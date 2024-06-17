EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
