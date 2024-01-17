Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2024 / 12:45 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof.Dr.
First name: Cai-Nicolas
Last name(s): Ziegler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.45 EUR 10900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.45 EUR 10900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Duesseldorf
MIC: LSSI


Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
88895  17.01.2024 CET/CEST

