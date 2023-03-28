Circles: ProSiebenSat.1 succeeds in TV rights coup

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 has scored a coup in the competition for interesting sports rights. According to information from Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the broadcasting group has acquired an extensive package for the European Under-21 Championships from the European Football Union. The contract between subsidiary Seven.One Sports and UEFA is to be officially announced in the course of Tuesday.

The contract covers the three tournaments in 2023, 2025 and 2027, with the German U21 national team's matches to be broadcast on Sat.1. The other matches will be shown on ProSieben Maxx and on the Internet at "ran.de". The success of the German team, which won the 2021 title, has recently increased the value of the U21 rights. For the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, the acquisition is a success, having most recently lost the American football rights for the NFL to RTL.

ProSiebenSat.1 has been the home of youth soccer for some time. The station group has been broadcasting all European Championship qualifying matches and the U21 team's friendlies since July 2019. The 2021 European Championship tournament was also broadcast there. The 2019 finals were still broadcast by ARD and ZDF./mrs/DP/zb