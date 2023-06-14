Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:43:15 2023-06-14 am EDT
8.875 EUR   +0.71%
03:06aJob cuts: ProSiebenSat.1 boss expects significant cuts
DP
03:04aProSiebenSat.1 planning 'significantly bigger' job cuts than before - CEO
RE
06/13ProSiebenSat.1 head of programming Wolfgang Link leaves company
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Job cuts: ProSiebenSat.1 boss expects significant cuts

06/14/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Bert Habets expects significant cuts in the TV group's announced job cuts. "The restructuring program will have a much more significant impact on the Group than previous measures," the manager said at a media briefing in Frankfurt am Main. "We want to cut costs above all where there are redundancies in decisions and processes are delayed as a result," Habets elaborated.

Among other things, this is due to the complete takeover of the streaming platform Joyn with 500 employees: The integration leads to duplications. In the production area of the entertainment business (Entertainment), no cost savings are planned, said the manager. According to a spokeswoman, the last job cuts in 2019 affected a total of around 120 full-time positions. As of the end of March, the TV group had 7385 full-time positions.

Already at the end of May, Habets had explained in an interview with the financial news agency dpa-AFX that jobs would be cut primarily in the second half of the year. Discussions were currently underway with the Works Council for restructuring in the Entertainment segment, by far the most important pillar in the Group.

The ex-RTL manager has led the Unterfohringen-based group since November 2022. Since he took office, two other board members have left. In addition to CFO Ralf Gierig, who left the company at the end of April following disagreements at ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary Jochen Schweizer Mydays, the departure of head of programming Wolfgang Link was announced on Monday. Habets will take over his responsibilities and will be in charge of the entertainment centerpiece in the future.

With regard to Joyn, Habets reiterated his goal of making the streaming platform the central cross-media point of contact for viewers. So far, the ad-financed portal has four million unique users a month. Within the next two years, that number is expected to double. "We have to get people to like Joyn before we think about profitability," Habets said./ngu/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
03:06aJob cuts: ProSiebenSat.1 boss expects significant cuts
DP
03:04aProSiebenSat.1 planning 'significantly bigger' job cuts than before - CEO
RE
06/13ProSiebenSat.1 head of programming Wolfgang Link leaves company
DP
06/12ProSiebenSat.1 programming chief Wolfgang Link to leave company
DP
06/12Prosiebensat 1 Media : .1 reorganizes Executive Board / Wolfgang Link leaves the Company
PU
06/12Dd : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Dr. Andreas Wiele, buy
EQ
06/12Italy's ex-prime minister Berlusconi dead - 'An era ends'
DP
06/12Berlusconi's passing paves way to reshape business empire
RE
06/12Italy's ex-prime minister Berlusconi dead at 86
DP
06/12ProSiebenSat.1 strong - Oddo expects higher advertising revenues
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 989 M 4 308 M 4 308 M
Net income 2023 197 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2023 1 607 M 1 736 M 1 736 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 1 996 M 2 156 M 2 156 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 385
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,81 €
Average target price 9,26 €
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bert Habets Group CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Martin Mildner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Scheffler Member-Management Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE5.53%2 156
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)7.21%171 493
FORMULA ONE GROUP30.14%18 004
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-1.54%10 928
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.13%9 963
ITV PLC-6.01%3 581
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer