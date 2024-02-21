Prosiebensat 1 Media SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the media sector. The Company's core business is advertising-financed free television (TV). Its TV stations include: SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold and ProSieben MAXX. The Company operates in three business segments, including Broadcasting German-Speaking segment, Digital and Adjacent segment as well as Content Production and Global Sales segment. The Broadcasting German-Speaking segment includes the TV activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Digital and Adjacent segment bundles the business units Online Video, Online Games, Ventures and Commerce, as well as Music. The Content Production and Global Sales segment covers the international program production and distribution business. The Company operates as the parent company of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and operates ProSiebenSat.1 TV Germany GmbH, SevenOne Brands GmbH, SevenOne Media GmbH, Seven One AdFactory GmbH as subsidiaries.

Sector Broadcasting