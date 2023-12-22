Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2023 / 13:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Mildner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.41 EUR 8347.63 EUR
5.412 EUR 6613.46 EUR
5.414 EUR 6615.91 EUR
5.416 EUR 11514.42 EUR
5.418 EUR 10819.75 EUR
5.42 EUR 11468.72 EUR
5.422 EUR 19714.39 EUR
5.424 EUR 6172.51 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.417786 EUR 81266.72 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

88281  22.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1803057&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp