DGAP-PVR : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-05-29 / 16:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Street: Medienallee 7 Postal code: 85774 City: Unterföhring Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 21 May 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.19 % 17.87 % 18.05 % 233000000 Previous 0.67 % 20.54 % 21.22 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000PSM7770 0 432790 0.00 % 0.19 % Total 432790 0.19 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Right to recall over lent undetermined anytime 522009 0.22 % securities Long Call-Option from 31.05.2021 to 41102858 17.64 % 29.11.2024 Total 41624867 17.86 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Equity Swap from 21.12.2021 to Cash 10347 0 % 03.06.2022 Total 10347 0.004440772532 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more) more) -Credit Suisse Group AG % % % -Credit Suisse AG % % % -Credit Suisse (Schweiz) % % % - % % % -Credit Suisse Group AG % % % -Credit Suisse AG % % % -Credit Suisse International % 17.65 % 17.65 % - % % % -Credit Suisse Group AG % % % -Credit Suisse AG % % % -Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), % % % Inc. -Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % % -Credit Suisse Securities (USA) % % % LLC - % % % -Credit Suisse Group % % % -Credit Suisse AG % % % -Credit Suisse Asset Management % % % International Holding Ltd -Credit Suisse Asset Management & % % % Investor Services (Schweiz) -Credit Suisse Funds AG % % % - % % % -Credit Suisse Group % % % -Credit Suisse AG % % % -Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 28 May 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-29

Language: English Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Medienallee 7 85774 Unterföhring Germany Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

1202310 2021-05-29

