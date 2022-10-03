Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:29 2022-10-03 pm EDT
7.462 EUR   +2.14%
01:36pChange in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
EQ
09/26Afr : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09/16PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

10/03/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

03-Oct-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Bert Habets to become new chairperson of the Executive Board (Group CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  • Current Group CEO Rainer Beaujean to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement

Unterföhring, October 3, 2022. Today, the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has resolved on a change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Bert Habets will take over as chairperson of the Executive Board (Group CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE as of November 1, 2022. He has already been involved with ProSiebenSat.1 as a member of the Supervisory Board since May 2022. Bert Habets has in-depth experience in managing global media companies as well as extensive expertise in launching and expanding video streaming services. Rainer Beaujean, current Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, has resigned from his office today by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.

 

Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Phone +49 89 950 725 98
Mobile +49 17 283 527 03

Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com

03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-1463
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-91463
E-mail: Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1455735

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1455735  03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455735&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
01:36pChange in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
EQ
09/26Afr : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
09/16PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
09/14PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/13PROSIEBENSAT.1 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/13European Midday Briefing: Upcoming US CPi Data Keeps Stocks in ..
DJ
09/13ProSiebenSat.1 Acquires Remaining Stake In Joyn
MT
09/13Prosiebensat sees higher net income from 2024 after Joyn acquisition
RE
09/13ProSiebenSat.1 acquires 100% of the shares in the streaming platform Joyn and therefore..
EQ
09/13ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE agreed to acquire remaining 50% stake in Joyn GmbH from Warner ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 344 M 4 260 M 4 260 M
Net income 2022 298 M 293 M 293 M
Net Debt 2022 1 720 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 1 653 M 1 627 M 1 621 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,31 €
Average target price 12,51 €
Spread / Average Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Beaujean Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marion Helmes Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-47.85%1 621
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-39.10%171 969
COMCAST CORPORATION-41.72%129 440
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.50%13 472
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-36.91%12 461
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.84%12 369