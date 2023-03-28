Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
2023-03-28
8.923 EUR   +0.44%
03:30aCircles: ProSiebenSat.1 succeeds in TV rights coup
DP
02:36aProSiebenSat.1 focuses on entertainment and Joyn - growth through acquisitions
DP
03/27PROSIEBENSAT.1 : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Circles: ProSiebenSat.1 succeeds in TV rights coup

03/28/2023 | 03:30am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 has scored a coup in the competition for interesting sports rights. According to information from Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the broadcasting group has acquired an extensive package for the European Under-21 Championships from the European Football Union. The contract between subsidiary Seven.One Sports and UEFA is to be officially announced in the course of Tuesday.

The contract covers the three tournaments in 2023, 2025 and 2027, with the German U21 national team's matches to be broadcast on Sat.1. The other matches will be shown on ProSieben Maxx and on the Internet at "ran.de". The success of the German team, which won the 2021 title, has recently increased the value of the U21 rights. For the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, the acquisition is a success, having most recently lost the American football rights for the NFL to RTL.

ProSiebenSat.1 has been the home of youth soccer for some time. The station group has been broadcasting all European Championship qualifying matches and the U21 team's friendlies since July 2019. The 2021 European Championship tournament was also broadcast there. The 2019 finals were still broadcast by ARD and ZDF./mrs/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 173 M 4 499 M 4 499 M
Net income 2022 48,5 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 745 M 1 881 M 1 881 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 2 010 M 2 168 M 2 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 996
Free-Float 68,7%
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,88 €
Average target price 9,66 €
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bert Habets Group CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Scheffler Member-Management Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE6.40%2 168
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.29%174 679
FORMULA ONE GROUP25.34%17 340
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL22.99%13 646
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-32.30%8 651
ITV PLC6.97%3 956
