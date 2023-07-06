MILAN (dpa-AFX) - Italy's ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died in June, has left a billion-dollar inheritance to his closest relatives and friends. Above all, the two eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, were given by the politician and entrepreneur. This is according to the will published on Thursday, from which the news agency Ansa quoted. The two children from Berlusconi's first marriage will together hold the majority of 53 percent in the holding company Fininvest. This is, among other things, the main shareholder in the European group MediaForEuropa (MFE), which used to be called Mediaset and is also a major shareholder of ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany.

In addition, Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi's shares give them control over the various villas, properties and other possessions of the family patron, who died at the age of 86. The three children from his second marriage - Barbara, Eleonara and Luigi - each receive compulsory shares in Fininvest.

Berlusconi also bequeathed 100 million euros each to his last partner, 33-year-old parliamentarian Marta Fascina, and his brother Paolo. 30 million euros will go to longtime confidant Marcello Dell 'Utri. The latter had once studied with Berlusconi, co-founded his Forza Italia party in 1993 and was later sentenced to prison twice for allegedly acting as a middleman between the mafia and Berlusconi. The sentences were overturned by higher courts in each case./msw/DP/nas