ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/29 05:59:18 am
15.033 EUR   +0.66%
05:49aBertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6 - sources
RE
02:16aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/26DGAP-DD : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english
DJ
Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6 - sources

01/29/2021 | 05:49am EST
PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Bertelsmann has approached potential bidders including French media giant Vivendi and Altice Europe about selling its controlling stake in French broadcast group M6, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Bertelsmann is hoping for a deal potentially worth about 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for Metropole Television SA, commonly known as M6 Group and home to France's biggest private radio station, RTL, two sources said on condition of anonymity.

M6 shares jumped 7.5% in high volume on Friday after Reuters first reported Bertelsmann's sale plans.

M6 Group's flagship television channel M6 is France's most profitable private national channel and part of the second-most watched private TV network after TF1, which is controlled by conglomerate Bouygues.

M6 rival TF1 group and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky have also been approached, the sources said, adding that Bertelsmann had yet to hire banks for any formal sales process and talks remained at a preliminary stage.

Bertelsmann, M6, Vivendi, TF1 and telecoms company Altice declined to comment. Representatives for Kretinsky were not immediately available to comment.

Founded in 1987 and led for the past twenty-one years by its charismatic boss Nicolas Tavernost, M6 is controlled by Bertelsmann via its subsidiary RTL Group.

An RTL Group spokesman also declined to comment, but noted Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe has repeatedly called for industry consolidation in Europe and the creation of national champions in the media sector.

A full sale of RTL Group's 48% stake in M6 would mark the departure of Bertelsmann from France after it agreed to sell Prisma Media, France's number one print magazines group, to Vivendi in December.

Bertelsmann has instead sought to strengthen its presence in the United States with the $2.175 billion purchase of publisher Simon & Schuster in November.

In a Financial Times interview last year, Rabe mentioned the benefits of striking partnership deals and said RTL was "open-minded to exploring such possibilities."

He sees the creation of national TV champions in Europe's fragmented media market as a way to better compete with U.S. streaming giants like Netflix.

Broadcasters RTL and German competitor ProSiebenSat.1 Media are battling to recover from a hit to advertising revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8241 euros) (Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Arno Schuetze. Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Klaus Laue. Editing by Pamela Barbaglia and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES -1.83% 32.69 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION 7.67% 14.32 Real-time Quote.0.30%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.33% 15.02 Delayed Quote.8.58%
RTL GROUP S.A. 0.65% 46.42 Delayed Quote.16.00%
TF1 2.80% 7.15 Real-time Quote.5.54%
VIVENDI SE -1.26% 25.89 Real-time Quote.-1.02%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 985 M 4 824 M 4 824 M
Net income 2020 209 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2020 2 069 M 2 505 M 2 505 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 3 377 M 4 095 M 4 089 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 408
Free-Float 63,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Beaujean Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE8.58%4 095
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-5.13%311 836
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.53%236 087
VIACOMCBS INC.35.82%31 225
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-4.99%14 110
FORMULA ONE GROUP-4.04%9 374
