DGAP-PVR : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 May 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.19 % 17.87 % 18.05 % 233000000
Previous 0.67 % 20.54 % 21.22 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 432790 0.00 % 0.19 %
Total 432790 0.19 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
date period absolute in %
Right to recall over lent undetermined anytime 522009 0.22 %
securities
Long Call-Option from 31.05.2021 to 41102858 17.64 %
29.11.2024
Total 41624867 17.86 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
Equity Swap from 21.12.2021 to Cash 10347 0 %
03.06.2022
Total 10347 0.004440772532
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
% of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more)
more)
-Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
-Credit Suisse AG % % %
-Credit Suisse (Schweiz) % % %
- % % %
-Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
-Credit Suisse AG % % %
-Credit Suisse International % 17.65 % 17.65 %
- % % %
-Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
-Credit Suisse AG % % %
-Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), % % %
Inc.
-Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % %
-Credit Suisse Securities (USA) % % %
LLC
- % % %
-Credit Suisse Group % % %
-Credit Suisse AG % % %
-Credit Suisse Asset Management % % %
International Holding Ltd
-Credit Suisse Asset Management & % % %
Investor Services (Schweiz)
-Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %
- % % %
-Credit Suisse Group % % %
-Credit Suisse AG % % %
-Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
28 May 2021
