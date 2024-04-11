UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - TV presenter Elton has received much consolation and support from the German show industry following his dismissal from ProSieben. "You definitely don't deserve to be treated like this after 23 years of working together," said entertainer Kai Pflaume ("Hard to believe!") a few hours after Elton's angry Instagram post on Wednesday.

ProSieben had previously announced that the station was replacing Elton as host of the show "Schlag den Star" with Matthias Opdenhovel - without a farewell performance. The background to this was apparently conflicts over Elton's appearances on shows on rival RTL. There are different versions of how the separation came about.

TV presenter Sonya Kraus ("talk talk talk") commented on Instagram: "My darling! They're all gaga! The show without you? I'm definitely not coming now. Love you". Actor Armin Rhode ("Der gute Bulle") wrote: "I won't watch the show without you. This is YOUR format." Actress Sophia Thomalla ("Der Bergdoktor") added: "Absolutely not possible." Former boxer Axel Schulz wrote: "Unfortunately, it's like in sport. Everyone is there when you win and you're alone when you lose."

Elton posted on Wednesday: "To make one thing clear: I'm not giving up this wonderful show voluntarily." He accused ProSieben of bad style: "I only found out today after my management called the Pro7 boss to find out what was true about the rumors that I would no longer be allowed to host Schlag den Star."

Elton, now 53, had hosted "Schlag den Star" for eight years. He is "really speechless, angry but above all extremely sad. Not even a farewell show is granted to me after 23 years on ProSieben. Without words!!!", Elton wrote further.

ProSieben boss Hannes Hiller responded to the accusations in an interview with the industry service dwdl.de on Thursday: "Let me try an image from soccer. If someone has been playing regularly for BVB for years, but then cheers on FC Bayern more and more often in the fan block, then one question inevitably arises: When is the right time to change clubs?"

Hiller did not comment on the separation process in the interview. An industry insider told dpa that Elton's management had been informed for some time. dwdl.de also referred to its own information.

Most recently, Elton, who had become prominent through ProSieben programs, had launched several shows with his competitor RTL. Around three weeks ago, it was announced that the entertainer would present the format "Das RTL EM-Studio - Alle Spiele, Tore, Emotionen" for RTL during this year's European Football Championship. The show comes from Stefan Raab's new production company.

Elton - who once rose to prominence on ProSieben - has been on air on RTL since October 2023 with "Blamieren oder Kassieren" and has also been hired there for the show "Schlag den Besten".

Matthias Opdenhovel will return to "Schlag den Star" on June 1 to replace Elton after 13 years. Opdenhovel, who hails from Cologne, had already hosted "Schlag den Raab" from 2006 to 2011 and "Schlag den Star" in 2010./bok/DP/ngu