Müller elected new chairman of the supervisory board at Corint Media

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Michael Müller of ProSiebenSat.1 Media has been elected as the new chairman of the supervisory board at the collecting society Corint Media. This was announced by Corint Media in Berlin on Thursday. The company handles copyrights and ancillary copyrights for German and some international private TV and radio stations, as well as for many press houses. Corint Media is one of 13 collecting societies licensed in Germany - along with, for example, VG Wort, Gema, VG Bild-Kunst and GVL. It is under the supervision of the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

Müller, who is "Chief Distribution Officer, Legal & Regulatory and Head of Media Policy" at ProSiebenSat.1, succeeds Torsten Rossmann, whose long-standing mandate as head of the Supervisory Board ended at the end of 2022 - as a result of his departure from Axel Springer. Müller will be succeeded in the previous position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board by Ralph Sammeck (RTL Deutschland).

According to the statement, Müller said, "The current development in the field of artificial intelligence in particular presents us with major challenges in securing the financing of our content in the long term. This applies equally to TV, radio and the print and digital media, which are indispensable for press diversity and a functioning democratic discourse."/gth/DP/men