Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:46 2023-05-08 pm EDT
7.965 EUR   +2.69%
01:10pPPF raises stake in Germany's ProSieben to 13.1%
RE
12:05pPPF raises stake in ProSieben to 13.1%
RE
07:00aTV ratings: 8.67 million watch Kiel 'Tatort' crime thriller
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPF raises stake in Germany's ProSieben to 13.1%

05/08/2023 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German media company ProSiebenSat.1 is seen in front of the headquarters in Unterfoehring

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has raised its stake in German media group ProSiebenSat.1 to 13.1% in stock and financial instruments, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, less than two weeks after a selloff in the German media company's shares.

ProSieben's shares plunged in late April after the company said prosecutors were checking the accounts of its voucher subsidiary and it would cut its dividend for 2023.

PPF, ProSieben's second largest shareholder, first disclosed a 9.1% stake in ProSieben in February, which it increased to approximately 12% in late April. It has also requested a seat on the German company's supervisory board.

Italy's MediaForEurope, ProSieben's top shareholder, has expressed concern about developments at ProSieben whose new management has announced a change in strategy and job cuts.

In addition, ProSieben's profit margins have come under pressure from falling advertising sales over recent months.

Under German law, if an investor's stake exceeds 30%, it has to launch a bid for the whole company.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 0.15% 0.6575 Real-time Quote.16.92%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 2.86% 7.978 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
01:10pPPF raises stake in Germany's ProSieben to 13.1%
RE
12:05pPPF raises stake in ProSieben to 13.1%
RE
07:00aTV ratings: 8.67 million watch Kiel 'Tatort' crime thriller
DP
02:14aAfr : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
05/04Streaming provider Joyn is now also launching in Austria
DP
05/03TV ratings: ZDF with DFB Cup semifinal ahead of ARD series
DP
05/02PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/02PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/02FIFA boss Infantino threatens: Women's World Cup might not..
DP
05/02SocGen downgrades ProSiebenSat.1 to 'Sell' - Too much uncertainty
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 003 M 4 410 M 4 410 M
Net income 2023 219 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2023 1 617 M 1 782 M 1 782 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,64x
Yield 2023 6,08%
Capitalization 1 757 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 284
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,76 €
Average target price 9,32 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bert Habets Group CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Scheffler Member-Management Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-7.11%1 935
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.70%183 631
FORMULA ONE GROUP22.90%16 983
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-0.12%11 094
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.37%9 420
ITV PLC5.11%4 012
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer