  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/12 06:09:06 am EDT
10.83 EUR   -1.29%
05:55aItaly's MFE calls for individual votes on ProSieben board members
RE
04/11PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
MD
04/07SEVENVENTURES INVESTS IN GROVER : Series C financing round makes German company a unicorn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's MFE calls for individual votes on ProSieben board members

04/12/2022 | 05:55am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1's largest shareholder MediaForEurope (MFE) said on Tuesday it had asked for individual decisions on the discharge of executive and supervisory board members at the German media group's next shareholder meeting on May 5, 2022.

Instead of a uniform vote proposed by ProSieben, MFE wants to make it possible for each shareholder to "assess and approve the work of ProSiebenSat.1's executive board and supervisory board members individually", MFE said in a statement.

It added that it had already made a formal request for the individual vote to ProSiebenSat on April 4 in accordance with German stock corporation law.

ProSiebenSat.1 declined to comment immediately.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 598 M 5 005 M 5 005 M
Net income 2022 331 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2022 1 837 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 7,59%
Capitalization 2 484 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 907
Free-Float 69,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,98 €
Average target price 16,91 €
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Beaujean Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marion Helmes Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Adrianus Hubertus Huggers Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-21.66%2 704
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.86%237 866
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.40%215 827
VIACOMCBS INC.18.99%23 321
FORMULA ONE GROUP8.93%15 828
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.45%14 899