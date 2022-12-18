Berlusconi-backed MFE notifies Austrian watchdog about Prosiebensat.1 holding

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Silvio
Berlusconi family's MediaForEurope NV vehicle has
notified the Austrian competition authority about the
"acquisition of de facto sole control of ProSiebenSat1 Media DE
Deutschland", the competition watchdog said.
ProSieben, which operates several German television
stations, had no comment. MFE had no comment on the
notification, which was first reported by German media portal
DE24LIVE.
Sources close to the matter said the filing was technical in
nature and did not represent a new development in MFE's courting
of the German company.
One of the sources said it was a necessary step under
Austrian law because MFE, with its around 29.9% stake in
Prosiebensat.1, could control a majority of voting rights at
shareholder meetings, where turnout has been ranging between
53-56%.
The announcement, dated Dec. 13 on the Austrian regulator's
website was made because ProSieben also operates in
German-speaking Austria. The statement did not indicate that
MFE's stake had changed in size.
MFE has long seen tie-ups among European peers as a way to
respond to stiff competition in the industry from streaming
groups such as Netflix or Amazon. ProSiebenSat.1 has so far
shown little interest in any cooperation.
MFE, controlled by the former Italian prime minister's
family, has built, partly through derivatives, a 29.9% voting
stake in its German rival, cementing its position as single
biggest shareholder.
The stake is just below the 30% threshold that under German
law would trigger a mandatory buyout offer.
In November, MFE, struggling like its European peers with
falling advertising revenues and rising costs, has called for a
change in strategy at the German broadcaster, which constitutes
a key part of its portfolio.
"We haven't really seen ProSieben address the big challenges
the industry faces: audience decline, digital transformation ...
and the need for scale to compete with digital giants," MFE
finance chief Marco Giordani told analysts.
