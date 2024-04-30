UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - The shareholders of ProSiebenSat.1 are meeting at the Annual General Meeting amid a dispute over a possible split-up of the TV group. At the digital meeting on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 a.m.), they will vote on a corresponding motion by the largest shareholder Media for Europe (MFE), among other things.

MFE is an Italian TV group controlled by the family of the late former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The MFE Group, whose shares are currently below the 30 percent threshold, wants to separate its core TV business from other parts of the company such as Internet trading. The aim is to focus more strongly on TV again.

The idea from Milan took the management of ProSiebenSat.1 in Unterfohring by surprise. Since then, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board have been opposing it. Andreas Wiele, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said at the end of March: "It is difficult for us to see any positive aspect of this spin-off." The Works Council had also openly backed the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

The management is also focusing on a potential sale of companies in view of ProSiebenSat.1's debt ratio with annual revenues of around EUR 3.85 billion (2023). The comparison platform Verivox and the perfume online retailer Flaconi have already been named as possible candidates./rin/DP/he