic security technologies. Users' private keys are stored in a physical Prosegur infrastructure, without an Internet connection, and the guarded assets have military-grade cryptographic and logical security layer protection. Both capabilities make Prosegur Crypto the safest and most complete solution on the market and sets it apart from all other existing custody services.

Raimundo Castilla, CEO of Prosegur Crypto, said: 'our platform meets a real and urgent need that exists in the market today. With this unique proposal, we offer a comprehensive and reliable custody solution with the level of protection and demand required by companies and institutions.'

Prosegur Crypto's unique storage and management system also allows financial institutions, government agencies, investment funds and managers, family offices and exchanges to execute the process of managing their digital assets, including sending transactions to blockchain, without direct connection to the Internet, maximising protection against any type of cyberattack. It should be remembered that, in just one year, cyberattacks on blockchain-based assets have more than quadrupled. Losses were estimated to reach $1 billion in 2018, and they reached $4.6 billion in 2019, making the security of digital assets even more critical.

Along these lines, large institutions that are operating in the cryptocurrency industry are also growing at an intense rate. However, Raimundo Castilla continued: 'few institutional custodians are able to provide an adequate level of protection. Prosegur Crypto aims to lead this market as the safest and most reliable partner for institutional investors.'

Prosegur is the first global security company to enter the crypto asset market and offer a comprehensive custody model and service, including one of the broadest insurance policies in the digital market.

For more information, go to: www.prosegurcrypto.com

Disclaimer

Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad SA published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:08:02 UTC
