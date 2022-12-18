Berlusconi vehicle seeks control of ProSiebenSat1 - Austrian watchdog

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austria's competition
authority said Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi family's
Netherlands-based MFE - Media For Europe NV vehicle
had notified it about the "acquisition of de facto sole control
of ProSiebenSat1 Media DE Deutschland".
ProSieben, which operates several German television
stations, had no comment. MFE in Italy was not immediately
available for comment on the notification, which was first
reported by German media portal DE24LIVE.
MFE, controlled by the former Italian prime minister's
family, has built, partly through derivatives, a 29.9% stake in
its German peer, becoming its single biggest shareholder. The
stake is just below the 30% threshold that under German law
would trigger a mandatory buyout offer.
Sources close to the matter said the filing was technical in
nature and did not represent a new stage in MFE's courting of
the German ccompany.
The announcement, dated Dec. 13 on the website of the
Austrian regulator - involved because ProSieben also operates in
German-speaking Austria - did not indicate that MFE's stake had
changed in size.
MFE has long seen tie-ups among European peers as the answer
to stiff competition in the industry from streaming giants such
as Netflix or Amazon but ProSiebenSat.1 has shown
little interest in any cooperation so far.
In November, MFE, struggling with falling advertising
revenues and rising costs, called for a change in strategy at
the German broadcaster, which constitutes a major part of its
portfolio.
"We haven't really seen ProSieben address the big challenges
the industry faces: audience decline, digital transformation ...
and the need for scale to compete with digital giants," MFE
finance chief Marco Giordani told analysts.
