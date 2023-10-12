BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Sat.1 afternoon show "Volles Haus!" will run for the last time this Friday (Oct. 13, 4 p.m.). The station had launched the weekday format with Jasmin Wagner and Jochen Schropp in February at great expense. Since then, however, ratings have fallen well short of expectations.

When announcing the cancellation, Sat.1 Editor-in-Chief Juliane Eßling had explained in early October, "It's always hard to end a show that many colleagues have worked on with great passion." She thanked everyone involved, "who collectively tried everything to make "Volles Haus!" a success."

The good news for TV audiences, she said, is that "Sat.1 will be fresher than ever in the afternoon. In a variety of docu-soaps, we'll show emotional stories about people who make our lives more human and better."/bok/DP/zb