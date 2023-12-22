

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.12.2023 / 13:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Mildner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.41 EUR 8347.63 EUR 5.412 EUR 6613.46 EUR 5.414 EUR 6615.91 EUR 5.416 EUR 11514.42 EUR 5.418 EUR 10819.75 EUR 5.42 EUR 11468.72 EUR 5.422 EUR 19714.39 EUR 5.424 EUR 6172.51 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.417786 EUR 81266.72 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

