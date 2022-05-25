Log in
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/25 02:59:27 am EDT
9.780 EUR   +1.73%
02:42aItaly's MFE operating profit falls in Q1 as costs rise
RE
05/20PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
Italy's MFE operating profit falls in Q1 as costs rise

05/25/2022 | 02:42am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's MediaForEurope (MFE) said operating profit fell in the first quarter of the year due to a rise in costs, partly linked to content rights payments.

The country's top commercial broadcaster, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, reported a first-quarter group operating profit of 15.3 million euros ($16.37 million) compared with 67.9 million euros in the same period last year.

Previously known as Mediaset, MFE, which makes the bulk of its turnover in Italy by selling advertising spaces on its free-to-air channels such as Canale 5, said its domestic advertising sales rose by 2% the first three months of the year.

Group's total operating costs, including its Spanish subsidiary, rose to 639 million euros from 566 million euros the year before, the broadcaster said.

The company said it expected "positive economic results" this year despite the fallout from the Ukraine war on the economy.

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
