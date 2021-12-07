Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's MFE not in loop on ProSieben management decisions - sources

12/07/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy's MFE-Mediaforeurope , the biggest shareholder in rival ProSiebenSat.1 , was not informed ahead of time about management changes announced by the German media group on Monday, two people familiar with the situation said.

MFE, formerly Mediaset, has repeatedly called for ProSieben to engage with its drive to consolidate Europe's broadcasting industry, but has only received a lukewarm response so far.

The German company said on Monday it was extending the contract of Chief Executive Rainer Beaujean until 2027, while supervisory board chairman Werner Brandt would not be standing for re-election at its annual general meeting (AGM) in May.

The supervisory board intends to elect Andreas Wiele, a former Axel Springer executive board member, as its new chairman, ProSieben said in a statement.

The decision pre-empts the AGM in May, at which MFE wants to fill the three supervisory board mandates that are set to expire with independent experts, Business Insider reported in November.

MFE declined to comment. It is unclear whether the Italian company will put forward its own candidates.

MFE, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, holds 19.1% of the direct shares in ProSieben and there has been speculation for some time that it wants to strengthen its influence. (Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 1.00% 2.434 Delayed Quote.14.86%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.36% 13.92 Delayed Quote.0.80%
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
08:16aItaly's MFE not in loop on ProSieben management decisions - sources
RE
12/06ProSiebenSat.1 Media Nominates New Chairman of Supervisory Board
MT
12/06AD-HOC-DISCLOSURE 17 MAR : Dr. Andreas Wiele to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board
PU
12/06PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA : Dr. Andreas Wiele to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board
PU
12/06PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Dr. Andreas Wiele to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board
EQ
12/06MARKETMIND : Chasing the Omicron dip
RE
12/03MARKETMIND : Omicron and payrolls (TGIF)
RE
12/02MARKETMIND : Vol takes a toll
RE
12/01MARKETMIND : Transitory, you are toast
RE
11/24PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA : Redseven Entertainment's first original drama, "Friedmanns Vier", a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 527 M 5 094 M 5 094 M
Net income 2021 342 M 385 M 385 M
Net Debt 2021 1 894 M 2 131 M 2 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Yield 2021 5,23%
Capitalization 3 137 M 3 537 M 3 530 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 026
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,87 €
Average target price 19,86 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Beaujean Chairman-Executive Board
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE0.80%3 537
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.75%273 321
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.18%239 183
VIACOMCBS INC.-16.61%20 297
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP9.91%16 421
FORMULA ONE GROUP42.72%14 204