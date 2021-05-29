Log in
DGAP-PVR : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE 
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-29 / 16:00 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE 
 
 Street:                         Medienallee 7 
 
 Postal code:                    85774 
 
 City:                           Unterföhring 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG 
 City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 21 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.19 %                    17.87 %      18.05 %                            233000000 
 
 Previous                          0.67 %                    20.54 %      21.22 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000PSM7770               0         432790         0.00 %         0.19 % 
 
 Total                    432790                        0.19 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument              Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion          Voting rights   Voting rights 
                                 date                    period                               absolute            in % 
 
 Right to recall over lent       undetermined            anytime                                522009          0.22 % 
 securities 
 
 Long Call-Option                                        from 31.05.2021 to                   41102858         17.64 % 
                                                         29.11.2024 
 
                                                         Total                                41624867         17.86 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Swap                           from 21.12.2021 to      Cash                                10347            0 % 
                                       03.06.2022 
 
                                                               Total                               10347 0.004440772532 
                                                                                                                      % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                      % of voting rights (if          % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
 Name                                   at least 3% or more)      instruments (if at least 5% or     least 5% or more) 
                                                                                           more) 
 
 -Credit Suisse Group AG                                   %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse AG                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse (Schweiz)                                  %                                   %                     % 
 
 -                                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse Group AG                                   %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse AG                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse International                              %                             17.65 %               17.65 % 
 
 -                                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse Group AG                                   %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse AG                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse Holdings (USA),                            %                                   %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 -Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.                                %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse Securities (USA)                           %                                   %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse Group                                      %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse AG                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse Asset Management                           %                                   %                     % 
 International Holding Ltd 
 
 -Credit Suisse Asset Management &                         %                                   %                     % 
 Investor Services (Schweiz) 
 
 -Credit Suisse Funds AG                                   %                                   %                     % 
 
 -                                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse Group                                      %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse AG                                         %                                   %                     % 
 
 -Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch                          %                                   %                     % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 28 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE 
              Medienallee 7 
              85774 Unterföhring 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.prosiebensat1.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202310 2021-05-29

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202310&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 411 M 5 376 M 5 376 M
Net income 2021 277 M 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2021 1 810 M 2 207 M 2 207 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 4 173 M 5 086 M 5 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 619
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,47 €
Last Close Price 18,45 €
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Beaujean Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE34.10%5 086
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.40%324 595
COMCAST CORPORATION9.43%263 437
VIACOMCBS INC.13.85%27 583
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP0.00%14 696
FORMULA ONE GROUP4.81%10 218