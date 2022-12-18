Berlusconi vehicle seeks control of ProSiebenSat1 - Austrian watchdog

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austria's competition authority said Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi family's Netherlands-based MFE - Media For Europe NV vehicle had notified it about the "acquisition of de facto sole control of ProSiebenSat1 Media DE Deutschland".

ProSieben had no comment, while MFE in Italy was not immediately available for comment on the notification, which was first reported by German media portal DE24LIVE. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Klaus Lauer and Gavin Jones; editing by Thomas Escritt)