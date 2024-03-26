EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.03.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
