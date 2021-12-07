Italy's MFE not in loop on ProSieben management decisions - sources

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy's MFE-Mediaforeurope
, the biggest shareholder in rival ProSiebenSat.1
, was not informed ahead of time about management
changes announced by the German media group on Monday, two
people familiar with the situation said.
MFE, formerly Mediaset, has repeatedly called for ProSieben
to engage with its drive to consolidate Europe's broadcasting
industry, but has only received a lukewarm response so far.
The German company said on Monday it was extending the
contract of Chief Executive Rainer Beaujean until 2027, while
supervisory board chairman Werner Brandt would not be standing
for re-election at its annual general meeting (AGM) in May.
The supervisory board intends to elect Andreas Wiele, a
former Axel Springer executive board member, as its
new chairman, ProSieben said in a statement.
The decision pre-empts the AGM in May, at which MFE wants to
fill the three supervisory board mandates that are set to expire
with independent experts, Business Insider reported in November.
MFE declined to comment. It is unclear whether the Italian
company will put forward its own candidates.
MFE, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi, holds 19.1% of the direct shares in
ProSieben and there has been speculation for some time that it
wants to strengthen its influence.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray
Editing by Mark Potter)