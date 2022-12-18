Berlusconi vehicle seeks control of ProSiebenSat1 - Austrian watchdog

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austria's competition authority said Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi family's Netherlands-based MFE - Media For Europe NV vehicle had notified it about the "acquisition of de facto sole control of ProSiebenSat1 Media DE Deutschland".

ProSieben, which operates several German television stations, had no comment. MFE in Italy was not immediately available for comment on the notification, which was first reported by German media portal DE24LIVE.

MFE, controlled by the former Italian prime minister's family, has built, partly through derivatives, a 29.9% stake in its German peer, becoming its single biggest shareholder. The stake is just below the 30% threshold that under German law would trigger a mandatory buyout offer.

Sources close to the matter said the filing was technical in nature and did not represent a new stage in MFE's courting of the German ccompany.

The announcement, dated Dec. 13 on the website of the Austrian regulator - involved because ProSieben also operates in German-speaking Austria - did not indicate that MFE's stake had changed in size.

MFE has long seen tie-ups among European peers as the answer to stiff competition in the industry from streaming giants such as Netflix or Amazon but ProSiebenSat.1 has shown little interest in any cooperation so far.

In November, MFE, struggling with falling advertising revenues and rising costs, called for a change in strategy at the German broadcaster, which constitutes a major part of its portfolio.

"We haven't really seen ProSieben address the big challenges the industry faces: audience decline, digital transformation ... and the need for scale to compete with digital giants," MFE finance chief Marco Giordani told analysts. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Elvira Pollina, Klaus Lauer and Gavin Jones Editing by Thomas Escritt and Frances Kerry)